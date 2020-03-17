CLOSE

GREEN BAY - In mid-January, the New York Giants hired former Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator. Two months later, Graham netted two of his former players in the free-agent market – first with inside linebacker Blake Martinez and then with outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell.

PackersNews.com confirmed Fackrell will sign a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. The 28-year-old was looking to move on from Green Bay for a chance to play more.

A third-round pick out of Utah State in 2016, Fackrell didn’t see much playing time his first two years behind Julius Peppers, Datone Jones, Clay Matthews and Nick Perry, recording five total sacks.

Fackrell broke out with a 10.5-sack season in 2018 on 58.6% of the defensive snaps, but then the Packers signed Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith and drafted Rashan Gary in the first round. Though Fackrell played in all 16 games in 2019, his snap count on defense fell to just 40.2%.

He played 41.9% of the special teams snaps last season.

In 61 career games with the Packers, Fackrell finished with 16.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.