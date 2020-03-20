CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein discuss the likelihood of the Packers re-signing DL Kenny Clark & LT David Bakhtiari before contracts expire in 2021 Packers News

We'll start with Pete Dougherty fielding a question Thursday in his weekly live chat about whether the Packers would consider taking Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor with the No. 30 pick in the first round of the NFL draft.

Dougherty's response:

It's an interesting idea the more I think about it, certainly would help the run game to have a second really good back, and it would mean they wouldn't have to re-sign Jones next year if they didn't like the cost. Would upgrade the offense and provide quality depth at a key position in LaFleur's offense -- you need multiple good backs, you don't want the offense to tank if Jones gets hurt. But it still feels like it's probably too much of a luxury unless they really, really like him and think he's a cut above the other guys on the board. I don't know what they're thinking, and there are very plausible reasons for taking him, I wouldn't rule it out. But at least today, I'm still thinking they're more likely to end up with a WR, ILB, tackle or maybe DL or TE.

Feb 28, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (RB27) participates in a workout drill during the 2020 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

A former Packers linebacker is back on the free-agent market ... could he be a fit in Green Bay?

David Bakhtiari seems to like the idea of bringing Matthews back:

Soo ughh... Clay to GB anyone?. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 19, 2020

Saints coach Sean Payton becomes the first prominent NFL figure to contract the coronavirus:

Tom Brady notwithstanding, defensive players have been dominating free agency, writes SI.com's Bill Huber:

Now that the major free-agency moves have been made, the mock drafts are adjusting. This one from USA TODAY Sports' Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz has the Packers taking an offensive lineman to fill the Bryan Bulaga void:

30. Packers — Josh Jones, OT, Houston: Lions castoff Rick Wagner seems better fitted for a backup role, and the ascendant Jones makes for an attractive long-term solution at right tackle.

Davante Adams won't miss having to go up against this guy twice a year:

Just to summarize: Not good ....

In the last half-year, the Lions have purged Quandre Diggs, Darius Slay, Graham Glasgow, Snacks Harrison, Rick Wagner and Devon Kennard from their roster. That's some major change, man. — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) March 19, 2020

Skepticism abounds over the Bears' free-agency moves:

Mixed reviews for the Lions' moves:

For Packers fans who are unhappy over not landing former Browns linebacker Joe Schobert, the Jaguars' signing of the former Wisconsin star ranks as one of three free-agency "head scratchers," according to NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund:

2) Jacksonville Jaguars' signing of LB Joe Schobert Acquisition details: Jacksonville signed Schobert to a five-year, $53.75 million deal that includes $22.5 million guaranteed. Yes, the Jaguars entered this week with a significant need at this position. Jacksonville's linebacker production, in terms of win share, ranked dead last in my model last season. But this deal is head-scratching due to the price tag, especially considering all of the other needs the team still has to fill. Not to mention, Schobert doesn't exactly excel in coverage, which is more important for NFL linebackers than ever before. Schobert's body of work shows that his 2018 proficiency in coverage was an aberration. Overall last season, PFF ranked Schobert 50th of 84 linebackers (min. 300 snaps). Now, to be fair, my model projects that the Jags' system will fit Schobert better. However, giving him an APY of nearly $11 million -- despite the fact that Jacksonville has serious questions at other defensive positions like corner and pass rusher -- creates the potential for a low return on investment. Check out Frelund's list of good moves and head-scratchers here:

And finally: The Chargers are having some fun with Bryan Bulaga (who, in case you didn't know, attended Iowa):

Bryan Bulaga, Iowa pic.twitter.com/1kQY7gj8oR — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) March 19, 2020