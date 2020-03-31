CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss RB/KR/PR Tyler Ervin's 2019 performance in just a few games and analyze his potential in 2020. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders telling "The Rich Eisen Show" that Green Bay and its frigid weather were major factors in his free-agency decision to dismiss a three-year overture from the Packers in favor of a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Asked whether he chose Drew Brees over Aaron Rodgers, Sanders said, "I don't have a problem with Aaron Rodgers. It’s just Green Bay, that cold weather, Rich, I wasn’t trying to do it, man” Sanders said.

Emmanuel Sanders has agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports)

“To be in a dome 12 games out of a year in a pass-heavy offense or go to Green Bay? I can’t do it. I’d rather go to New Orleans. I’m from the South. My grandma is six hours away, can come to all the games. I can have my family drive up. It was just a perfect opportunity for me.”

Check out Sanders' conversation with Eisen here:

Blake Martinez spoke with New York media and offered some insights about how he saw his role in the Green Bay defense:

LB Blake Martinez said he was “the clean-up crew guy” in Green Bay, where he played off the D-linemen and his job was “to make them right.” With the Giants, he said, “I hope I’m able to make those impact plays.” — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 30, 2020

The Packers didn't come close to matching the Giants' monetary offer:

Shows the two sides weren't close. Martinez got the message and moved on. https://t.co/NsYQfymr9L — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 30, 2020

Not having gap responsibilities definitely seemed to be an issue against the 49ers' ground game:

The NFL faces significant hurdles in its determination to keep the April 23-25 draft on schedule, writes Pete Dougherty:

Conducting a draft under distancing rules will take GMs out of their comfort zone, but then, that’s where we all are these days. https://t.co/RPiZx6gfp9 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 30, 2020

The first in our series of Packers Prospects for the draft focuses on homegrown quarterback James Morgan:

Morgan hopes to be the first Green Bay-area QB drafted since the #Packers took Bud Keyes in 1988. https://t.co/JrrsZaClFT — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 30, 2020

Despite their lack of free-agent activity, the Packers stayed put at No. 5 in ESPN's power rankings:

Three words: Pass-catchers still needed. The Packers made a run at tight end Austin Hooper but it got too rich for them. There's still plenty of opportunity for them to get Aaron Rodgers more weapons in what is a receiver-rich draft. They could take a receiver in the first round for the first time since 2002, but even if they decided to go with a tackle or defensive player at No. 30, they can still find immediate help on Day 2 of the draft. -- Rob Demovsky

You can read the entire rankings here:

NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus where each team stands after free agency https://t.co/Bk6cQPh0AT — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 30, 2020

Imagine if the Packers had taken T.J. Watt in the first round of the 2017 draft instead of Kevin King:

T.J. Watt: highest graded edge defender pic.twitter.com/7qpZAbA8qM — PFF (@PFF) March 30, 2020

This won't have any problem getting passed:

Expanded playoffs vote set for Tuesday conference callhttps://t.co/0mNDy6y4Pepic.twitter.com/NzTZYtCFeN — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 30, 2020

