Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the first half during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Bill Huber of SI.com writing that Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark will get his expected huge pay day, but that it won't be forthcoming anytime in the near future.

Huber writes:

The San Francisco 49ers traded defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round pick, with the Colts quickly signing Buckner to a contract extension worth a reported $21 million per season. That means it wasn’t only a good day for Buckner but for Green Bay Packers standout Kenny Clark. Buckner and Clark were first-round picks in 2016, with Buckner being the seventh pick of the draft and Clark the 27th. Both players were set to play the 2020 season under their fifth-year option. Buckner’s contract extension sheds some light on Clark’s future deal. That future deal isn’t coming anytime soon, though. A source said that won’t be coming until after free agency.

You can read the entire story here:

An extension will happen for #Packers DT Kenny Clark, and it will be huge, based on DeForest Buckner's deal upon being acquired by the Colts.



That extension is not happening soon, though.https://t.co/bblnuQuofh — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) March 16, 2020

The Niners' defense won't be as daunting without Buckner:

Make no mistake, the #49ers are not as good as they were yesterday after trading DeForest Buckner. But their new reality means making difficult decisions that they hope can keep their winning window open longer. COLUMN: https://t.co/d2Ud9YrIGH — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) March 16, 2020

Pete Dougherty says the Packers took a step back in order to go forward:

For subscribers: The #Packers made two additions on Monday, but may have missed an opportunity to fill their glaring hole at tight end. https://t.co/2RbwdOf3Gi — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 17, 2020

Blake Martinez is bound for the Big Apple:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Former Packers linebacker Blake Martinez cashes in with Giants https://t.co/V2jHvnEc6c#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 17, 2020

The Packers signed an apparent replacement for Martinez (and at a lower price):

One league linebackers coach told https://t.co/Ss5aHFTD0m that Kirksey is “good fit” for the Packers but is a huge injury risk. https://t.co/0P7egvbZTZ — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 16, 2020

And they followed that up by signing a lower-cost alternative to right tackle Bryan Bulaga:

The Packers decided against throwing big money at tight end Austin Hooper:

#Packers had room to make one blockbuster deal. Seems now like they're going for a bunch of mid-to-low price deals, but this thing is just getting started. https://t.co/IUtqDTjWNT — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 16, 2020

Huge money with a cap probably around $15M this year. Would have wiped out more than half of #Packers’ cap space this year. https://t.co/nSVOBFTcgZ — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 16, 2020

Speaking of tight ends:

Despite two underwhelming seasons with the #Packers, Graham retained market value. https://t.co/6vQHvXjLH0 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 17, 2020

The Bears seem to collect them:

The Bears now lead the NFL in tight ends under contract:



Jimmy Graham

Trey Burton

Adam Shaheen

Demetrius Harris

Ben Braunecker

Jesper Horsted

J.P. Holtz

Eric Saubert

Dax Raymond — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 16, 2020

Graham is 7 seasons removed from his career-best season with the Saints. And last year was ordinary at best. Still, his 38 catches and 447 yards with three TDs compare favorably to the 2019 line of six Bears TEs (46 catches, 416 yards, 2 TDs) — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) March 16, 2020

Some will question whether or not Jimmy Graham, 33, can adequately improve tight end position for #Bears because he did not run well last season.



It's a down year for TE in the draft and, as you know, the team has limited resources. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 16, 2020

Forget about going out to watch OTA practices this year:

NFL teams can still enter into a contractual agreement with a player, but the player cannot visit the team facility. #Packershttps://t.co/LMA1EwBWU8 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 17, 2020

Amari Cooper got a rich deal to remain with the Cowboys:

Amari Cooper is signing a 5-year, $100m deal with Dallas per @AdamSchefter



Cooper: 9th highest-graded WR in 2019 pic.twitter.com/7EbVcOaRzS — PFF (@PFF) March 17, 2020

Former Packers receiver Randall Cobb is leaving the Cowboys for a Texans team suddenly without DeAndre Hopkins:

Cowboys parting with WR Randall Cobb, per his former teammate @89JonesNTAF. Cobb agrees with Texas on three-year, $27M contract. Includes $18.75M guaranteed. Amari Cooper stays. Cobb departs. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 17, 2020

Scratch one potential Packers linebacker:

Seems like a straightforward post from Nick Kwiatkowski.https://t.co/t37hqZqtFD — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 16, 2020

The Bears might have found their antidote to Mitch Trubisky:

#Bears are working to make a deal happen with Teddy Bridgewater. #Bucs have also expressed interest.



Tom Brady could play a role in it all. If Brady goes to #Chargers or stays with #Patriots, Tampa might emerge as frontrunner for Bridgewater.



Buckle up. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 16, 2020

Pro Football Focus would project Bridgewater to win the starting nod in that scenario:

"An upgrade over the inaccurate Mitch Trubisky." @PFF_Eric on the reports that Teddy Bridgewater could be heading to the Bears pic.twitter.com/abAJcbpQrb — PFF (@PFF) March 16, 2020

And then again, they could go another way:

The phones are active in the NFL world right now and the Bears, per a source, are reaching out to the Bengals and Jaguars re: trade possibilities for Andy Dalton or Nick Foles. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) March 16, 2020

Packers nemesis Stefon Diggs is shuffling off to Buffalo:

Bills have acquired @stefondiggs in a trade from the Vikings. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 17, 2020

This is your (seemingly) daily Taysom Hill update:

Report: Saints officially place first-round tender on Taysom Hill https://t.co/XZo7ZdeiPr — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 16, 2020

For those who like to play tag:

Per an internal league memo, here are the official franchise and transition tag number for 2020. pic.twitter.com/h8D5Td2wWf — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 16, 2020

And finally .... a little Monday morning levity:

