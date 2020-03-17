Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Bill Huber of SI.com writing that Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark will get his expected huge pay day, but that it won't be forthcoming anytime in the near future.
Huber writes:
The San Francisco 49ers traded defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round pick, with the Colts quickly signing Buckner to a contract extension worth a reported $21 million per season.
That means it wasn’t only a good day for Buckner but for Green Bay Packers standout Kenny Clark.
Buckner and Clark were first-round picks in 2016, with Buckner being the seventh pick of the draft and Clark the 27th. Both players were set to play the 2020 season under their fifth-year option. Buckner’s contract extension sheds some light on Clark’s future deal. That future deal isn’t coming anytime soon, though. A source said that won’t be coming until after free agency.
