Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with former Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix being included on the list of the seven best value signings of NFL free agency compiled by Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA TODAY Sports.

On Bulaga's three-year, $30 million deal with the Chargers:

Something is amiss when unproven entities like Halapoulivaati Vaitai (five years, $45 million to the Lions) and George Fant (three years, $27.3 million) are reaching contracts comparable to the one signed by Bulaga, a reliable starter. Though the former Packers staple turned 31 last week and plays on the right side, players with his pass-protection skills are in short supply. So long as he stays healthy, he should play an integral role in the refurbishment of a Chargers offensive line long overdue for an infusion of talent.

On Clinton-Dix's one-year, $4 million deal with the Cowboys:

Losing four defensive starters in free agency is a little bit more tolerable for Dallas when the attrition is partially offset by the bargain-bin deal Clinton-Dix reached. Now set to play for his fourth team since 2018, the former first-round pick hasn't been able to find his proper fit. That might change in his reunion with Mike McCarthy, who coached Clinton-Dix for four and a half years in Green Bay and could count on the six-year veteran to aid the team's transition to a new regime. At the very least, Clinton-Dix provides a Dallas defense that struggled to generate interceptions with someone who can make plays on the ball and help cut down on long completions.

You can read the entire story here:

These shrewd NFL free agency deals could pay off in a major way.

Blake Martinez might not have been a good fit in Mike Pettine's defense, Tom Silverstein writes:

Blake Martinez might not have been a good fit in Mike Pettine's defense, Tom Silverstein writes:

The extra playoff games are official for the 2020 season, and Las Vegas could get the draft in 2022:

The extra playoff games are official for the 2020 season, and Las Vegas could get the draft in 2022:

One less bye per conference. If this applied to last year's playoffs, the Packers + Super Bowl champion Chiefs would've played wild-card weekend.



One additional team per conference will make the playoffs, too. Last year, that would've been the Steelers and the Rams. https://t.co/lo3BCI4ots — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) March 31, 2020

.@JennyVrentas on the NFL's insistence that the 2020 season will go on as scheduled https://t.co/HR7cNdobds — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 31, 2020

Rob Reischel of ForbesSports explains why the Packers' No. 30 pick in the first round of the draft could be highly coveted:

Rob Reischel of ForbesSports explains why the Packers' No. 30 pick in the first round of the draft could be highly coveted:

The Packers get a talented wide receiver in the latest mock draft from Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus:

30. GREEN BAY PACKERS — WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON, LSU There are some questions to Jefferson’s game after he dominated zone coverage in the middle of the field at LSU, but he’s a crafty route runner with excellent ball skills. His middle-of-the-field prowess could be perfect for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who could stand to take more chances over the middle. Jefferson could play in the slot or on the outside with his size and route running, though he’s more of a projection to the outside due to limited opportunities in college.

Check out the entire mock draft here:

The Packers get a talented wide receiver in the latest mock draft from Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus:

Bryan Bulaga, Iowa, has an important message for ... Chargers fans:

Bryan Bulaga, Iowa, has an important message for ... Chargers fans:

This is your (seemingly) daily Taysom Hill analysis:

This is your (seemingly) daily Taysom Hill analysis:

And finally: Green Bay housing market heating up:

And finally: Green Bay housing market heating up:

Blake Martinez puts Green Bay house on the market, and Randall Cobb re-lists his as well. Martinez is now with the New York Giants and Cobb agreed to terms with the Houston Texans.