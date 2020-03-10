CLOSE

Dallas Cowboys receiver Randall Cobb stretches for the first down as he is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos on Oct. 6, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Photo: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with the free-agency outlook at the wide receiver position. It's a good thing for the Packers that the draft is deep in talent there, because it will be slim pickings for veterans on the open market, writes SI.com's Bill Huber:

Heading into the offseason, Green Bay has a massive need at receiver. Free agency is not the place to look.

You can read Huber's full story and list of the top 10 available wide receivers (which inclues former Packers slot receiver Randall Cobb) here:

The #Packers enter the offseason with a major need at receiver. The math here is pretty clear: Draft > Free Agency.



Here's my Top 10 in a woeful group of free-agent receivers.https://t.co/h48hfhei7U — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) March 9, 2020

Rob Reischel of ForbesSports narrows his list of potential Packers targets at the position down to five:

NFL free agency is just 10 days away and the #Packers need a lot of help at wide receiver. Here are 5 receivers Green Bay should certainly consider signing and what it would cost to get each one.https://t.co/fMC4iMv1hb — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) March 8, 2020

Albert Breer also weighs in on the topic in his MMQB column:

On the free agency front, the one persistent thing—and we mentioned this in two columns last week—is that veteran receivers could face a soft market because the draft is so strong at the position. Amari Cooper should get paid. After that? A.J. Green gets tagged, Larry Fitzgerald is going back to Arizona, and then you have older players like Emmanuel Sanders and Randall Cobb, guys with red flags like Robby Anderson, and former first-rounders with untapped potential like Breshad Perriman and Nelson Agholor. It could be that we see some one-year “prove it” deals as a result of teams deciding they can find answers in April rather than March.

The draft is a totally different story. An up-close look at another wide receiver that some have projected to the Packers at No. 30:

2020 NFL draft: Tee Higgins scouting report https://t.co/zkvwdjPPzM — Touchdown Wire (@TheNFLWire) March 9, 2020

Here's how NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund assesses the Packers at the position:

Green Bay Packers

Top three WRs in 2019: Davante Adams (83-997-5), Allen Lazard (35-477-3 -- exclusive rights free agent), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (26-452-2).

Last season, the Packers' offense threw passes behind the line of scrimmage at the third-highest rate in the NFL (26.2%), which is why their second- and third-ranked pass-catchers in terms of total catches were both running backs (Aaron Jones caught 49 passes for 474 yards and three scores; Jamaal Williams had 39 catches for 253 yards and five scores). Adams led the team with 83 receptions in just 12 games, but no other Green Bay receiver had more than 35 receptions in 2019. Since last year's offseason was heavily focused on defense, it's probable that this offseason will be spent reinforcing the offense, especially with regard to finding a complement for Adams.

Check out the entire story for each team's outlook here:

Will Odell Beckham and Cleveland turn things around? Can Cowboys keep Amari Cooper? Will Packers find help for Davante Adams? @cfrelund breaks down all 32 WR situationshttps://t.co/g7N5MtHX6npic.twitter.com/viRPLmy38S — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 9, 2020

Our series on the Packers' unrestricted free agents kicks into high gear:

It might seem strange that a player with only 18 career games is set to become an unrestricted free agent, but that’s the winding path Redmond has traveled. https://t.co/nsjnMdrmsC — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 10, 2020

It’s a luxury to have an edge rusher like Fackrell third on the depth chart. https://t.co/jipkoCCOO4 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 9, 2020

His 170 snaps were only 15% of the overall pie, but he showed athleticism as a receiver out of the backfield, especially in two-running-back sets. https://t.co/2ObsoV8pEG — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 8, 2020

Marcedes Lewis’ proven commodity is hard to find at tight end: a willingness to line up in a three-point stance and move defenders. https://t.co/81SbUsxUBY — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 7, 2020

Matt LaFleur adds another assistant with an offensive line background:

The addition of Butch Barry makes it more likely LaFleur will promote from within to fill the #Packers' open wide receivers coach position. https://t.co/toPCLPKkIc — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 9, 2020

It's striking how many of these plays involved Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who virtually disappeared late in the season:

Netflix and Cheetos: Cory Littleton's unique pre-game routine https://t.co/zXQRmf9BFj — Touchdown Wire (@TheNFLWire) March 8, 2020

MVS clearly lost confidence in himself down the stretch, and the coaching staff followed suit. Here's hoping the offseason helps him refocus and he comes back determined to battle because the kid has the tools to be a factor in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/O5ME5SXEVo — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) March 8, 2020

This is lofty company for Davante Adams:

Highest graded WRs



1. Chris Godwin - 90.7

2. Julio Jones - 90.6

3. Michael Thomas - 90.4

4. Davante Adams - 88.0 pic.twitter.com/6rDE1Xeosb — PFF (@PFF) March 9, 2020

ESPN's Rob Demovsky tells the story of how James Morgan rose from obscurity to become potentially the first QB from Green Bay to get drafted in 32 years:

From the weekend ...



James Morgan sent an email to 60 coaches when he was looking to transfer.



One responded.



And because of that one, he’s got a shot at becoming the first QB from Green Bay to get drafted in 32 years.



His story is here: https://t.co/k0l8Wc1Ar8 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 9, 2020

Cory Littleton, who would be an ideal free-agency fit for the Packers, has an interesting routine before games:

Netflix and Cheetos: Cory Littleton's unique pre-game routine https://t.co/zXQRmf9BFj — Touchdown Wire (@TheNFLWire) March 8, 2020

Charting Aaron Rodgers' improvement in 2019 using play action:

At first glance, Aaron Rodgers looked similar 2018 v 2019 (pic 1).



But when you toggle play action, you can see how much better he was in 2019 with play action (pic 2) & how badly he struggled without it, both vs 2018 & the NFL avg (pic 3).



Also talks to McCarthy vs LaFleur. pic.twitter.com/YPqnWTE0xl — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 6, 2020

Spoiler alert: The Packers don't make this list (not after what they did last year):

Which NFL teams will spend the most in free agency? @ConorOrr breaks it down:https://t.co/ICszVuXSOR — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 6, 2020

Your (seemingly) daily Taysom Hill analysis, this from The MMQB's Breer:

The Saints’ decision to put a first-round tender on Taysom Hill is pretty reasonable, if you think about it. It’ll cost New Orleans close to $5 million to do it. It’d cost them about $3.5 million to tender him at the second-round level. I don’t think anyone touches Hill with a first-rounder as the comp. For a second-rounder? That’s possible. And so having the peace of mind that you’ll get Hill back, and get to develop him as a quarterback for another year, is well worth the $1.5 million. Especially with Teddy Bridgewater leaving.

The CBA voting process gets an extension:

All players now have until 11:59 p.m. Saturday to submit their electronic ballots. https://t.co/hpk7ery0gT — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 9, 2020

Aaron Rodgers' frustration with the process is evident:

“I think we should have stood firmer on revenue and player safety,” said Rodgers, who added that the inclusion of a 17th game was particularly mystifying. https://t.co/0mxbWGZccy — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 6, 2020

Maybe there should be even more time devoted to studying the CBA's fine print:

And finally:

Would you like to see your photo on a #Packers ticket? This is how you do it:https://t.co/i1ztdx73MSpic.twitter.com/32MoIHLzvS — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) March 9, 2020

