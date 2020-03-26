CLOSE Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner discuss the Packers' reported signing of WR Devin Funchess and the role he could compete for among current receivers. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with SI.com's Kalyn Kahler writing that quarterback prospect James Morgan, a Green Bay native, has been so impressive that he could be a Day 2 pick in the NFL draft. And the Packers are among the teams showing "significant interest."

Kahler writes:

James Morgan is gaining steam. He won’t be a first rounder, but the quarterback out of Florida International has been busy this month. “There is lots of buzz on him,” one NFL personnel executive says. Teams in the market for a quarterback have shown significant interest in the 23-year-old who played his high school ball in Ashwaubenon, in the shadow of Lambeau Field. Among them: Green Bay, Tampa Bay, Las Vegas, Miami, New England and Indianapolis, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Buffalo, the Jets and Giants. ... With his pro day, team visits and workouts having been canceled, Morgan has been busy with FaceTime meetings with different teams, most of whom have requested he have a whiteboard available to diagram plays. The video meetings work just as well as an in-person meeting. Teams send Morgan film in advance of the meeting, and they go over specific plays to learn how he processes an offense. With a month to go in the draft process, he could end up in the Day 2 conversation.

You can read the entire story here:

The buzz around James Morgan is real. @KalynKahler on the Florida International quarterback who’s having a big draft season. Plus, the latest on Tua’s road back:https://t.co/9kYsaZYhWU — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 25, 2020

The Packers' new linebacker gets high marks for his character:

In Cleveland, Kirksey was known as a rock in the locker room and in the middle of the defense when everything was going sideways at best. https://t.co/cWBJEiml2z — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 26, 2020

It's seeming even more likely there will be no offseason programs:

The decision to close all NFL facilities points even more strongly to the eventual scrapping of offseason programs https://t.co/0a5jyECVFb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 25, 2020

SI.com's Andy Benoit assesses each NFC North team's draft needs. Here's what he sees for the Packers:

None of Green Bay’s needs are urgent or dire, which is probably to be expected of a team coming off a 13-win season and NFC championship appearance. It’d be nice to find another pass-catching weapon, be it at wide receiver (the Packers could use either a speedster or big-bodied target opposite Davante Adams) or tight end to replace Jimmy Graham. But we can also believe Green Bay’s brass if they claim to like their in-house replacements here. Wide receiver Allen Lazard is a favorite of Aaron Rodgers. Jake Kumerow has shown glimpses of route running acumen, fine-tuned body control and contested catch ability. And at tight end, some scouts believe that last year’s third-round pick, Jace Sternberger, has the potential to be a high-quality flex receiving weapon. A running back could also be in store, given that Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams are both playing on expiring rookie deals and teams are as reluctant as ever to award second contracts at this position. Defensively, the Packers play enough dime personnel (6 DBs, 1 LB) that linebacker cannot be considered any sort of priority position, but even after signing underrated and athletic ex-Brown Christian Kirksey it still might behoove Green Bay to find a classic run-thumper to fill the void of departed free agent B.J. Goodson. This season the Packers have seven games against teams that are capable of riding a smashmouth ground game: the Vikings (twice), Jaguars, Panthers, 49ers, Titans and Colts.

You can read the entire article (which includes a look at which top-100 draft prospects the Packers might target) here:

The Packers don't have any urgent needs, but two teams chasing them just traded away stars.@Andy_Benoit has team needs and @GGramling_SI has draft targets for the NFC North: https://t.co/SmhXojHWJ1 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 25, 2020

Park yourself in front of your TV on Thursday, April 2:

Missing football? So are we.



We're dusting off some of NBC's most memorable @NFL games for Football Week in America on NBCSN! #FootballWeekNBCSN full schedule: https://t.co/uJokMZkmB3pic.twitter.com/QOykl0Snng — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) March 25, 2020

With the Vikings signing a potential replacement for the traded Stefon Diggs, we're getting near the bottom of the free-agency wide receiver barrel:

Everyone grabbing what’s left of the WR free agent market. https://t.co/oRhD3aDOCw — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 25, 2020

And finally: Packers safety Adrian Amos ranks his all-time top cornerbacks ...

My top 3corners all-time....

1. Deion Sanders

2. Champ bailey

3. Depends on what you are looking for lol — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) March 25, 2020

Best all around DB ... Charles Woodson — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) March 25, 2020

And Amos also ranks quarterbacks ....

My Top 4 qbs all time ... not ranking. No order at all

Rodgers Brady Montana P.Manning — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) March 25, 2020

Which was followed by this from ESPN'sStephen A. Smith:

I might think too highly of myself but did I start all of this last night? 😂 https://t.co/THWdLADIGU — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) March 25, 2020

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt