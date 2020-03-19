CLOSE

Bryan Bulaga found a new home with the Los Angeles Chargers, while Blake Martinez landed with the New York Giants. (Photo: Getty Images/USA Today-Sports)

We'll start with former Packers linebacker Blake Martinez and right tackle Bryan Bulaga taking to Instagram to thank Green Bay fans for their support.

From Martinez:

And from Bulaga:

Martinez gets a send-off from the originator of the Lambeau Leap:

Truly amazing to hear from a legend like you! Trying to follow in your footsteps! It’s been an honor to get to know you over the years! https://t.co/EEw5ODvHkf — Blake Martinez (@Big__Blake50) March 18, 2020

An important public-service message from Packers coach Matt LaFleur:

Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19.



A message from #Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur.



More information: https://t.co/VEVK7W4Wr2pic.twitter.com/RhJT8RjRDR — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 18, 2020

The Packers are doing some bargain shopping, Pete Dougherty writes:

Pete Dougherty: @packers shopping for bargains after sitting out first free-agency wave. https://t.co/StHlN4RQT9 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 18, 2020

Ebron lobbies for some Packers love:

I ran a 4.5 twice with a pulled hamstring 🙄 they gave me a 4.6 lol but AR12 👀 https://t.co/h0cmtO3vaY — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 18, 2020

Another Packers linebacker goes out the free-agency door:

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt draws parallels between Tom Brady/New England and Brett Favre/Green Bay:

Seeing parallels between Patriots/Brady and us (Packers)/Favre 12 years ago. We wanted Brett back, but after years of pleading/begging for return, it was more "Well, it's up to you." Sense Patriots treated Brady similarly; wanted him back but not full-on recruiting him to do so. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) March 18, 2020

Keep up with all the Packers and NFL moves with our free-agency tracker:

A couple of veteran tight ends may be in the mix for the #Packers in free agency - book this page for the latest rumors, live updates, breaking news from Green Bay and around the NFL https://t.co/pS2vU2OnpX via @PGpackersnews — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) March 18, 2020

Richard Ryman looks at some of the off-the-field adjustments being made at 1265 Lombardi Ave.:

Like everyone else, the #Packers are taking the next few weeks a day at a time, and the next few months a week at a time. https://t.co/t2CpJGcMjT — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) March 18, 2020

Looks like the Packers are in line to get two fourth-round compensatory picks and one in the sixth round:

With the Danny Shelton signing, we now have gone over the 32 pick limit on the 2021 compensatory picks board.https://t.co/Q9lcIOuDA0pic.twitter.com/0RiHKuusJl — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 18, 2020

This is good, common sense:

For those asking why their favorite team didn't sign a particular player: Teams put a value on a player, the most disciplined teams won't exceed that value. The best teams aren't trying to win in March. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 17, 2020

Doesn't seem like much of an upgrade over Mitch Trubisky (but maybe that's the idea):

NFC North just got more interesting. https://t.co/oUBWBLP5fX — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) March 18, 2020

The Nick Foles trade seems less than popular with Bears fans:

I think Bears fans would have preferred an actual bear to be their quarterback over Nick Foles https://t.co/lyzIrZVCn2 — John Breech (@johnbreech) March 18, 2020

Per NFL policy, signings are officially unofficial until physicals can be completed (the Packers were able to complete theirs with street free agents Christian Kirksey and Rick Wagner). But here's one way that teams' Twitter accounts are getting around it:

The league’s unwavering policy on this is wacky. Just wacky. Really pretty wacky. https://t.co/mrSsdfHuuA — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) March 18, 2020

The Bears admit to another first-round bust in Leonard Floyd, who nonetheless signed with the Rams:

The Bears' decision to move on from Leonard Floyd was a practical one Ryan Pace had to make. But it also signifies another high-profile failure, the kind that have become far too prevalent at Halas Hall.https://t.co/mVdkA3Ug6p — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) March 18, 2020

Here's a handy rundown of each NFL team's QB situation, showing stability in the NFC and plenty of questions in the AFC:

#NFL QB picture, AFC in flux

Raiders-Carr/Mariota

Chiefs-Mahomes

Broncos-Lock (?)

LAC-Taylor (?)



Pats-Stidham (?)

Jets-Darnold

Dolphins-Fitz(?)

Bills-Allen



Ravens-Jackson

Browns-Mayfield

Bengals-Burrow(?)

Pitt-Ben(?)



Titans-Tannehill

Jags-Minshew(?)

Texans-Watson

Colts-Rivers — Cam Inman (@CamInman) March 18, 2020

Seems like a good fit:

Bruce Arians' offense attacks 10-20 yards downfield more than any other.



The highest graded QB on such throws over the last 5 seasons: pic.twitter.com/01u9B7GIxN — PFF (@PFF) March 18, 2020

And finally: Great news for NFL addicts ...

Ok this is dope. The @nfl is offering complimentary access to Game Pass. Watch tons of football while you're quarantined. pic.twitter.com/uUQcFMaWIa — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) March 18, 2020

