Former Colts receiver Devin Funchess officially signed Thursday with the Packers. (Photo: Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports)

GREEN BAY - Free agency might have gone on as scheduled during the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t affected.

Though sources have reported contractual agreements between players and clubs, the medical exams required before making a deal final have had to wait. As a result, teams have held off on announcing deals until the physicals could be taken and the contracts signed and returned to the club.

And so, nine days after reports surfaced that the Green Bay Packers had reached agreement with receiver Devin Funchess on a free-agent deal, the club announced his signing.

Funchess, an unrestricted free agent who played for the Indianapolis Colts last year, signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, according to NFL Network.

The deal leaves the Packers about $11 million under the salary cap.

The 6-4, 225-pound Funchess, a second-round pick of Carolina in 2015, missed most of last season with a broken collarbone and had to settle for a deal worth a quarter of what he made with the Colts. He caught three passes for 32 yards in one game last year.

Over his career, he has averaged 13.8 yards per catch and scored 21 touchdowns.

Funchess was part of a depressed free-agent receiver market that resulted in players such as Breshad Perriman (New York Jets), Seth Roberts (Carolina), Geronimo Allison (Detroit), Nelson Agholor (Oakland) and Tajae Sharpe (Minnesota) accepting one-year prove-it deals.

The strength of the 2020 draft is its receiver class, so teams were reluctant to spend a lot of money on free agents.

Sports psychologist hired

Chris Carr, a consultant who has worked for the Packers since 2018, has been named director of performance psychology and team behavioral health clinician, the club announced.

Carr has worked as a sports and performance psychologist at St. Vincent Sports Performance in Indianapolis since 2006.

He has worked as a consultant for numerous professional organizations including the Indiana Pacers (2011-20), Indiana Fever (‘01-13), Oklahoma City Thunder (‘08-11), Kansas City Royals (‘99-05), Columbus Crew (‘96-00), Tasman Motorsports (‘96-98) and the Arizona Cardinals (‘94-95).