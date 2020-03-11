CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss the futures of right tackle Bryan Bulaga and backup tackle Jared Veldheer heading into the start of free agency. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with the Packers coming away empty on compensatory draft picks for the second consecutive year. It's no surprise after a free-agency binge last March that brought them edge rushers Za'Darius and Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and offensive lineman Billy Turner:

#Packers weren't expected to get any compensatory draft picks after their free agent shopping spree last off-season -- and they didn't. Only three in the NFC North (Minnesota, 3rd and 7th; Chicago, 4th) — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 10, 2020

Under former general manager Ted Thompson, the Packers reaped a bounty of compensatory picks because of their limited free-agent activity. Players drafted with those extra selections include guard Josh Sitton (2008) defensive tackle Mike Daniels (2012), linebacker Blake Martinez and defensive end Dean Lowry (2016), running back Aaron Jones (2017) and punter JK Scott and wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown (2018). They rank fourth in total comp picks since 1994, and through trades will have 10 picks entering the 2020 draft:

You can see the complete list of 2020 compensatory picks and what factored into them here (the Patriots, of all teams, were awarded a league-high four picks):

The 32 compensatory draft selections for the 2020 @NFL Draft were announced today: https://t.co/ZryZyY0Tgd — NFL345 (@NFL345) March 10, 2020

The full 2020 draft order will be released Wednesday:

A report that the official, full seven-round NFL draft list will come tomorrow. https://t.co/oMbbVpfBPq — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 10, 2020

The Packers will get a sixth-round choice for Reggie Gilbert, who agreed to terms of a new deal with the Titans:

Mark Schofield of the Touchdown Wire cites one free-agent acquisition that each NFL team should pursue. His pick for the Packers: wide receiver A.J. Green.

The Green Bay Packers need to find a running mate for Davante Adams. They can certainly wait to accomplish that in the draft, and with the deep wide receiver class coming out this season there is a chance a very solid WR option falls to them at the 30th overall selection. Players such as Brandon Aiyuk from Arizona State or Denzel Mims from Baylor are such options. But when healthy, A.J. Green remains a game-breaker at the wide receiver spot. Green has the size, length and burst to fill the X receiver role in the Packers’ offense, and if the Packers want to maximize what is left of the Aaron Rodgers window, they need to add an explosive downfield element to their offense. Green can work to stretch defenses vertically, while also creating space underneath for Adams and other options such as Allan Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tight end Jace Sternberger. The Packers could go in another direction, and address linebacker with either Joe Schobert or Cory Littleton, or tight end with Hunter Henry, Eric Ebron or Austin Hooper. But their best impact could come in the form of Green. A pair of top-flight options in Green and Adams would force the defense to play more two-high coverages, also opening up the running game as well as the middle of the field for Sternberger, who excelled at attacking the seams while in college.

Of course, the Bengals could scuttle this by slapping the franchise tag on Green. You can read the entire article here:

New on @TheNFLWire: Our @MarkSchofield has a mega-burger of an article in which he designates one upcoming free agent every NFL team should target. https://t.co/HX0EUABKVD — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 10, 2020

Imagine pairing Green with Davante Adams, whose route-running skills are such poetry in motion that even Chargers standout receiver Keenan Allen is impressed:

Hmm .... so Packers free-agent cornerback Tramon Williams is the only active player scheduled for a tour that takes place during Green Bay's offseason workout program:

#Packers Tailgate Tour will celebrate Super Bowl XLV. Players include James Jones, Nick Collins and Tramon Williams.https://t.co/SIOBCFl2Ia — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) March 10, 2020

By locking up kicker Mason Crosby on a three-year extension, the Packers don't need to use the franchise tag on anyone:

From the obvious moves to the tough decisions, @ConorOrr looks at how all 32 teams will (or won't) use the franchise tag https://t.co/wGzVbMvVO4 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 10, 2020

As a result, these adjusted tag deadlines don't affect the Packers:

Tag deadline: Monday, 11:59 a.m. ET.



• ... the CBA passes, teams get 1 tag, franchise OR transition.



• ... the CBA fails, teams get 2 tags, franchise AND transition.



Tag deadline: Monday, 11:59 a.m. ET. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2020

The former Packers center has voiced misgivings about the new CBA proposal:

Browns C @JCTretter has been elected new @NFLPA president. Follows in a proud line of linemen, like @KevinMawae and @ericwinston. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2020

With all the CBA talk, it's easy to forget that there are significant rule-change proposals that are scheduled to be taken up later this month at the owners meeting:

The 4th and 15 rule was used in Pro Bowl and tried by Pete Carroll as coach of NFC team. It didn't work as Earl Thomas picked off a Kirk Cousins pass. Carroll said during the week before game he liked the idea of it. https://t.co/msXcnWyzMZ — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 10, 2020

ICYMI, here are five options if the Packers choose to draft Aaron Rodgers' successor, via Pete Dougherty:

If the #Packers decide this is the year to draft Rodgers' successor, here are 5 quarterbacks they have a chance at. https://t.co/CkRQjwfUFx — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 9, 2020

The "Good Morning Football" gang weighs in on the subject:

Is it a big deal or no big deal that Aaron Rodgers says he'd be open to the @packers drafting a quarterback? @PSchrags says it is, and it goes back to Rodgers' well-documented relationship with Brett Favre. pic.twitter.com/m96J7MOplM — GMFB (@gmfb) March 10, 2020

In his first post-combine mock draft, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks sees the Packers taking an offensive lineman:

GREEN BAY: PICK 30 Joshua Jones - OT School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)



Protection is more important than ever with Aaron Rodgers in the back stretch of his career. Jones is a nimble athlete with outstanding feet and hands as a pass protector.

The rest of Brooks' mock first round is here:

In his first mock draft since the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, @BuckyBrooks has the Eagles filling a major need for speed by selecting this year's 40-yard-dash champion, Henry Ruggs III.https://t.co/nxrEC3KJespic.twitter.com/Y1l0PWyy31 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 10, 2020

A different offensive lineman goes to Green Bay in this USA TODAY Sports mock:

30. Packers — Austin Jackson, OT, USC: Bryan Bulaga and Green Bay might be headed in different directions in free agency, and nabbing Jackson would prevent a further shake-up along the offensive line.

The complete mock draft can be found here:

Mock draft!



Could one of the big-name QBs slide out of the top 10?https://t.co/bGRakJYOPB — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) March 10, 2020

R.J. White of CBSSports.com has the Packers trading up to New England's No. 23 spot to grab inside linebacker Kenneth Murray:

GREEN BAY: PICK 23 Kenneth Murray - LB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior The Packers have a big hole to fill at linebacker, so they package No. 30 and 94 to get here for Murray, who's talented enough to go 10 picks higher.

You can check out the rest of White's mock here:

Today's mock draft takes @JasonLaCanfora QB projections from Monday and spins them into a potential first round with several trades. Check it out here: https://t.co/iIrD5vuOcR — R.J. White (@rjwhite1) March 10, 2020

ESPN's Rob Demovsky rates the Packers' best and worst free-agent signings of the last five years:

Best free-agent signing: OLB Za'Darius Smith. It's not just what Smith did on the field in 2019 after he signed a four-year, $66 million deal -- although he was often unblockable -- but also the vibe and leadership he brought to the Packers' locker room. His outgoing, energetic approach became contagious and galvanized the team on the way to the NFC title game. Worst free-agent signing: TE Martellus Bennett. The veteran tight end signed a three-year, $21 million contract and played only seven games before he forced his way out of Green Bay in a manner that became so contentious the Packers tried (unsuccessfully) to recoup the $6.3 million signing bonus they gave him in 2017. The Bennett failure then led to another shot at a veteran tight end, Jimmy Graham, which worked out slightly better but ultimately will go down as a bad signing. - Rob Demovsky

You can find the picks for all teams here:

Our ESPN NFL Nation crew picked the best and worst signings of the past five years for all 32 teams,



My picks for the Packers are included here: https://t.co/1yzBWhvPBg — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 10, 2020

Datone Jones, the Packers' first-round pick in 2013, was a disappointment in Green Bay and fared no better after signing with the Vikings:

ESPN says Vikings' worst recent free-agent signing was Datone Jones https://t.co/EjlPNw4RG0 — Touchdown Wire (@TheNFLWire) March 10, 2020

And finally: an odd free-agency decision by the Lions:

Graham Glasgow knows he's played his last game as a Lion, and I'm still scratching my head why the team is letting one of its most dependable, versatile blockers hit free agency next week https://t.co/AXkyruuyyz via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 10, 2020

