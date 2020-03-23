Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss Packers LG Lane Taylor's contract in 2020 and the likelihood that he remains with the team. Packers News
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Rick Morrissey of the Chicago Sun-Times writing about the Bears' head-scratching decision to sign former Packers tight end Jimmy Graham:
Morrissey writes:
When Bears general manager Ryan Pace came up with the bright idea of signing the chalk outline of Jimmy Graham’s career to a two-year, $16 million contract, he almost certainly ran it past team chairman George McCaskey.
A normal franchise would have had checks in place to stop a plan to give a 33-year-old tight end in the last days of his career $9 million in guaranteed money. A normal franchise would have said to Pace, “While you’re sheltering in place, you might as well resign in place.’’
But as we all know, this is not a normal franchise. Pace’s biggest mistake to date has been his decision to trade up to choose Mitch Trubisky with the second overall pick in the 2017 draft. But his decision to sign Graham, and overpay for him, might be his most bizarre. The scary part is that there isn’t anyone to stop Pace from himself. Certainly not McCaskey.
You can read Morrissey's entire column here:
Graham's contract actually includes a no-trade clause (not that any team in its right mind would trade for him):
The Bears move in strange and mysterious ways:
Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre delivers an important message:
As does Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari:
There's one big reason why the Packers haven't spent a dime on other teams' free agents this year:
And for those wondering why GM Brian Gutekunst didn't pursue the top inside linebackers available: The Packers already are at the top of the league in spending at the position:
The potential matchup of Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers ranks only third on this list by SI.com's Jimmy Traina of the Buccaneers' most intriguing 2020 games.
Traina writes:
3. Green Bay Packers (home): Aaron Rodgers, at 36, is a spring chicken compared to Brady and Brees. No matter their ages, a Rodgers vs. Brady showdown is always enticing.
Click here to find out which two games are considered more appealing:
ICYMI, T.J. Lang can offer a unique perspective on how new Packers right tackle Rick Wagner compares to Bryan Bulaga:
Here's a look at Bulaga's contract details:
The free-agent wide receiver market keeps dwindling:
The 49ers' offense takes a serious hit with this:
Former Lions star cornerback Darius Slay tells of conflict with coach Matt Patricia:
More change for the Vikings' defense:
Former Wisconsin star Melvin Gordon is heading to Denver:
You think?
The fact that the Packers aren't mentioned anywhere in these two stories tells you what kind of free-agency season it has been in Green Bay:
Could the Packers still step up and sign one of these players?
Aaron Rodgers' former backup is set for another season sitting behind Kyler Murray in Arizona:
And finally:
