Photos: Bryan Bulaga through the years
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) looks up at the video board at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) during an NFL preseason game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) during Packers training camp at the Don Hutson Center Monday, August 27, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) during Packers training camp at the Don Hutson Center Monday, August 27, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga practices on Oct. 31, 2017, in the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon.
Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) blocks for running back Jamaal Williams (30) against Washington on Aug. 19, 2017, at Fedex Field.
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) blocks as quarterback Brett Hundley (7) scrambles against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 6, 2017, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks off a run past the block of offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) during the game-winning drive against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 8, 2017, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Green Bay Packers offensive tackles David Bakhtiari (69) and Bryan Bulaga (75) laugh during training camp on Aug. 20, 2016, at Ray Nitschke Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles up the middle as tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) blocks against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18, 2016, at Soldier Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass under the protection of tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFC Championship game on Jan. 22, 2017, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Bryan Bulaga joins Clubhouse Live on Nov. 9, 2015, at the Radisson Paper Valley Hotel in Appleton.
Green Bay Packers first-round draft choice Bryan Bulaga holds up his jersey during an introductory news conference on April 29, 2010, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) tries to find a receiver behind the block of Bryan Bulaga (75) on Buffalo Bills pass rusher Mario Williams (94) on Dec. 14, 2014, at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Bryan Bulaga (75) during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws under pressure as tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) blocks against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 15, 2017, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga signs autographs for fans during training camp on July 28, 2013.
Green Bay Packers guard Bryan Bulaga, center, works to block Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Robaire Smith during a preseason game on Aug. 14, 2010, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) blocks Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) during the second quarter on Dec. 11, 2016, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) blocks as quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) avoids being sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) on Nov. 8, 2015, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) looks on from the sideline against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 24, 2012, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is helped to his feet by Bryan Bulaga after taking a hit in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 8, 2014, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) signals touchdown after running back Eddie Lacy (27) scored against the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 18, 2016, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy (27) runs the ball behind the block of tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 22, 2015, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) thanks his offensive line including tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) after a touchdown by wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) in the second half of an NFC wild-card playoff game against the New York Giants on Jan. 8, 2016, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) is shown during their preseason game on Aug. 10, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) waits to huddle up during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 16, 2016, at Lambeau Field.
    GREEN BAY - Bryan Bulaga, a pillar of the Green Bay Packers' offensive line for the past decade, moved onto the next chapter of his career Tuesday.

    The 31-year-old right tackle reached agreement on a reported three-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, cashing in on one of his finest seasons in 2019.

    At 31 years old, Bulaga’s new deal ties him with Dallas’ La’el Collins as the sixth-highest paid right tackle in the NFL.

    Bulaga will join former position coach James Campen in Los Angeles. Campen, the Packers' former offensive line coach whom the Chargers hired last month, coached Bulaga every year in his career except last season.

    The deal matches the one former Packers linebacker Blake Martinez got from the New York Giants.

    It ends Bulaga’s 10 years with the team that drafted him in the first round in 2010, then watched him develop into a player who might one day be elected to the franchise’s hall of fame.

    Bulaga was a starter from the beginning, becoming the youngest player in history to start a Super Bowl. In all, he started 111 of his 115 games, returning from a pair of torn ACLs in each knee in 2013 and 2017. Though he never made a Pro Bowl, Bulaga consistently played at a level comparable to the best right tackles in the NFL.

    Packers free-agency tracker: Live updates, breaking news from Green Bay and around the NFL

    DOUGHERTY: Packers must put savings to good use

    In nine seasons, Bulaga played in four NFC championship games. He developed into a leader on the offensive line, particularly after Pro Bowl guards Josh Sitton and T.J. Lang had moved on. Though All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari had surpassed Bulaga in league stature, Bakhtiari often deferred to Bulaga in leadership.

    Now, that responsibility will fall on Bakhtiari and center Corey Linsley, the elder statesmen on the offensive line. The Packers also signed Rick Wagner, a veteran who has started 87 of his 102 career games, to replace Bulaga.

    Packers tender 5 exclusive rights free agents

    The Packers handled some housekeeping Tuesday, tendering exclusive rights free agent offers to wide receivers Allen Lazard and Jake Kumerow, tight end Robert Tonyan, cornerback Chandon Sullivan and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster. The deadline to do so is 3 p.m. Wednesday, and if the club did not tender offers those players would have become unrestricted free agents.

    Exclusive rights offers are tied to accrued seasons in the league, so Kumerow, Lancaster, Tonyan and Sullivan will make the minimum $750,000, as they have two accrued seasons. Lazard will make $675,000 as he has accrued one season. Lazard earned an additional $307,304 for his play time last year via the performance-based pay program.

    Cobb moves to Houston

    Two years after leaving Green Bay, Randall Cobb is reportedly on the move again after agreeing to a three-year, $27 million deal with the Houston Texans. Cobb, who will turn 30 before the season begins, caught 55 passes for 828 yards and three touchdowns for Dallas last year.

    Some thought a reunion with new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was on deck, but instead the Texans lured him away with nearly $19 million in guaranteed money.

