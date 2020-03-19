CLOSE
Photos: Clay Matthews through the years
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, left, tackles Arizona Cardinals running back LaRod Stephens-Howling during a 2010 playoff game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) rushes the quarterback while being blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) holds his foot on the bench during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) tries to get the defenses' attention just before a snap against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews reacts after being penalized for roughing the passer against Washington Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) reacts after being penalized for roughing against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during an NFL preseason game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates a fourth quarter sack against San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during their football game Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: FDX126
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews looks on during a 2015 against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, left, points to Super Bowl MVP Aaron Rodgers after giving him a championship belt as they celebrate winning Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Feb. 6, 2011.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, and receiver Greg Jennings, right, congratulate linebacker Clay Matthews as he returns to the sideline after intercepting a pass and running it in for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 7, 2010, at Lambeau Field.
Week 15: Packers at Bears, noon, Sunday, Dec. 16, Soldier Field, Fox
Clay Matthews celebrates during an October 2016 game against the Giants.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) dives on to quarterback Eli Manning (10) against the New York Giants on Oct. 9, 2016 at Lambeau Field.
Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) combine to sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) on Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) nearly sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the third quarter during a Dec. 18, 2014, game at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) forcing a bad throw which was intercepted in overtime on Dec. 10, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) Sunday, December 3, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates a sack against the Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and cornerback Damarious Randall (23) bring down Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in the first half Sunday, September 24, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott during the Packers's 34-31 victory in the NFC playoffs in January 2017.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) pursues quarterback Russell Wilson (3) against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) leaps as he pressures Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) in the third quarter Oct. 7, 2012, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews sacks San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the 2013 season opener at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
Packers' rookie and first-round draft pick Clay Matthews speaks with members of the media inside the media auditorium at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Thursday, April 30, 2009.
    GREEN BAY - A year ago, there was enough interest from outside linebacker Clay Matthews to return to the Green Bay Packers for less money than he had made in 2018.

    The Packers had the salary-cap room to sign him, too.

    What they didn’t have was a spot for him.

    A year later, Matthews is a free agent again, this time the result of the Los Angeles Rams cutting him rather than paying a $2 million bonus he was due. The Rams shed $7.5 million from their salary cap Thursday with the release of Matthews ($5 million) and running back Todd Gurley ($2.5 million).

    After losing linebackers Blake Martinez, Kyler Fackrell and B.J. Goodson in free agency, the availability of Matthews to play inside linebacker next to newly signed “street” free agent Christian Kirksey in the base defense and team with 2019 first-round pick Rashan Gary in Fackrell’s spot is there for general manager Brian Gutekunst to explore.

    Gutekunst was willing to bring back veteran cornerback Tramon Williams after a three-year tour in Cleveland and Arizona, but whether he thinks enough of the 33-year-old Matthews to bring him back will be answered quickly.

    Matthews, a first-round pick in 2009, badly wanted to finish his career in Green Bay, and according to a source, was willing to accept considerably less than he had been making the year before. But the Packers showed no interest and he signed a two-year, $9.25 million deal with the Rams.

    It’s understandable why Gutekunst passed on Matthews as an outside rusher.

    In free agency he went hog wild, signing Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith to mega-deals and undoubtedly wanted there to be no doubt they were the outside anchors and would be playing most of the snaps. In addition, Fackrell was coming off a 10-sack season and Gutekunst probably had an idea Rashan Gary might be his first-round pick.

    He was trying to sweep some of the old out of the locker room with new coach Matt LaFleur taking the reins.

    But the decision not to explore whether Matthews would have been willing to play inside linebacker next to Blake Martinez might have been a mistake. Gutekunst was expecting 2018 draft pick Oren Burks to develop into a starter, but it never happened and he wound up having to trade for Goodson.

    All season, coordinator Mike Pettine played a safety at the inside position opposite Martinez, which didn’t do a lot for the Packers’ run defense.

    Matthews played inside linebacker in 2014 and ’15 under coordinator Dom Capers and managed to play all 16 games both seasons, a first for him since his rookie season. He was productive, especially in ’14, but Matthews wasn’t thrilled playing inside and his pass rushing talents were being wasted. So he was moved back.

    Matthews had eight sacks playing outside for the Rams last year in 13 games (he missed three with a broken jaw), but it wasn’t enough for the Rams to pay him the $5.75 million he was due this season.

    A former member of previous coach Mike McCarthy’s staff was surprised Gutekunst didn’t sign Matthews a year ago because he felt he had enough left in the tank for another year or two and wasn’t going to cost much.

    Packers free-agency tracker: Live updates, breaking news from Green Bay and around the NFL

    DOUGHERTY: Packers shopping for free-agency bargains

    A year later, Gutekunst’s assessment still might be the same. He might just go with Kirksey, Burks, youngsters Ty Summers and Curtis Bolton and whatever he can pull out of the draft.

    There are four inside linebackers at the top of the position rankings, but only Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons is a slam-dunk first-rounder who will go in the top 10. Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray, LSU’s Patrick Queen and Wisconsin’s Zach Baun are three others who are potential first-round picks and one or more could be available when the Packers pick at No. 30.

    One thing that is certain, Gutekunst isn’t going to throw around a lot of cash in free agency. Hovering around $13 million of cap space, he still must make decisions on free agents Williams, tackle Jared Veldheer, receiver Geronimo Allison, running back Tyler Ervin and safety Ibraheim Campbell, as well as sign a new draft class that will be added to the books in April.

    To even consider Matthews, it would have to be at a very low price.

    Redmond retained

    Defensive back Will Redmond, a versatile player in the secondary and a core special teams performer in 2019, is returning to Green Bay.

    The Packers announced Redmond's re-signing Thursday.

    Redmond, 26, played briefly in five games for the Packers in 2018. He converted to safety in 2019 and played in 26% of the defensive snaps. He also appeared on 43.1% of the special teams snaps.

    A third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers as a cornerback in 2016, Redmond dealt with injuries early in his career and briefly was in Kansas City before the Packers signed him to their practice squad near the beginning of the 2018 season.

    He appeared in 13 games for the Packers last season and made four starts. He finished with 36 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup.

