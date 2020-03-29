CLOSE

GREEN BAY – A year ago, enamored with the potential he’d shown early in his career, the Green Bay Packers gave Geronimo Allison a chance to rebound from an injury-shortened 2018 season.

The end result: 34 receptions, 287 yards, two touchdowns and a ticket to the Detroit Lions.

Allison reportedly agreed to terms with the Lions on Sunday. He will sign a one-year contract worth $910,000, including a $137,500 signing bonus, the maximum for the veteran-minimum deal, according to NFL Network.

It essentially gives Allison another chance to prove himself in the NFC North. If he makes good with the Lions, he can build his value a year from now without one of the deepest receiver draft classes in recent history flooding the market.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) catches a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Allison, undrafted in 2016, exceeded expectations with the Packers, even if he never quite reached the potential he occasionally flashed. In four seasons, he caught 89 passes for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns in 46 games, making 14 starts.

His 2018 season was cut short after five games because of a concussion. When it appeared Allison was close to returning, a groin injury in practice sent him to injured reserve, ending his season. Before the injury, Allison had seemed poised for a breakout, catching 20 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers re-signed him last offseason hoping he could build on those five games.

Instead, his yardage over a full, 16-game season declined from his truncated 2018. Allison never took to his new role as a slot receiver in coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Now Allison will get another chance to reach his potential within the NFC North. If all goes according to plan, he’ll get two games against the Packers.

Allison joins a list of departing Packers free agents that includes linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell, right tackle Bryan Bulaga and fullback Danny Vitale.

Among those still on the market are defensive backs Tramon Williams and Ibraheim Campbell and tackle Jared Veldheer.