We'll start with former Packers linebacker Blake Martinez and right tackle Bryan Bulaga taking to Instagram to thank Green Bay fans for their support.
From Martinez:
And from Bulaga:
Martinez gets a send-off from the originator of the Lambeau Leap:
An important public-service message from Packers coach Matt LaFleur:
The Packers are doing some bargain shopping, Pete Dougherty writes:
Ebron lobbies for some Packers love:
Another Packers linebacker goes out the free-agency door:
Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt draws parallels between Tom Brady/New England and Brett Favre/Green Bay:
Keep up with all the Packers and NFL moves with our free-agency tracker:
Richard Ryman looks at some of the off-the-field adjustments being made at 1265 Lombardi Ave.:
Looks like the Packers are in line to get two fourth-round compensatory picks and one in the sixth round:
This is good, common sense:
Doesn't seem like much of an upgrade over Mitch Trubisky (but maybe that's the idea):
The Nick Foles trade seems less than popular with Bears fans:
Per NFL policy, signings are officially unofficial until physicals can be completed (the Packers were able to complete theirs with street free agents Christian Kirksey and Rick Wagner). But here's one way that teams' Twitter accounts are getting around it:
The Bears admit to another first-round bust in Leonard Floyd, who nonetheless signed with the Rams:
Here's a handy rundown of each NFL team's QB situation, showing stability in the NFC and plenty of questions in the AFC:
Seems like a good fit:
And finally: Great news for NFL addicts ...
