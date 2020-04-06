CLOSE

Jan 1, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Trevon Diggs (7) reacts during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the 2018 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

Latest in a Packers Prospects series looking at players Green Bay could select in the April 23-25 NFL draft.

GREEN BAY - Historically, there’s a certain preference the Green Bay Packers have for cornerbacks. They like long and physical corners, excelling in pressing receivers at the line of scrimmage.

So it should be no surprise if the Packers are keenly interested in Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs. At 6-1, 205 pounds with 32¾-inch arms, Diggs has ideal size for the perimeter, capable of matching up against big-bodied receivers.

Beyond the physical traits, Diggs has an impressive mixture of college production and pedigree. As a senior, Diggs tied for second on Alabama’s defense with three interceptions, and he led the Crimson Tide with eight defended passes. He was a playmaker, returning one interception for a touchdown and recovering two fumbles.

That Diggs’ stock has soared into a potential first-round pick shouldn’t be a surprise. For years, he has watched his older brother, former Minnesota Vikings and now Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, excel in the NFL. Trevon Diggs grew up learning from his older brother, whom he refers to as a father figure.

DOUGHERTY: Free agency does little to address Packers' most urgent needs

SILVERSTEIN:Blake Martinez could thrive away from Packers' system

Like his brother, Trevon Diggs’ career started as a high school receiver. He flashed those ball skills at Alabama. Diggs said his past history at receiver helps him anticipate what to expect from whoever he’s covering.

Perhaps the Packers could call on the brother of a longtime nemesis for depth and playmaking in their secondary.

Age next season: 23.

Combine measurables: N/A, only did on-field drills.

Stats: 37 tackles, 3 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 2 fumbles recovered, 1 touchdown.

Pro Football Focus analysis: Diggs continued to see action in the return game as a sophomore, but he made the shift to defense full-time, playing 111 snaps and allowing seven of the 12 passes into his coverage to be completed for 62 yards and two touchdowns. He started the first six games of the 2018 season at cornerback, earning an overall grade of 75.5, before a foot injury ended his season prematurely. His breakout came as a senior this past season. Diggs used his length, instincts and ball skills to lock down receivers on the outside all season. He earned a coverage grade of 90.1 while allowing a completion rate of just 42.3% and forcing incompletions on over 20% of his targets.

Draftniks say: “We'll see what happens with Diggs from Alabama, who has got some Aqib Talib-type skills. But the question is just pure deep speed. But real fluid. Obviously Stefon's brother there, the wide receiver (formerly) with the Vikings. Former wide receiver, kickoff returner. Really skilled athlete. The question is just how is his deep speed and he's just OK as a tackler.” – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

Quotable: “He’s like my dad, honestly. He was there for me when my father passed, so he has always taken care of me. I always ask him everything, no matter what. Two o’clock in the morning, I’m asking him questions. I called him last night, every day, about this process and how he managed it.” – Trevon Diggs on older brother Stefon Diggs