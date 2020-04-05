CLOSE

For anyone missing sports these days — and let's face it, that's a lot of us — Sunday afternoon could provide a little relief.

If you're a Green Bay Packers fan — and again, that's a lot of us — you might want to pay attention.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Fox is replaying Super Bowl XLV between the Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Feb. 6, 2011.

Spoiler alert: If you're a Packers fan, you're going to like how it turns out.