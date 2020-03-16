CLOSE

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (Photo: Duane Burleson, AP)

GREEN BAY - News that the Green Bay Packers had agreed to terms with free-agent inside linebacker Christian Kirksey before the start of the legal tampering period Monday offered a strong indication that Blake Martinez would be headed elsewhere. That's what happened just before midnight Central time when Martinez reportedly agreed to a $30 million deal with the New York Giants.

PackersNews.com reported the Packers were interested in keeping Martinez during the NFL scouting combine in February, but not at the price he was looking for – and ultimately received – at $10 million per year over three years.

Martinez was a fourth-round pick out of Stanford in 2016 and grew into a team leader in four seasons with the Packers. He hasn’t missed a game since his rookie year and has made at least 140 total tackles each of the last three seasons.