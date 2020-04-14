CLOSE

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

We'll start with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looking forward to another matchup against Tom Brady next season ... only this time, Brady will be playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

“I think it is definitely strange,” Rodgers told Golf Channel’s Chantel McGabe, via the Touchdown Wire. “It will be strange to not see him in a Patriot jersey. We played them a couple of years ago and thought that was probably the last time we’d play each other. Now, we get another chance. “I think having him in the league is obviously great for the league and he’s a fantastic player. His career speaks for itself. Obviously, he still feels like he has a lot — he has something left to prove. I don’t think he does. I think it is only to himself that he can still do it. What he’s done kind of setting the bar for the rest of us with his health and his work ethic and his longevity is something I think that is appreciated now and is going to be appreciated even greater when he’s done playing.”

You can read more from the Rodgers interview here:

Here are a few of the highlights. https://t.co/zeSsBhjoAJ — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 13, 2020

New England coach Bill Belichick was asked Monday for his thoughts on Brady's departure:

Belichick, when asked about Brady today: "Water under the bridge."

Translation: "Who?" — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) April 13, 2020

Tom Silverstein looks at the wild-card factor in the Packers' wide receiver battle:

For subscribers: “I don’t care if I catch touchdowns and make the highlights, I’m going to get everything moving and get everybody together." https://t.co/pPYxUqRdx2 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 13, 2020

The NFL releases more details about what will be an unusual 2020 draft:

Roger Goodell announcing #NFLDraft picks from his house just one major change in this year's telecast: https://t.co/0feXhQEhhz — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) April 13, 2020

NBC's esteemed Peter King doesn't foresee the NFL season starting on time and says it could be shortened to 14 games:

Peter King: 'My gut feeling' is that the NFL will delay and abbreviate season https://t.co/o4fVLBFlot — Touchdown Wire (@TheNFLWire) April 13, 2020

And the NFL also laid out plans for "virtual" offseason workout programs:

The NFL and NFLPA have reached agreement on a voluntary offseason program for 2020, starting next Monday, April 20, per sources. The “virtual period” can begin next Monday, April 20, but -- this is key -- no on-field work until all 32 club facilities can reopen. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 13, 2020

Packers have utilized these as a way to ensure offseason participation for years. That program is about to go virtual... https://t.co/BgazbQVqRA — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) April 13, 2020

So long way to say - we're on road for a wholly "virtual" April-May-June for the NFL. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) April 13, 2020

The Packers could get a chance to draft one of the athletic linebackers that LSU always seems to churn out:

Queen is the prototypical linebacker the #Packers covet, with the speed and agility to excel in coverage. https://t.co/Wfx3Y1mMzZ — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 13, 2020

Our Draftville podcast looks at quarterbacks who could tempt Packers if they're on the board:

If given the chance, should the #Packers draft one of these two QBs? https://t.co/CxYNg86v0f — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 12, 2020

This could be the first time since Javon Walker in 2002 that the Packers draft a wide receiver in the first round, Jason Wilde writes for the Wisconsin State Journal:

In @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ Javon Walker’s first-round selection was a loooooong time ago, and yet the #Packers gave Favre and Rodgers plenty of weapons. Now in dire need in a deep receiver draft, how will #Gutey upgrade such a key position?https://t.co/26SVttqVye — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) April 12, 2020

Tom Oates insists that drafting a game-breaking receiver is a must:

Not just a wide receiver, mind you. A playmaking wide receiver. A game-breaking wide receiver. A wide receiver who is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. https://t.co/YiGrxR55j1 — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) April 12, 2020

Former Vikings and Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson dies in a car crash:

Statement from the Minnesota Vikings on the passing of former QB Tarvaris Jackson: "The entire Vikings family is saddened by the news of Tarvaris Jackson being taken from us too soon. One of Tarvaris' greatest attributes was his positive outlook and... https://t.co/8pB7otqBXy — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 13, 2020

Brett Favre also expressed his condolences: ""My time with the Vikings was very special because the team embraced and welcomed me as one of their own. Tarvaris could have been anything but welcoming, but [instead he] was pure class and as good a teammate as any I've played with. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 13, 2020

And finally:

