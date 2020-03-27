CLOSE Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner discuss the Packers' reported signing of WR Devin Funchess and the role he could compete for among current receivers. Packers News

We'll start with former Packers tight end Jimmy Graham speaking to Bears beat writers in a conference call Thursday about being released by the Packers and how he plans to revitalize his career in Chicago.

"I'm still fast. ... I still have the ability to make big plays," Graham said via ESPN's Jeff Dickerson.

Graham was dropped by the Packers this month after a 2019 season in which he caught only 38 passes for 447 yards and just three touchdowns (one coming in the season opener at Chicago).

"Obviously, it was a tough pill to swallow," Graham told the Bears reporters. "It was the first time I lost my job. And I work extremely hard. I've sacrificed everything for this game. I've given it everything I have, and obviously to go through that, it was difficult. Now I have the opportunity to win a bunch of games this year and I'm very grateful for that, and I'm obviously grateful for the opportunity and the friendships I did make just up north there. But for me, it's lit a fire.

"I know what player I am and I know what I can do. I think I was able to show a little bit of that in the playoffs with some of the opportunities I was given. And after being 10 years in, I've only missed six games. That's coming off of, at times, all kinds of injuries ... at times I've kind of been on ice the last two years, so my knee right now is the best it's felt in four or five years. This is the best that I've ran, this is the fastest I've been in the last four or five years. I'm going to get back to being me. I'm going to get back to making big plays and scoring touchdowns because I think I'm somewhere in the top of scoring touchdowns and I want to continue that. I want to continue climbing that list and get to where I'm supposed to be."

You can read more of what Graham had to say here:

Graham went on to imply that he'll perform better with the Bears because of the way their offense deploys the tight end:

New #Bears TE Jimmy Graham said the "conversations that I had with coach and with Ryan Pace and how they use their tight end ... were just above and beyond." — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) March 26, 2020

At least one Bears reporter came away impressed:

Just got off conference call with Bears TE Jimmy Graham and while signing still feels like kind of a Lotto ticket, it’s easier to see why Ryan Pace made the bet and he’s going to be a really easy guy to pull for. Very impressive when you hear it in his words. — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) March 26, 2020

But leave it to former Packers guard T.J. Lang to put Graham's game in proper perspective:

The Packers moved back in the 2008 draft and struck gold:

For subscribers: A good reason to wonder if a move back might be in the cards is this year’s uncommonly deep receivers class. https://t.co/ViQx3ZJahz — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 27, 2020

Lambeau Field and Titletown will remain closed to the public through late April:

Free for all readers: The #Packers are extending the shutdown of Lambeau Field and team-run Titletown District operations until at least late April. https://t.co/RRFs2k5DkR — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) March 26, 2020

The draft will go on as scheduled April 23-25, but the Packers may not be allowed to conduct it at Lambeau Field:

Club facilities are closed until at least April 8, when the NFL will reassess. The draft starts 15 days later. GMs and other executives I've spoken to already are exploring options, including the possibility of conducting the draft from their living rooms. A lot up in the air. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2020

Goodell informed teams they “should be doing the necessary planning to conduct Draft operations in a location outside of your facility, with a limited number of people present, and with sufficient technology resources to....communicate with other clubs and Draft headquarters.” https://t.co/iHaf5d8eJn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2020

Teams already are having to change how they prepare for the draft:

"Tape is king this year."



Three scouts explain how the coronavirus and rapidly changing rules for the NFL draft are forcing them and their teams to adjust.https://t.co/OlntqANdqn — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 26, 2020

ESPN's Rob Demovsky takes a look at the Packers' 2021 free-agency priorities:

Packers' 2021 decisions: David Bakhtiari or Aaron Jones? Kenny Clark or Kevin King? https://t.co/27pGX3RoOa — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 26, 2020

The signing of free-agent wide receiver Devin Funchess still leaves the Packers with a need for speed at the position, writes Rob Reischel of ForbesSports:

By adding Devin Funchess, the #Packers found another towering receiver that doesn't run well. When the draft arrives in 28 days, Green Bay's WR group still has a huge need for speed, as I explain at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/sYDCaZFEu1 — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) March 26, 2020

Over/under for Packers' 2020 wins set at 10:

Over/under win totals in the NFC North, via @WilliamHillUS 👇



Packers 10 wins

Vikings 9 wins

Bears 8.5 wins

Lions 6.5 wins



Who is going over/under? pic.twitter.com/dRhAE0xFag — SportsLine (@SportsLine) March 26, 2020

A former Vikings defensive mainstay moves on:

Former #Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes is signing a 1-year deal with the #Colts, per @SunnyTheAgent. A chance to prove it in Indy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2020

And finally: A fascinating look at Don Hutson's dominance:

Presenting the Jerry Rice vs Don Hutson GOAT "debate" with as much nuance and context as humanly possible.



I understand most people wouldn't think twice and consider Rice the almighty God of football, but there's more meat on this bone than most realize.https://t.co/ZY2eyyYDYT — PackersHistory.com (@PackersHistory1) March 26, 2020

