We'll start with Aaron Rodgers talking about the Packers' lack of big-name free-agent signings on the radio with Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk last Friday.

Rodgers said Green Bay's free-agent inactivity was to be expected after the splurge a year ago that netted Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Adrian Amos and helped lead to a 13-3 regular-season record and an NFC North title.

"A lot of times the teams that are doing the most in free agency are doing the most because they need the most," Rodgers said. "The teams that aren't doing as much often don't really need as much, and I think we're one of those teams where our GM did a great job last season of adding some guys on the defensive side of the ball."

Aaron Rodgers is bullish on the Packers' outlook for next season. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Rodgers lauded the re-signing of return man Tyler Ervin and tight end Marcedes Lewis while noting that right tackle Bryan Bulaga (who signed with the Chargers) would be missed.

"So I think the (championship) window's open, that's the exciting part," Rodgers said. "I'm not going into the last five, six years of my career going, 'Man, it's going to be another one or two years before we're back in the mix.' No, we're in the mix right now and we have a chance to be one of those teams like this (past) year where we're in the final four and with a chance to win it all."

Free agency hasn't done much to address Packers' most urgent needs, Pete Dougherty writes:

For subscribers: @PeteDougherty outlines potential draft picks for the #Packers at several positions. https://t.co/sMt3din4Js — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 2, 2020

The Devin Funchess deal is done:

The #Packers' signing of WR Devin Funchess leaves them roughly $11 million under the salary cap. https://t.co/3srJ0YNI9X — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 2, 2020

.@D_FUNCH caught 163 passes for 2,233 yards & 21 touchdowns during his first four NFL seasons.



Highlights of the #Packers' new wide receiver! #GoPackGopic.twitter.com/xuFQTIT8s0 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 2, 2020

The Packers hired a sports psychologist:

#Packers named Dr. Chris Carr the Director of Performance Psychology and Team Behavioral Health Clinician, per team. Carr has been a team consultant since 2018. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) April 2, 2020

Rodgers definitely approves of the hire:

Aaron Rodgers on Dr. Carr this past December. He's a big fan. #Packerspic.twitter.com/LEAi8ZQtF8 — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) April 2, 2020

Love story: Talented QB could fall in first round:

Most mock drafts have Love gone long before the #Packers are on the clock. Then again, Aaron Rodgers was supposed to be long gone, too. https://t.co/fvgByEEy8T — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 3, 2020

It still remains to be seen how the Packers will conduct their draft:

So here's the gist of it ... If any state's rules prevent any one team from using its home facility, then ALL teams will be prohibited from using their home facilities. If not, then teams will be allowed to use their facilities.



Obviously, this is competitive balance thing. https://t.co/FYBDdMbuSO — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 2, 2020

The offseason routines are being totally disrupted:

Offseason workouts were supposed to begin next week. Instead, the NFL and NFLPA are working to make sure the players’ physical and mental health doesn’t suffer during a spring that’s lacking its usual structure: https://t.co/AviHes2FsR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 2, 2020

A look at what kind of compensatory picks the Packers could receive next year:

With the bulk of free agency behind us, what could the #Packers expect for compensatory picks next year? @nickkorte might know more about this than anyone on earth.https://t.co/BpOywVO8cY — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) April 2, 2020

It's a year too early for the Packers to take a quarterback with a high draft pick, writes Zach Kruse of PackersWire:

5 reasons why the Packers shouldn't take a QB high in 2020 draft https://t.co/bAFpKoQX6Q — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) April 2, 2020

Damarious Randall is on the move again:

Former Browns & Packers S Damarious Randall is headed to the Las Vegas Raiders on a 1-year deal, per @JosinaAndersonpic.twitter.com/GIcAeJN2oN — The MMQB (@theMMQB) April 3, 2020

Former Packers linebacker Blake Martinez takes you inside his new home gym:

.@Big__Blake50 gives us a tour of the weight room he built with his dad 👀🏋️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NeGTCGEQ5s — New York Giants (@Giants) April 1, 2020

New Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy played a big role in the Aldon Smith signing:

Very much so https://t.co/4ox6nD40xF — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 2, 2020

Kyler Fackrell is excited about being reunited with Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham:

This isn't Packers-related, but still a must-read:

#Jaguars legend Tony Boselli talks publicly for first time to T-U about he and wife Angie testing positive for coronavirus, the anxiety he felt being in ICU at Mayo Clinic with doctors trying to restore his oxygen levels. Here's the story: https://t.co/lIPihVY99k — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) April 2, 2020

And finally: A chance to play golf with Mason Crosby for a great cause:

Please join me in supporting @MakeAWishWI tonight for their annual #WishNight gala. Please check out their auction items here. https://t.co/X4IAo7HU3dpic.twitter.com/uR5p3H57Ot — Mason Crosby (@crosbykicks2) April 2, 2020

NOTE: The Packers Morning Buzz will be off next week and return April 14.