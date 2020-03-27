Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner discuss the Packers' reported signing of WR Devin Funchess and the role he could compete for among current receivers. Packers News
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with former Packers tight end Jimmy Graham speaking to Bears beat writers in a conference call Thursday about being released by the Packers and how he plans to revitalize his career in Chicago.
"I'm still fast. ... I still have the ability to make big plays," Graham said via ESPN's Jeff Dickerson.
Graham was dropped by the Packers this month after a 2019 season in which he caught only 38 passes for 447 yards and just three touchdowns (one coming in the season opener at Chicago).
"Obviously, it was a tough pill to swallow," Graham told the Bears reporters. "It was the first time I lost my job. And I work extremely hard. I've sacrificed everything for this game. I've given it everything I have, and obviously to go through that, it was difficult. Now I have the opportunity to win a bunch of games this year and I'm very grateful for that, and I'm obviously grateful for the opportunity and the friendships I did make just up north there. But for me, it's lit a fire.
"I know what player I am and I know what I can do. I think I was able to show a little bit of that in the playoffs with some of the opportunities I was given. And after being 10 years in, I've only missed six games. That's coming off of, at times, all kinds of injuries ... at times I've kind of been on ice the last two years, so my knee right now is the best it's felt in four or five years. This is the best that I've ran, this is the fastest I've been in the last four or five years. I'm going to get back to being me. I'm going to get back to making big plays and scoring touchdowns because I think I'm somewhere in the top of scoring touchdowns and I want to continue that. I want to continue climbing that list and get to where I'm supposed to be."
You can read more of what Graham had to say here:
Graham went on to imply that he'll perform better with the Bears because of the way their offense deploys the tight end:
At least one Bears reporter came away impressed:
But leave it to former Packers guard T.J. Lang to put Graham's game in proper perspective:
The Packers moved back in the 2008 draft and struck gold:
Lambeau Field and Titletown will remain closed to the public through late April:
The draft will go on as scheduled April 23-25, but the Packers may not be allowed to conduct it at Lambeau Field:
Teams already are having to change how they prepare for the draft:
ESPN's Rob Demovsky takes a look at the Packers' 2021 free-agency priorities:
The signing of free-agent wide receiver Devin Funchess still leaves the Packers with a need for speed at the position, writes Rob Reischel of ForbesSports:
Over/under for Packers' 2020 wins set at 10:
A former Vikings defensive mainstay moves on:
And finally: A fascinating look at Don Hutson's dominance:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments