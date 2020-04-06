CLOSE
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) barks at the referee against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) barks at the referee against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pump fakes on a a run against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pump fakes on a a run against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is grabbed by his jersey on a scramble against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is grabbed by his jersey on a scramble against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field with trainers during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field with trainers during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scores a touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scores a touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pump fakes in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pump fakes in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) directs the offense pre-snap in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) directs the offense pre-snap in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for room as the pocket collapses against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for room as the pocket collapses against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, left, points to Super Bowl MVP Aaron Rodgers after giving him a championship belt as they celebrate winning Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Feb. 6, 2011.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, left, points to Super Bowl MVP Aaron Rodgers after giving him a championship belt as they celebrate winning Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Feb. 6, 2011. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' first round pick, is introduced by GM Ted Thompson on Sunday, April 24, 2005.
Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' first round pick, is introduced by GM Ted Thompson on Sunday, April 24, 2005. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing a Hail Mary to win the game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 3, 2015.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing a Hail Mary to win the game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 3, 2015. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers greets Brett Favre on the field after Favre's number was retired at halftime against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in November 2015.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers greets Brett Favre on the field after Favre's number was retired at halftime against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in November 2015. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after throwing the game winning-touchdown in the closing seconds on Oct. 12, 2014, against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium in Miami.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after throwing the game winning-touchdown in the closing seconds on Oct. 12, 2014, against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium in Miami. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is hit by Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55), breaking Rodgers' collarbone during the first quarter of their game on Oct. 5, 2017, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is hit by Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55), breaking Rodgers' collarbone during the first quarter of their game on Oct. 5, 2017, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
<strong>1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers </strong><strong><em>($xxxxxxxx Avg./Year)</em></strong> <br /> <br /> The Packers made Rodgers the highest-paid player in the history of the game while locking him up to the age of xxx. Rodgers has been named NFL MVP twice and helped lead the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV.
1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers ($xxxxxxxx Avg./Year) The Packers made Rodgers the highest-paid player in the history of the game while locking him up to the age of xxx. Rodgers has been named NFL MVP twice and helped lead the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quaterback Aaron Rodgers cheers as receivers Greg Jennings, left, and Jordy Nelson, right, celebrate Nelson's touchdown in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011.
Green Bay Packers quaterback Aaron Rodgers cheers as receivers Greg Jennings, left, and Jordy Nelson, right, celebrate Nelson's touchdown in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates with the championship belt after throwing a touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 25, 2011, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates with the championship belt after throwing a touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 25, 2011, at Lambeau Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Aaron Rodgers, right, gathers with family members incouding his mom Darla Rodgers, left, after being selected by the Green Bay Packers as the 24th overall pick in the NFL draft Saturday, April 23, 2005 in New York.
Aaron Rodgers, right, gathers with family members incouding his mom Darla Rodgers, left, after being selected by the Green Bay Packers as the 24th overall pick in the NFL draft Saturday, April 23, 2005 in New York. Julie Jacobson/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after throwing an interception against the Seattle Seahawks the NFC championship game on Jan. 18, 2015, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after throwing an interception against the Seattle Seahawks the NFC championship game on Jan. 18, 2015, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sporting the all denim look on Aug. 27, 2014, during the 51st annual Welcome Back Packers Luncheon at the Lambeau Field Atrium.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sporting the all denim look on Aug. 27, 2014, during the 51st annual Welcome Back Packers Luncheon at the Lambeau Field Atrium. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Jordy Nelson celebrate their touchdown connection in the second quarter on Dec. 25, 2016, against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Jordy Nelson celebrate their touchdown connection in the second quarter on Dec. 25, 2016, against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist in the air celebrating the NFC championship victory over the Chicago Bears as he leaves the field on Jan. 23, 2011, at Soldier Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist in the air celebrating the NFC championship victory over the Chicago Bears as he leaves the field on Jan. 23, 2011, at Soldier Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears defenders Shea McClellin (99) and Isaiah Frey (31) sack Aaron Rodgers on Nov. 4, 2013. Rodgers broke his collarbone on the play.
Chicago Bears defenders Shea McClellin (99) and Isaiah Frey (31) sack Aaron Rodgers on Nov. 4, 2013. Rodgers broke his collarbone on the play. Jeffrey Phelps, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has some fun during introductions before a game on Nov. 9, 2014, against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has some fun during introductions before a game on Nov. 9, 2014, against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Hundley (7) and Aaron Rodgers (12) smile on the field after a win over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 12, 2017, at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Hundley (7) and Aaron Rodgers (12) smile on the field after a win over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 12, 2017, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 15, 2017.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 15, 2017. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals a change at the line while calling a play against the Minnesota Vikings, on Dec. 24, 2016, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals a change at the line while calling a play against the Minnesota Vikings, on Dec. 24, 2016, at Lambeau Field. Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' first round pick, checks out Lambeau Field with quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell in April 2005.
Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' first round pick, checks out Lambeau Field with quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell in April 2005. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Brett Favre, left, and Aaron Rodgers present at the NFL Honors award show on Feb. 2, 2013, in New Orleans.
