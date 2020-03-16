CLOSE

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst fields questions at the scouting combine. (Photo: Olivia Reiner)

The 2020 free-agent season is in full swing. PackersNews.com will be tracking each Packers move and all the incoming and departing players through the next month, as well as moves from around the NFL (scroll down to see). Bookmark this page for all the latest news.

Arriving/staying

» Rick Wagner, OT: Per the Houston Chronicle, the Packers agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with the West Allis native and University of Wisconsin alumnus before free agency began. Like Christian Kirksey, the 30-year-old was free to sign anywhere as he was released by Detroit on March 13. Wagner was a fifth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2013 when current Packers director-football operations Milt Hendrickson was in the Baltimore front office.

» Christian Kirksey, LB: The Packers didn't have to wait for free agency to officially begin as Kirksey was released by the Browns in early March. PackersNews.com confirmed he signed a two-year, $16 million deal to bolster the linebacking corps, though he has played just nine games the last two years due to hamstring and pectoral injuries. Kirksey, who was drafted in Cleveland when current Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was the head coach, will play inside linebacker in Green Bay. He was a team captain for the Browns and did not miss a game from 2014-17 and recorded 286 combined tackles over the 2016-17 seasons.

» Mason Crosby, K: The longtime Packers kicker wasn’t allowed to hit free agency, as the club elected to re-sign the 35-year-old to a 3-year, $12.9 million contract. Crosby is coming off a career year in field goal percentage (91.7%).

Departing

» Blake Martinez, LB: According to multiple reports, the New York Giants will sign Martinez to a three-year, $30 million deal. Martinez has made at least 140 combined tackles in each of the last three seasons for the Packers – including a team-record 203 last year – and emerged as a defensive leader after being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of Stanford.

» Jimmy Graham, TE: The veteran tight end was released March 12 and ESPN reported he signed with the Chicago Bears for $16 million over two years, with $9 million guaranteed. He was slated to earn $10 million with the Packers in 2020. Graham, 33, caught 93 passes for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons for the Packers. He did not miss a game despite playing through knee and hand injuries.

Unrestricted free agents

Need to know: The negotiating window for would-be free agents by other teams began Monday. The new league year begins at 3 p.m. CT Wednesday, which is when players can formally sign contracts for 2020.

»Bryan Bulaga, RT: No contract talks had taken place as of the NFL scouting combine in late February, per Tom Silverstein

» Tramon Williams, DB

» Jared Veldheer, OT: There is interest in returning to the Packers from Veldheer, per Jim Owczarski

» Geronimo Allison, WR

» Marcedes Lewis, TE

» Jason Spriggs, OT

» Ryan Grant, WR

» Kyler Fackrell, OLB: Likely to sign elsewhere, per Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski

» B.J. Goodson, ILB

» Danny Vitale, FB

» Will Redmond, S

» Tyler Ervin, RB/KR

Rumors

One reporter believed the Packers would be in the market for a big name at wide receiver in Dallas' Amari Cooper – an idea one league source told PackersNews.com wasn't that far-fetched – but Cooper has reportedly re-signed in Dallas for five years and $100 million (with $60 million guaranteed).

The NFL Network and ESPN reported the Packers had interest in tight end Austin Hooper, but Hooper ultimately signed a reported 4-year, $44 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. The 25-year-old was a third-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 and had made the Pro Bowl the last two years.

Restricted free agents

Need to know: Packers have until Wednesday to offer either a first-round ($4.6 million), second-round ($3.2 million) or original-round ($2.1 million) deal to these players. They are free to negotiate with other teams and agree to a contract. If the Packers put a tender on the player but choose not to match, they will receive the tendered compensation.

» Malcolm Johnson, FB

Exclusive rights free agents

Need to know: Players are not free to negotiate with other teams. The Packers hold their rights, so if they are offered the tender but do not take it, they cannot play.

» Robert Tonyan, TE

» Jake Kumerow, WR: : Packers expected to tender offer, per Jim Owczarski

» Chandon Sullivan, CB: Packers expected to tender offer, per Jim Owczarski

» Tyler Lancaster, DL: Packers expected to tender offer, per Jim Owczarski

» Allen Lazard, WR

NFL free-agency updates

