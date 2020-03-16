CLOSE

Oct 30, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) celebrates a first down catch in the second quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers at the Georgia Dome. The Falcons won 33-32. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Falcons free-agent tight end Austin Hooper telling ESPN's Vaughn McClure that he's flattered at the reported interest in his services by teams such as the Packers and that he would relish a chance to be reunited with Matt LaFleur (former Falcons quarterbacks coach) and to play with Aaron Rodgers.

From McClure's story:

"When he was a coach in Atlanta, I really liked Matt LaFleur as a person,'' Hooper said. "I wasn't a quarterback, so I couldn't really see his coaching style as much. But he definitely helped me out as a younger player. For that, I'll always be grateful. He's a good guy; really likable person.'' Hooper offered plenty of praise for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "One of the greatest to do it, for sure,'' Hooper said of Rodgers. "Definitely a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback. I mean, I can't say enough good things about the guy. Some of the things he does, I don't think anyone else in the league can do. I'm not saying anything revolutionary here. I really like his style and how he carries himself. He's just got a swagger about him where he's cool, calm, and collected. He always has an answer for what's happening.''

You can read the entire story here:

Austin Hooper tells me he’s flattered by reported interest from teams such as the Packers, Redskins as free agency approaches. On Aaron Rodgers: “Some of the things he does, I don’t think anyone else in the league can do.’’ https://t.co/xkzA6dudpA — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) March 14, 2020

The Packers are expected to make a strong push for Rams linebacker Cory Littleton:

Hearing the #Raiders and #Packers are going to be all over free agent LB Cory Littleton when/if the FA tampering window officially opens tomorrow. He is a popular target. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 16, 2020

There was late word Sunday that free agency could still be placed on hold:

Talks between NFL and NFLPA expected to resume in the morning https://t.co/lhD8tg6Bq2 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 16, 2020

Here's how the first few days of free agency could roll out:

My guess: NFL teams/agents will announce the signings they agreed to 3 weeks ago but were sitting on, plus some splash moves where the physicals are worth a private jet. Then a lull before lower tier guys, where travel is a bigger deal. — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 15, 2020

On a busy Sunday for NFL news, the players narrowly voted to approve the new CBA. Here are some of the ways it could affect the Packers:

After getting through about 100 pages of the 439-page document, you start to notice things that haven’t been publicized. https://t.co/0X8fLKCT2d — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 16, 2020

The salary cap isn't going up as much as expected:

This knocks the #Packers down to about $25.5M under (give or take $100,000 here or there). This increase in cap number from last year’s $188.2M isn’t as high as some expected, especially with the increase in minimums under the new CBA. https://t.co/twuOBOX29n — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 15, 2020

This story answers a lotof questions about the new deal:

Here is a very thorough and complete explanation of how the ⁦@NFL⁩ will change under the newly-approved CBA. Via ⁦@DanGrazianoESPN⁩: https://t.co/IQoPw6T2lR — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) March 15, 2020

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was vocal in his opposition to the proposed CBA:

Time will tell us who was right. Until then, the show goes on. #CBApic.twitter.com/x0i6i7jWPP — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 15, 2020

Packers safety Adrian Amos doesn't like the idea of a 17th game:

you can’t compare 70 game snaps to any amount of practice snaps .. this makes 0 sense.. some teams don’t use pads like that anyway in practice regardless of the rules and in those practices you’re not tackling, hitting or trying to blow up your teammates. https://t.co/wlylHQmKup — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) March 15, 2020

And neither does former Packers guard T.J. Lang:

A massive pain for all OL out there. DL too. https://t.co/6zO247EHCV — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) March 15, 2020

More logic from Amos:

People are celebrating being able to smoke when we were only getting tested once a year anyway.. if that wasn’t easy then you have problems .. — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) March 15, 2020

This advice from Davante Adams remains sound:

Been preachin it before it was cool https://t.co/4Eh7YjeLU9 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) March 15, 2020

But when will the NFL and sports get back to normal?

The only question now in sports is “When? When does it come back?”



Why I think the world’s experience with Coronavirus implies we should presume it will be a long time: at best in July, August, September.



From today’s @OTLonESPN#coronaviruspic.twitter.com/BfadH7OW2d — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 14, 2020

It seems clear the draft won't be a fan event in Las Vegas this year. Here is how the draft is likely to go down:

There are ways to still hold the NFL draft in April with minimal in-person attendance (Not sure they can actually do it with less than 50 people, but maybe)



Here's a look at what it might look like ... https://t.co/eNfFagU5WApic.twitter.com/jRMvHxIAwX — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 15, 2020

An even more dire draft scenario:

ICYMI, our @Hub_Arkush has learned that the #NFLDraft2020 won't be held in Vegas, and it's going to be pushed back until at least the end of May https://t.co/2phwN1u4dL — Pro Football Weekly (@PFWeekly) March 15, 2020

Former Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey left Green Bay without an offer:

Former #Browns LB Christian Kirksey’s free agent tour continues, as he’s visiting the #Bills today. He’s previously been at the #Raiders and #Packers, with others interested as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2020

Former Wisconsin linebacker Joe Schobert makes Gil Brandt's list of free agents who should move on:

Joe Schobert, LB, Cleveland Browns This one is a bit of a cheat, because while the Browns haven't indicated anything officially, Cleveland.com reported in February that the team won't be re-signing the linebacker this offseason as it focuses on filling glaring needs on the offensive line. But if Cleveland doesn't want him, Schobert should have no trouble finding someone willing to pay him $10 million per season this offseason -- as a defender who can make plays in space and serve a leadership role, he'll be well worth that cost. In 2019, the 26-year-old registered a career-high nine passes defensed and four picks.

You can see Brandt's lists of who should stay and who should go here:

Three NFL free agents who should stay and three who should go (via @Gil_Brandt)https://t.co/rVfcvIwvKwpic.twitter.com/XogAYXOSys — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 14, 2020

Could the Packers take a chance on any of these high-risk free agents?

ESPN's Rob Demovsky recounts the events that brought four top-tier free agents to the Packers a year ago:

$182M in 24 hours: How the Packers' most expensive March unfolded last year and what it could mean for free agency this time around.



Story here: https://t.co/1kkzILdVCk — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 13, 2020

And finally: So no Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers matchup in 2020 ... for now at least ....

Have confirmed, as @CSimmsQB reported here, that the 49ers are NOT planning on making a run at Tom Brady this week. As he said, and we said last week, the interest was coming more from the player's side than the team's.



San Francisco moves forward with Jimmy Garoppolo. https://t.co/rH0auJkUCX — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 15, 2020