Brett Favre, left, and Aaron Rodgers present at the NFL Honors award show on Feb. 2, 2013, in New Orleans. AJ Mast, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) far right, sits dejected on the bench during the fourth quarter of the NFC championship loss against the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 22, 2017, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) far right, sits dejected on the bench during the fourth quarter of the NFC championship loss against the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 22, 2017, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets sacked by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carl Lawson (58) on Sept.24, 2017, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets sacked by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carl Lawson (58) on Sept.24, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves the field following an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game on Jan. 18, 2015, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves the field following an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game on Jan. 18, 2015, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 10, 2017, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 10, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady exchange words after their game Nob. 30, 2014, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady exchange words after their game Nob. 30, 2014, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) celebrates his touchdown reception with quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 16, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) celebrates his touchdown reception with quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 16, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fists after defeating the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18, 2016, at Soldier Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fists after defeating the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18, 2016, at Soldier Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lies injured on the field during the second quarter on Dec. 28, 2014, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lies injured on the field during the second quarter on Dec. 28, 2014, at Lambeau Field. Dan Powers/P-C Media, Dan Powers/P-C Media
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, greets Gary Hermsen of Little Chute on on Aug. 29, 2012, during the Green Bay Packers Welcome Back Luncheon.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, greets Gary Hermsen of Little Chute on on Aug. 29, 2012, during the Green Bay Packers Welcome Back Luncheon. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws on the run over Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) on Sept. 28, 2017, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws on the run over Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) on Sept. 28, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gives a thumbs-up to the crowd after the Packers scored against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter Dec. 21, 2014, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gives a thumbs-up to the crowd after the Packers scored against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter Dec. 21, 2014, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass to tight end Jermichael Finley against the New York Giants on Jan. 15, 2012, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass to tight end Jermichael Finley against the New York Giants on Jan. 15, 2012, at Lambeau Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Randall Cobb celebrate their 42-yard Hail Mary touchdown at the end of the second quarter on Jan. 8, 2016, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Randall Cobb celebrate their 42-yard Hail Mary touchdown at the end of the second quarter on Jan. 8, 2016, at Lambeau Field. Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, and receiver Greg Jennings, right, congratulate linebacker Clay Matthews as he returns to the sideline after intercepting a pass and running it in for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 7, 2010, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, and receiver Greg Jennings, right, congratulate linebacker Clay Matthews as he returns to the sideline after intercepting a pass and running it in for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 7, 2010, at Lambeau Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers smiles while talking with Mike McCarthy during organized team activities inside the Don Hutson Center Thursday, May 29, 2008.
Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers smiles while talking with Mike McCarthy during organized team activities inside the Don Hutson Center Thursday, May 29, 2008. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates with fans following a victory over the Chicago Bears on Jan. 2, 2011, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates with fans following a victory over the Chicago Bears on Jan. 2, 2011, at Lambeau Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after throwing a Hail Mary for a touchdown on the last play before halftime in an NFC wild-card game against the New York Giants on Jan. 8, 2017, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after throwing a Hail Mary for a touchdown on the last play before halftime in an NFC wild-card game against the New York Giants on Jan. 8, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eyes the defense against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 26, 2014, at the Superdome in New Orleans.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eyes the defense against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 26, 2014, at the Superdome in New Orleans. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) celebrate a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 1, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) celebrate a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 1, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers kid around during 2006 organized team activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon.
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers kid around during 2006 organized team activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after during the fourth quarter of the NFC championship loss against the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 22, 2017, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after during the fourth quarter of the NFC championship loss against the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 22, 2017, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fires a 63-yard pass downfield to Greg Jennings at the end of the third quarter against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2008, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fires a 63-yard pass downfield to Greg Jennings at the end of the third quarter against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2008, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the Packers Welcome Back Luncheon 2013 on Aug. 28, 2013, in the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the Packers Welcome Back Luncheon 2013 on Aug. 28, 2013, in the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals for a first down against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 28, 2014, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals for a first down against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 28, 2014, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs out of the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 11, 2015, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs out of the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 11, 2015, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) puts a juke move on Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Travis Daniels (34) to score on an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter on Dec. 18, 2011, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) puts a juke move on Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Travis Daniels (34) to score on an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter on Dec. 18, 2011, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass against Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs during the third quarter on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass against Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs during the third quarter on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves the crowd after defeating the Minnesota Vikings in his first career start on Sept. 8, 2008, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves the crowd after defeating the Minnesota Vikings in his first career start on Sept. 8, 2008, at Lambeau Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk after their Oct. 5, 2009, game at the Metrodome.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk after their Oct. 5, 2009, game at the Metrodome. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
    GREEN BAY – In their wildest dreams, the Green Bay Packers could have hoped Aaron Rodgers would become one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks over the next decade when they made the controversial decision to draft him in the first round with Brett Favre on the roster.

    That validation came long before now, but a significant piece to Rodgers’ legacy as one of the NFL’s best players during his career came Monday morning. Rodgers was one of two quarterbacks selected to the NFL’s and Pro Football Hall of Fame’s all-decade team for the 2010s, joining longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

    Among the quarterbacks Rodgers beat out for the honor are New Orleans’ Drew Brees. Rodgers and Brady were the only NFL players to win multiple MVP awards in the past decade, which may have cemented the decision.

    The distinction will go on Rodgers’ Hall of Fame plaque one day.

    Rodgers, entering his 13th season as starter, had to wait three seasons for his chance to run the Packers offense. Once opportunity arrived, he quickly led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory as the game’s MVP in 2010.

    He has been selected to eight Pro Bowls in his career, seven coming in the past decade. His only absences from Pro Bowl selection during that stretch was when he played half seasons because of broken collarbones in 2013 and 2017.

    Rodgers followed the Packers’ title run with one of the greatest quarterbacked seasons ever in 2011, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,643 yards, 45 touchdowns, six interceptions and a single-season NFL-record 122.5 rating. It was one of two MVP and All-Pro seasons, the other coming in 2014. That year, Rodgers completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 4,381 yards, 38 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 112.2 rating.

    In the past decade, Rodgers reached 4,000 passing yards in six seasons. He threw at least 30 touchdowns five times, and twice threw at least 40. His passer rating exceeded 100 points six times. Perhaps most impressive, after throwing 11 interceptions in 2010, Rodgers never again has thrown double-digit picks in a season. He hasn’t thrown nine interceptions in a season since then either.

    Rodgers was the only player who predominantly played for the Packers to make the all-decade list. Clay Matthews, the franchise’s all-time sacks leader, was likely the closest who failed to make the team. Matthews has 91.5 sacks in his career, all but 10 coming in the past decade. He was beaten out on the list by J.J. Watt, Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan and Julius Peppers.

    Peppers, a longtime Carolina Panthers pass rusher, was one of two players on the list with secondary Packers connections. He was an outside linebacker with the Packers from 2014 to 2016, recording 25 sacks in those three seasons. Jahri Evans, an All-Pro with the New Orleans Saints, ended his career as a Packers right guard in 2017.

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

