Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Rick Morrissey of the Chicago Sun-Times writing about the Bears' head-scratching decision to sign former Packers tight end Jimmy Graham:

Morrissey writes:

When Bears general manager Ryan Pace came up with the bright idea of signing the chalk outline of Jimmy Graham’s career to a two-year, $16 million contract, he almost certainly ran it past team chairman George McCaskey. A normal franchise would have had checks in place to stop a plan to give a 33-year-old tight end in the last days of his career $9 million in guaranteed money. A normal franchise would have said to Pace, “While you’re sheltering in place, you might as well resign in place.’’ But as we all know, this is not a normal franchise. Pace’s biggest mistake to date has been his decision to trade up to choose Mitch Trubisky with the second overall pick in the 2017 draft. But his decision to sign Graham, and overpay for him, might be his most bizarre. The scary part is that there isn’t anyone to stop Pace from himself. Certainly not McCaskey.

You can read Morrissey's entire column here:

The @suntimes_sports cover, featuring the #Bears100. Ryan Pace’s decision to sign Jimmy Graham might be his most bizarre as GM — and that’s saying something, by @MorrisseyCST - https://t.co/9xNJDrJ2sRpic.twitter.com/2A96KM3D8L — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) March 22, 2020

Graham's contract actually includes a no-trade clause (not that any team in its right mind would trade for him):

Bears TE Jimmy Graham's two-year, $16 million deal has a no-trade clause. More details ...



2020: $6 million to sign, $3 million base.

2021: $6.9 million base, $100K workout bonus.



The 2020 money is fully guaranteed. He has $300K Pro Bowl/All-Pro incentives each year. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 22, 2020

The Bears move in strange and mysterious ways:

Trading *up* for Mitch Trubisky

Mike Glennon for $20 million a year

Nick Foles for a fourth-round pick

Jimmy Graham for $8 million a year and a no-trade clause (wtf?)



The #Bears specialize in bidding against themselves.https://t.co/Y08w6UFNiH — Evan Silva (@evansilva) March 22, 2020

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre delivers an important message:

"We'll get through this together," the former quarterback said in his video on the #Packers' Facebook and Twitter pages. https://t.co/khcKIscBmH — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 23, 2020

As does Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari:

We all can do our part.



A message from @DavidBakhtiaripic.twitter.com/ZN25lAwZsF — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 22, 2020

There's one big reason why the Packers haven't spent a dime on other teams' free agents this year:

For subscribers: The general manager tried to tell people that free agency was going to be different for the Green Bay Packers this year.https://t.co/63S9VSMWEG — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 22, 2020

And for those wondering why GM Brian Gutekunst didn't pursue the top inside linebackers available: The Packers already are at the top of the league in spending at the position:

Current top team spending by position (cap hit):



QB- Colts ($47.1 mil)

RB/FB- 49ers ($23.7 mil)

WR- Chiefs ($41.8 mil)

TE- Bears/Eagles ($15.7 mil)

OL- Raiders ($64.6 mil)

DL- Chiefs ($49.9 mil)

LB- Packers ($43.1 mil)

DB- Dolphins ($63.2 mil)

K/P/LS- Saint ($9.5 mil) — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) March 22, 2020

The potential matchup of Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers ranks only third on this list by SI.com's Jimmy Traina of the Buccaneers' most intriguing 2020 games.

Traina writes:

3. Green Bay Packers (home): Aaron Rodgers, at 36, is a spring chicken compared to Brady and Brees. No matter their ages, a Rodgers vs. Brady showdown is always enticing.

Click here to find out which two games are considered more appealing:

Chiefs? Giants? Saints?@JimmyTraina ranks Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' most intriguing opponents of 2020 https://t.co/f0VTNKM1Xo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 21, 2020

ICYMI, T.J. Lang can offer a unique perspective on how new Packers right tackle Rick Wagner compares to Bryan Bulaga:

T.J. Lang spent most of his career sharing an offensive line with Bryan Bulaga. He spent his last two seasons lining up next to Rick Wagner. What does the longtime #Packers guard think of transition from Bulaga to Wagner at RT?



Here's Lang's perspective: https://t.co/lCxtbvRfAE — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) March 20, 2020

Here's a look at Bulaga's contract details:

Bryan Bulaga (Chargers) three years, $30M, $19.25M gtd, $10M signing bonus, salaries $1.5M (gtd), $7.75M (gtd), $2.5M third day 2022 roster bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 22, 2020

The free-agent wide receiver market keeps dwindling:

Free agent wide receiver class drops by one. Not a lot of action with all these WRs in the draft. https://t.co/OpUhmWCF3Y — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 21, 2020

Emmanuel Sanders is going to the Saints on a 2-year deal, per @JosinaAndersonpic.twitter.com/qOcYfHgD87 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 21, 2020

The 49ers' offense takes a serious hit with this:

Jimmy Garoppolo's passer rating in his six starts without Emmanuel Sanders: 90.8



In 10 starts after the trade: 108.1.https://t.co/jfMLtH26El#49erspic.twitter.com/aaQ0dmsVrL — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) March 21, 2020

Former Lions star cornerback Darius Slay tells of conflict with coach Matt Patricia:

Darius Slay didn't have the best relationship with Matt Patricia during his time in Detroit. After his trade Thursday to the Eagles, he said it all stemmed from one incident in the summer of Patricia's first season as Lions coach https://t.co/cqZoLb7cqK via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 20, 2020

More change for the Vikings' defense:

Everson Griffen, who is a free agent, posted this message to his Instagram account saying goodbye to Minnesota after 10 seasons. Another key member of the Vikings defensive line is leaving. pic.twitter.com/QvgydLjzdk — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 20, 2020

Former Wisconsin star Melvin Gordon is heading to Denver:

Melvin Gordon is joining the Broncos, per reports, meaning he'll face off against his former Chargers teammates twice per year.https://t.co/Ns19Jr3vTz — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) March 20, 2020

You think?

Tampa Bay’s current No. 12, Chris Godwin, said today he will defer to new Bucs’ QB Tom Brady about who gets to wear No. 12.https://t.co/wjUxy0VEay — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2020

The fact that the Packers aren't mentioned anywhere in these two stories tells you what kind of free-agency season it has been in Green Bay:

Were 49ers right to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo over Tom Brady? Are Browns making the right move by holding on to OBJ? @MarcSessler grades the biggest decisions (and non-decisions) of free agencyhttps://t.co/B2Eg6vrSbYpic.twitter.com/8OnAW4mPVd — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 21, 2020

From Josh Allen to running backs to former Belichick assistants, @ConorOrr's players, teams and concepts that won or lost the first week of free agency https://t.co/ZapmRetp4n — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 21, 2020

Could the Packers still step up and sign one of these players?

We've hit the second wave of free agency.



But there are still some notable names available.https://t.co/V9sRRyTQMY — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) March 21, 2020

Aaron Rodgers' former backup is set for another season sitting behind Kyler Murray in Arizona:

We have agreed to terms with QB Brett Hundley on a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 22, 2020

And finally:

Tired: ESPN8: The Ocho

Wired: Jaire Alexander juggling on Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/fvE7kTs2TA — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) March 22, 2020

