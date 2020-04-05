CLOSE
Photos: Super Bowl XLV
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Replay
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
For anyone missing sports these days — and let's face it, that's a lot of us — Sunday afternoon could provide a little relief.
If you're a Green Bay Packers fan — and again, that's a lot of us — you might want to pay attention.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Fox is replaying Super Bowl XLV between the Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Feb. 6, 2011.
Spoiler alert: If you're a Packers fan, you're going to like how it turns out.
Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Subscribe to a USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin site today with one of our special offers and support local journalism.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments