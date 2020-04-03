Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss RB/KR/PR Tyler Ervin's 2019 performance in just a few games and analyze his potential in 2020. Packers News
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Aaron Rodgers talking about the Packers' lack of big-name free-agent signings on the radio with Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk last Friday.
Rodgers said Green Bay's free-agent inactivity was to be expected after the splurge a year ago that netted Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Adrian Amos and helped lead to a 13-3 regular-season record and an NFC North title.
"A lot of times the teams that are doing the most in free agency are doing the most because they need the most," Rodgers said. "The teams that aren't doing as much often don't really need as much, and I think we're one of those teams where our GM did a great job last season of adding some guys on the defensive side of the ball."
Rodgers lauded the re-signing of return man Tyler Ervin and tight end Marcedes Lewis while noting that right tackle Bryan Bulaga (who signed with the Chargers) would be missed.
"So I think the (championship) window's open, that's the exciting part," Rodgers said. "I'm not going into the last five, six years of my career going, 'Man, it's going to be another one or two years before we're back in the mix.' No, we're in the mix right now and we have a chance to be one of those teams like this (past) year where we're in the final four and with a chance to win it all."
NOTE: The Packers Morning Buzz will be off next week and return April 14.
