Super Bowl XLV
2010 SEASON: Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, left, points to Super Bowl MVP Aaron Rodgers after giving him a championship belt after the win against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Feb. 6, 2011. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson, right, hugs fellow receiver James Jones after the Packers defeated the Steelers in the Super Bowl. The Green Bay Packers face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas Sunday February 6, 2011. Tom Lynn, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson (87) crosses the goal line after catching a pass for a touchdown from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay (22), in Super Bowl XLV, in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, February 6, 2011. Benny Sieu, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson holds the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011, at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, right, congratulates receiver Jordy Nelson after Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011, at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
From left, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy, Fox broadcaster Terry Bradshaw, Packers coach Mike McCarthy and Packers general manager Ted Thompson atop the podium with the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011, at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Charles Woodson, left, tackles Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antwaan Randle El (82) during the second quarter of Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Feb. 6, 2011. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quaterback Aaron Rodgers cheers as receivers Greg Jennings, left, and Jordy Nelson, right, celebrate Nelson's touchdown in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers receiver Donald Driver carries the Lombardi Trophy after the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011, at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby holds his son Nolan after the Packers' victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011, at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Charles Woodson (21) carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he walks around the field after the Packers' victory over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 6, 2011. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Charles Woodson grimaces in pain after injuring his shoulder in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 6, 2011. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson, center, videos his wife Emily, right, and son after the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Feb. 6, 2011. Photo by Corey Wilson/Press-Gazette USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packers receiver Jordy Nelson dives short of the end zone against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and receiver Jordy Nelson celebrate Nelson's touchdown in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson stretches out a reception past Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu in the first half of Super Bowl XLV. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files
Green Bay Packers receiver James Jones is overwhelmed with emotion after the team's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2011. Evan Siegle/Press-Gazette Media
Green Bay Packers receiver James Jones stands next to a ball he dropped on a pass attempt against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2011. Photo by Evan Siegle/Press-Gazette Evan Siegle/Press-Gazette
    For anyone missing sports these days — and let's face it, that's a lot of us — Sunday afternoon could provide a little relief. 

    If you're a Green Bay Packers fan — and again, that's a lot of us — you might want to pay attention.

    At 2 p.m. Sunday, Fox is replaying Super Bowl XLV between the Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Feb. 6, 2011.

    Spoiler alert: If you're a Packers fan, you're going to like how it turns out.

