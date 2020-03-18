CLOSE

Free-agent linebacker B.J. Goodson is leaving Green Bay for Cleveland. (Photo: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S)

GREEN BAY - The exodus of free agents from the Green Bay Packers continued Wednesday when inside linebacker B.J. Goodson agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns.

Goodson follows Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell (New York Giants) out the door.

There was mutual interest to keep Goodson in Green Bay, but a deal did not materialize.

Goodson, 26, was acquired by the Packers in a trade with the Giants on Sept. 2 and played on special teams in the season opener three days later. Green Bay gave up a seventh-round selection in return. The linebacker gradually worked into a role largely in the base 3-4 defense, playing just 24.4% of the team's snaps on defense.

He played 33.6% of the snaps on special teams.

Goodson appeared in 15 games (nine starts) and made 37 total tackles.

At the time of Goodson's departure, the Packers inside linebacker corps with NFL experience was reduced to newly signed Christian Kirksey, Oren Burks and Ty Summers. Kirksey, the team's premier free agent signing to date, played just two games for the Browns in 2019, Burks played only 57 defensive snaps and Summers never appeared on defense in the regular season.

