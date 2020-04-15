CLOSE

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love could benefit from some NFL seasons watching from the sidelines. (Photo: Brian Losness, USA TODAY Sports)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Nate Davis of USA TODAY Sports sizing up each NFL team's quarterback draft situation and lists the Packers in the "Planning for the future" category.

Davis writes:

Believe it or not, Aaron Rodgers, 36, is now older than Brett Favre was when the Pack surprisingly picked Rodgers in Round 1 of the 2005 draft. A-Rod's numbers have declined in recent years, though that seems more circumstantial than a function of any notable physical decline. That said, are Tim Boyle and Manny Wilkins the best contingency plans for a starter who's closer to 40 than 30? Recommendation: Like Favre in 2005, Rodgers almost surely has several good years left, perhaps a half-dozen or more. Yet if a player like Jordan Love, who could probably use a few years of sideline development, tumbles to the 30th pick, it might be an opportunity too good for GM Brian Gutekunst to pass up.

You can read the entire story here:

ICYMI, here's an #NFLDraft quarterback plan for all 32 teams: https://t.co/FDKMmWOmWg — Nate Davis (@ByNateDavis) April 13, 2020

Sounds like Love, who is among the players who have had a virtual interview with the Packers, could be available when Green Bay picks at No. 30:

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork earlier today on Jordan Love’s stock. I’m with @MoveTheSticks on this one. Could be into the latter part of the first round before we hear his name. pic.twitter.com/SzOOdAz1qQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 13, 2020

Then again, maybe not ...

More QB draft notes:

— I have not talked to one team that doesn’t have #LSU’s Joe Burrow No. 1 overall.

— #UGA QB Jake Fromm is buzzing because of his interviews & he’s a favorite of QB coaches.

— Utah St QB Jordan Love is the true wildcard, with a draft window from No. 5 to 25. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2020

The Packers also are showing interest in another quarterback prospect:

Packers, Chargers conducted virtual meetings with Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts (via @RapSheet)https://t.co/nfEhJsmQpepic.twitter.com/ki1VirWaWj — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 14, 2020

How good is Hurts? This might be overstating his skills just a bit:

Scouts share with Pete Dougherty their thoughts on six wide receivers who could be targeted by Green Bay in the draft:

For subscribers: Pete Dougherty details Packers poised to emphasize explosiveness in rich draft for wide receivers. https://t.co/pUoJfU6aH8 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 14, 2020

The Packers could get a draft bargain in TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock:

If not for a torn Achilles in 2018, Ross Blacklock might be off the board long before the #Packers are on the clock with the 30th pick. https://t.co/b8wAv7ur9w — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 14, 2020

Former Cowboys executive Gil Brandt lists his "Hot 150" draft prospects for NFL.com. It's not a mock draft, but here's who Brandt rates as his 30th-best prospect:

Brandon Aiyuk, WR School: Arizona State The junior college transfer only played two years at ASU, and he only started one full season, in 2019. He's a very strong runner after the catch, collecting 378 yards after contact last season, which he finished with 65 catches for 1,192 yards. He's very good on kickoff and punt returns, averaging 31.9 yards per kick in 2019 and 16.1 yards per punt. Aiyuk plays a lot like Deebo Samuel, who made an impact as a rookie last season with the 49ers. Aiyuk is better than N'Keal Harry, who was picked in the first round by the Pats in 2019. Until we see how the core-muscle surgery he underwent this month will impact him, I'm not factoring that into my rankings.

Check out the rest of Brandt's top prospects here:

A draft issue has arisen involving Wisconsin linebacker Zach Baun:

Here’s an interesting twist regarding Zach Baun testing positive for a diluted sample at combine: Under the NFL’s new CBA, it will not count as a strike against him whereas it would have under the NFL’s old CBA. Therefore, teams don’t believe it will impact his draft status much. https://t.co/Xw8Q7dTqqb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2020

Former NFL executive Scott Pioli on how general managers should approach the "virtual offseason":

Insights from Wisconsin running back (and possible Packers prospect) Jonathan Taylor:

Why I Play: Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor opens up about his motivations, inspirations and his relationship with former NFL RB Arian Foster (via @BCersosimo)https://t.co/VN5vvkScYApic.twitter.com/a9b0vlKF3z — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 14, 2020

And finally: How Mike McCarthy's trip to visit his daughter in Los Angeles helped the Cowboys land edge rusher Aldon Smith:

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt