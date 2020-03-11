CLOSE
Photos: Jimmy Graham with the Packers
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after making a catch near the goal line against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) leaps a tackler late in the game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) signals a first down against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham makes a catch under the defense of Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is tackled short of a first down by Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a catch against the LA Rams linebacker Cory Littleton (58) Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) and tight end Jimmy Graham (80) against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham goes up for a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a catch in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a catch against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) shouts after a catch and run against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is tackled by Arizona Cardinals free safety Antoine Bethea during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) laughs during practice Thursday, November 8, 2018 at the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) warms up before their game against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham crosses the goal line following a first quarter touchdown reception against the the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during Packers practice in the Don Hutson Center Monday, September 3, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) warms up before a NFL preseason game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, August 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Friday, July 27, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) smiles during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Thursday, July 26, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
    GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers' search for a tight end who can be a consistent contributor to their passing attack continues.

    Tight end Jimmy Graham, one of the first free-agent signings by Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst after he replaced Ted Thompson in 2018, will be released Thursday, ESPN reported.

    Graham thanked Packers fans for their support in a tweet Wednesday:

    "The last 2 years have certainly been interesting! A lot of memories, friendships and humbling moments that I will carry with me into the next opportunity. Thank you for the support during our exciting run this year toward that ever so elusive ring."

    The move comes as no surprise after two seasons in which Graham was a far cry from being the playmaker he was in New Orleans and (to a lesser extent) Seattle.

    His departure saves the Packers $8 million on their salary cap for 2020. The Packers will carry about $3.6 million in dead money with the release, however.

    Graham had 38 receptions for 447 yards in 2019, both totals being his lowest since his rookie season of 2010. He caught three touchdown passes, including one in a season-opening 10-3 win at Chicago.

    Graham, 33, took to Twitter on Jan. 20 to thank fans for "sticking by me for 10 years." The tweet prompted online speculation that Graham was planning to call it a career. Instead, the Packers made the move to end his brief two-year run in Green Bay.

    Graham agreed to a three-year contract with the Packers in March of 2018 worth $30 million, with $11 million guaranteed upon signing. 

    In his final game with the Packers, Graham caught four passes for 59 yards (one a 42-yard grab that set up a touchdown) in Green Bay's 37-20 loss in the NFC championship to the San Francisco 49ers.

    After an uneven first season in Green Bay (55 catches for 636 yards and two touchdowns), Graham was brought back for the 2019 season after being paid a $5 million roster bonus in March.

    His two seasons were marred by a variety of physical issues, though he didn't miss any games. In 2019 he dislocated a finger in training camp and routinely had an ice pack on his right knee between series on the sideline.

    In 2018 Graham played through a broken thumb for the final six games of the season and his practice time was managed because of a knee issue.

    Graham starred with the Saints (386 catches for 4,752 yards, 12.3 average, 51 TDs in five seasons) and was traded to the Seahawks before the 2015 season. After an injury-marred first year in Seattle, Graham caught 65 passes for 923 yards and six touchdowns in 2016, when he was 30 years old. He had 57 catches for 520 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2017.

    In two seasons with the Packers, Graham had only five touchdown catches.

    The Packers signed Graham after striking out with free-agent tight end Martellus Bennett, who was signed in 2017 when Green Bay was unable to work out a deal to retain free-agent tight end Jared Cook. Bennett was released midway through his only season in Green Bay.

    Graham's departure leaves the Packers with three tight ends on their roster: pending free agent Marcedes Lewis (who has said he hopes to return), second-year veteran Robert Tonyan and 2019 third-round draft pick Jace Sternberger.

