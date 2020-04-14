Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looking forward to another matchup against Tom Brady next season ... only this time, Brady will be playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
“I think it is definitely strange,” Rodgers told Golf Channel’s Chantel McGabe, via the Touchdown Wire. “It will be strange to not see him in a Patriot jersey. We played them a couple of years ago and thought that was probably the last time we’d play each other. Now, we get another chance.
“I think having him in the league is obviously great for the league and he’s a fantastic player. His career speaks for itself. Obviously, he still feels like he has a lot — he has something left to prove. I don’t think he does. I think it is only to himself that he can still do it. What he’s done kind of setting the bar for the rest of us with his health and his work ethic and his longevity is something I think that is appreciated now and is going to be appreciated even greater when he’s done playing.”
New England coach Bill Belichick was asked Monday for his thoughts on Brady's departure:
