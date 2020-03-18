CLOSE Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner analyze the Packers' cap situation in 2020 and discuss if GM Brian Gutekunst will sign another free agent. Packers News

We'll start with Tom Silverstein analyzing the Packers' salary-cap situation and the long-range ramifications that have prevented general manager Brian Gutekunst from splurging this year in free agency. The lack of cap flexibility could have other significant consequences as well, with five key players – Kenny Clark, David Bakhtiari, Corey Linsley, Aaron Jones and Kevin King – set to enter free agency after the 2020 season.

Packers center Corey Linsley becomes a free agent after the 2020 season. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Silverstein writes:

Consider this: In 2021, the team’s top seven cap hits will total $99.7 million, or a little less than half of what the cap will probably be. And that does not include the cap numbers of Clark and Bakhtiari, which will add another $20 million or so depending on how the deals are structured. ... The Packers are already in a situation where they may need to let Linsley go after this year because left guard Elgton Jenkins is better when playing at center and it would be cheaper to move him and draft a guard. Same goes for Jones. They don’t have a replacement, so they might have to go out and draft one in case they can’t afford to re-sign him.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga is joining the Chargers for the same three-year, $30 million deal that linebacker Blake Martinez got from the Giants:

Here's how the Giants' deal with Martinez breaks down:

And speaking of the Giants, they didn't stop with landing Martinez:

Cory Littleton will not be joining the Packers' depleted linebacking corps:

The two new Packers are officially on board:

Christian Kirksey sounds like he can't wait to get on the field:

Kirksey is something of a video-game legend:

Defensive lineman Tim Lancaster and cornerback Chandon Sullivan also were tendered, as was Allen Lazard:

Of course, the story that dominated the Tuesday news cycle:

Could Tom Brady's first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers be a Sunday night showdown against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? The Bucs also will host Drew Brees' Saints:

Tampa Bay has come a long way from the days of Buccaneer Bruce:

Another postponement, delaying induction for Charles Woodson and Al Harris:

Scratch another linebacker from the free-agent market:

So the Bears add pass rusher Robert Quinn but release pass rusher Leonard Floyd:

Love the Quinn/Floyd moves but there is a cautionary tale. Quinn has played 16 games once last five seasons, just half seasons in '15 and '16.

But there's still Mitch Trubisky and the QB situation to resolve:

Andy Dalton or Nick Foles?#Bears choices seem to be down to those 2 QBs right now. Both would arrive with experience with coaches on staff, which would help with shortened/no offseason.



Another available linebacker hits the market:

The Vikings are bubbling over Kirk Cousins:

Bill Huber of SI.com looks at how teams that splurged in free agency have fared the next season:

Former Bears backup QB is now a Lions backup QB:

The 49ers' defense will remain rock-solid:

And finally .... a wild morning in court for a former Packers star:

