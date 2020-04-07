CLOSE

Devin Funchess played last season with the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo: Matt Kryger/IndyStar)

GREEN BAY - The one-year deal the Green Bay Packers gave free agent wide receiver Devin Funchess is worth $2.5 million and includes a $1 million signing bonus.

Given that Funchess earned $10 million last year for the Indianapolis Colts, the Packers are getting a bargain.

However, they did leave the door open for him to make more. There are up to $3.75 million in performance-based incentives included in the deal.

If Funchess catches 85 or more passes this season, according to a source, he’ll earn $1.25 million. If he gains 1,000 or more receiving yards this season, he’ll earn $1.25 million. If he catches 10 or more touchdown passes he’ll earn $1.25 million.

There are steps along the way in which he can earn less beginning with 45 catches, 700 yards and six touchdowns. He would receive $250,000 for reaching any of those milestones.

It goes up to $500,000 for 55 catches, $750,000 for 65 catches and $1 million for 75 catches; $500,000 for 750 yards, $750,000 for 800 yards and $1 million for 900 yards; and $500,000 for seven touchdowns, $750,000 for eight touchdowns and $1 million for nine touchdowns.

Funchess’ deal includes a base salary of $1.2 million, per game roster bonuses worth a total of $250,000 and a workout bonus of $50,000. His salary cap number for this year is $2,265,625.