Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with former Packers linebacker Blake Martinez and right tackle Bryan Bulaga taking to Instagram to thank Green Bay fans for their support.

From Martinez:

View this post on Instagram

I want to say thank you to Green Bay as a whole the @packers , the fans, and my teammates/coaches for giving me the opportunity to start and live out my dream of playing in the NFL! I wouldn’t be where I am today with out your help and kindness throughout these last four years! I was so honored to wear the green and gold and will always have a place in my heart for Green Bay! I was a 4th round draft pick that didn’t know what to expect but so many leaders/coaches on this team helped me whenever I asked for it and the fans welcomed me with open arms! I put it all out on the line for this team and community and you guys made it easy with your overwhelming support everyday before practice, game, and coming into the facility! I’m truly blessed to have been able to say I played for such an historic franchise and I can’t thank everyone enough for all the help! So excited for the future and I hope to come play at Lambeau again soon!

A post shared by Blake Martinez (@blake_martinez50) on

And from Bulaga:

View this post on Instagram

#BoltUp ⚡️⚡️

A post shared by Bryan Bulaga (@bbulaga75) on

Martinez gets a send-off from the originator of the Lambeau Leap:

An important public-service message from Packers coach Matt LaFleur:

The Packers are doing some bargain shopping, Pete Dougherty writes:

Ebron lobbies for some Packers love:

Another Packers linebacker goes out the free-agency door:

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt draws parallels between Tom Brady/New England and Brett Favre/Green Bay:

Keep up with all the Packers and NFL moves with our free-agency tracker:

Richard Ryman looks at some of the off-the-field adjustments being made at 1265 Lombardi Ave.:

Looks like the Packers are in line to get two fourth-round compensatory picks and one in the sixth round:

This is good, common sense:

Doesn't seem like much of an upgrade over Mitch Trubisky (but maybe that's the idea):

The Nick Foles trade seems less than popular with Bears fans:

Per NFL policy, signings are officially unofficial until physicals can be completed (the Packers were able to complete theirs with street free agents Christian Kirksey and Rick Wagner). But here's one way that teams' Twitter accounts are getting around it:

The Bears admit to another first-round bust in Leonard Floyd, who nonetheless signed with the Rams:

Here's a handy rundown of each NFL team's QB situation, showing stability in the NFC and plenty of questions in the AFC:

Seems like a good fit:

And finally: Great news for NFL addicts ...

