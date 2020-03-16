Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Falcons free-agent tight end Austin Hooper telling ESPN's Vaughn McClure that he's flattered at the reported interest in his services by teams such as the Packers and that he would relish a chance to be reunited with Matt LaFleur (former Falcons quarterbacks coach) and to play with Aaron Rodgers.
From McClure's story:
"When he was a coach in Atlanta, I really liked Matt LaFleur as a person,'' Hooper said. "I wasn't a quarterback, so I couldn't really see his coaching style as much. But he definitely helped me out as a younger player. For that, I'll always be grateful. He's a good guy; really likable person.''
Hooper offered plenty of praise for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"One of the greatest to do it, for sure,'' Hooper said of Rodgers. "Definitely a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback. I mean, I can't say enough good things about the guy. Some of the things he does, I don't think anyone else in the league can do. I'm not saying anything revolutionary here. I really like his style and how he carries himself. He's just got a swagger about him where he's cool, calm, and collected. He always has an answer for what's happening.''
You can read the entire story here:
The Packers are expected to make a strong push for Rams linebacker Cory Littleton:
There was late word Sunday that free agency could still be placed on hold:
Here's how the first few days of free agency could roll out:
On a busy Sunday for NFL news, the players narrowly voted to approve the new CBA. Here are some of the ways it could affect the Packers:
The salary cap isn't going up as much as expected:
This story answers a lotof questions about the new deal:
Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was vocal in his opposition to the proposed CBA:
Packers safety Adrian Amos doesn't like the idea of a 17th game:
And neither does former Packers guard T.J. Lang:
More logic from Amos:
This advice from Davante Adams remains sound:
But when will the NFL and sports get back to normal?
It seems clear the draft won't be a fan event in Las Vegas this year. Here is how the draft is likely to go down:
An even more dire draft scenario:
Former Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey left Green Bay without an offer:
Former Wisconsin linebacker Joe Schobert makes Gil Brandt's list of free agents who should move on:
Joe Schobert, LB, Cleveland Browns
This one is a bit of a cheat, because while the Browns haven't indicated anything officially, Cleveland.com reported in February that the team won't be re-signing the linebacker this offseason as it focuses on filling glaring needs on the offensive line. But if Cleveland doesn't want him, Schobert should have no trouble finding someone willing to pay him $10 million per season this offseason -- as a defender who can make plays in space and serve a leadership role, he'll be well worth that cost. In 2019, the 26-year-old registered a career-high nine passes defensed and four picks.
You can see Brandt's lists of who should stay and who should go here:
Could the Packers take a chance on any of these high-risk free agents?
ESPN's Rob Demovsky recounts the events that brought four top-tier free agents to the Packers a year ago:
And finally: So no Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers matchup in 2020 ... for now at least ....
