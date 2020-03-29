CLOSE
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) makes the catch on a long touchdown pass against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) makes the catch on a long touchdown pass against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) has the ball knocked loose by defensive back Ryan Lewis (38) against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) has the ball knocked loose by defensive back Ryan Lewis (38) against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) signals first down after a catch against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) signals first down after a catch against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) makes the catch on a long touchdown pass against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) makes the catch on a long touchdown pass against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Sep 23, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) catches a touchdown pass against the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) catches a touchdown pass against the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at FedEx Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) makes the catch on a long touchdown pass against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) makes the catch on a long touchdown pass against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison catches a pass in front 0f Minnesota Vikings' Trae Waynes during their football game on Sunday, September 16, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The game ended in a 29 to 29 tie.
Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison catches a pass in front 0f Minnesota Vikings' Trae Waynes during their football game on Sunday, September 16, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The game ended in a 29 to 29 tie.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) catches a 39-yard touchdown pass as Chicago Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller (23) defends in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) catches a 39-yard touchdown pass as Chicago Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller (23) defends in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Aug 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrates after scoring during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Aug 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrates after scoring during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) during Packers practice in the Don Hutson Center Monday, September 3, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) during Packers practice in the Don Hutson Center Monday, September 3, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis
Aug 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrates with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) after scoring during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Aug 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrates with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) after scoring during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) makes leaping catch during Green Bay Packers Family Night Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.,
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) makes leaping catch during Green Bay Packers Family Night Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.,
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis
    GREEN BAY – A year ago, enamored with the potential he’d shown early in his career, the Green Bay Packers gave Geronimo Allison a chance to rebound from an injury-shortened 2018 season.

    The end result: 34 receptions, 287 yards, two touchdowns and a ticket to the Detroit Lions.

    Allison reportedly agreed to terms with the Lions on Sunday. He will sign a one-year contract worth $910,000, including a $137,500 signing bonus, the maximum for the veteran-minimum deal, according to NFL Network.

    It essentially gives Allison another chance to prove himself in the NFC North. If he makes good with the Lions, he can build his value a year from now without one of the deepest receiver draft classes in recent history flooding the market.

    Allison, undrafted in 2016, exceeded expectations with the Packers, even if he never quite reached the potential he occasionally flashed. In four seasons, he caught 89 passes for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns in 46 games, making 14 starts.

    His 2018 season was cut short after five games because of a concussion. When it appeared Allison was close to returning, a groin injury in practice sent him to injured reserve, ending his season. Before the injury, Allison had seemed poised for a breakout, catching 20 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers re-signed him last offseason hoping he could build on those five games.

    Packers free-agency tracker: Live updates, breaking news from Green Bay and around the NFL

    DOUGHERTY: Packers positioned for another Jordy Nelson draft scenario

    RELATED: Christian Kirksey wants to be 'best people person,' best player he can be

    Instead, his yardage over a full, 16-game season declined from his truncated 2018. Allison never took to his new role as a slot receiver in coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.

    Now Allison will get another chance to reach his potential within the NFC North. If all goes according to plan, he’ll get two games against the Packers.

    Allison joins a list of departing Packers free agents that includes linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell, right tackle Bryan Bulaga and fullback Danny Vitale. 

    Among those still on the market are defensive backs Tramon Williams and Ibraheim Campbell and tackle Jared Veldheer.

