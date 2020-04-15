Photos: Willie Davis through the years
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packer standout Willie Davis is pictured in 1965.
Green Bay Packer standout Willie Davis is pictured in 1965. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Photo
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Willie Davis (87) puts pressure on Philadelphia quarterback King Hill (10) during a 30-13 victory over the Eagles at Lambeau Field on Sept. 15, 1968. At right, defensive end Lionel Aldridge (82) is blocked by Eagles center Gene Ceppetelli (54).
Green Bay Packers defensive end Willie Davis (87) puts pressure on Philadelphia quarterback King Hill (10) during a 30-13 victory over the Eagles at Lambeau Field on Sept. 15, 1968. At right, defensive end Lionel Aldridge (82) is blocked by Eagles center Gene Ceppetelli (54). Press-Gazette archives
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Ray Nitschke (66) cuts through the block of Oakland Raiders tackle Bob Svihus (76) to stop fullback Hewritt Dixon (35) during Green Bays 33-14 victory over Oakland in Super Bowl II at the Orange Bowl in Miami on Jan. 14, 1968. Packers linebacker Lee Roy Caffey (60) and Raiders fullback Pete Banaszak (40) are on the ground, with Packers defensive linemen Willie Davis (87) and Ron Kostelnik (77) watching the play from behind.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Ray Nitschke (66) cuts through the block of Oakland Raiders tackle Bob Svihus (76) to stop fullback Hewritt Dixon (35) during Green Bays 33-14 victory over Oakland in Super Bowl II at the Orange Bowl in Miami on Jan. 14, 1968. Packers linebacker Lee Roy Caffey (60) and Raiders fullback Pete Banaszak (40) are on the ground, with Packers defensive linemen Willie Davis (87) and Ron Kostelnik (77) watching the play from behind. Press-Gazette archives
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Ron Kostelnik (77) reaches out to wrap up Oakland Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica during Green Bays 33-14 victory over Oakland in Super Bowl II at the Orange Bowl in Miami on Jan. 14, 1968. Packers defensive end Willie Davis (87) charges through the Raiders line at right.
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Ron Kostelnik (77) reaches out to wrap up Oakland Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica during Green Bays 33-14 victory over Oakland in Super Bowl II at the Orange Bowl in Miami on Jan. 14, 1968. Packers defensive end Willie Davis (87) charges through the Raiders line at right. Press-Gazette archives
Fullscreen
Packers halfback Tony Canadeo (left) was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1974.
Packers halfback Tony Canadeo (left) was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1974. The Press-Gazette Collection of the Neville Public Museum of Brown County
Fullscreen
Packers defensive end Willie Davis (87) was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1981.
Packers defensive end Willie Davis (87) was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1981. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Willie Davis with Reggie White in 1998.
Willie Davis with Reggie White in 1998. Press-Gazette archives
Fullscreen
The taping of Lombardi Legends was held Sunday, June 13, 2004, at the SC Grand in De Pere. Reggie White, left, and WIllie Davis joke with each other during the taping of the show.
The taping of Lombardi Legends was held Sunday, June 13, 2004, at the SC Grand in De Pere. Reggie White, left, and WIllie Davis joke with each other during the taping of the show. Press-Gazette archives
Fullscreen
Commemorative stamp. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of intercollegiate football, the U.S. Post Office issued a commemorative stamp. Among those present at the unveiling in 1969 were Deputy Assistant Postmaster General Arthur Moss; Mrs. Phil Bengtson, wife of Green Bay Packers coach Phil Bengtson; Bart Starr and Willie Davis.
Commemorative stamp. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of intercollegiate football, the U.S. Post Office issued a commemorative stamp. Among those present at the unveiling in 1969 were Deputy Assistant Postmaster General Arthur Moss; Mrs. Phil Bengtson, wife of Green Bay Packers coach Phil Bengtson; Bart Starr and Willie Davis. The Press-Gazette Collection of the Neville Public Museum of Brown County,
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers teammates Forrest Gregg and Willie Davis presented a game ball to former Packers player Arnie Herber in September 1969. A Green Bay native, Herber joined the team in 1930 and played 11 seasons with the Packers. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1966. .
Green Bay Packers teammates Forrest Gregg and Willie Davis presented a game ball to former Packers player Arnie Herber in September 1969. A Green Bay native, Herber joined the team in 1930 and played 11 seasons with the Packers. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1966. . The Press-Gazette Collection of the Neville Public Museum of Brown County
Fullscreen
Former Packers stars Willie Davis (left) and Forrest Gregg enjoy a moment during an alumni weekend in Green Bay.
Former Packers stars Willie Davis (left) and Forrest Gregg enjoy a moment during an alumni weekend in Green Bay. Martin Hendricks, Special to Packer Plus
Fullscreen
Paul Hornung, Willie Davis, Jerry Kramer and Donald Driver pose for a photo with guests at the US Venture Open VIP reception Wednesday, August 10, 2016 in Holland, Wis.
Paul Hornung, Willie Davis, Jerry Kramer and Donald Driver pose for a photo with guests at the US Venture Open VIP reception Wednesday, August 10, 2016 in Holland, Wis. James Hoyt/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Former Packers linebacker Dave Robinson, left, NFL Hall of Famer Willie Davis, former player Rob Davis, defensive lineman Cullen Jenkins and Packers assistant director of pro personnel Tim Terry laugh at a comment made by Robinson during a panel discussion in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame on Feb. 26, 2009 in celebration of Black History Month.
Former Packers linebacker Dave Robinson, left, NFL Hall of Famer Willie Davis, former player Rob Davis, defensive lineman Cullen Jenkins and Packers assistant director of pro personnel Tim Terry laugh at a comment made by Robinson during a panel discussion in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame on Feb. 26, 2009 in celebration of Black History Month. Press-Gazette archives
Fullscreen
Former Cleveland Browns Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown presides over a meeting of top black athletes who supported boxer Muhammad Ali's refusal to fight in Vietnam on June 4, 1967. Pictured: (front row, from left) Bill Russell, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Lew Alcindor; (back row) Carl Stokes, Walter Beach, Bobby Mitchell, Sid Williams, Curtis McClinton, Willie Davis, Jim Shorter, and John Wooten.
Former Cleveland Browns Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown presides over a meeting of top black athletes who supported boxer Muhammad Ali's refusal to fight in Vietnam on June 4, 1967. Pictured: (front row, from left) Bill Russell, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Lew Alcindor; (back row) Carl Stokes, Walter Beach, Bobby Mitchell, Sid Williams, Curtis McClinton, Willie Davis, Jim Shorter, and John Wooten. Tony Tomsic/AP
Fullscreen
Former Green Bay Packers defensive end Willie Davis (1960-69) is introduced at halftime during alumni night events at the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau FIeld on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015.
Former Green Bay Packers defensive end Willie Davis (1960-69) is introduced at halftime during alumni night events at the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau FIeld on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. Dan Powers/Gannett Wisconsin Media/@powrpics
Fullscreen
Press-Gazette sports writer Lee Remmel interviews defensive end Willie Davis in the Packers&rsquo; locker room at Milwaukee County Stadium after a 16-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 13, 1968.
Press-Gazette sports writer Lee Remmel interviews defensive end Willie Davis in the Packers’ locker room at Milwaukee County Stadium after a 16-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 13, 1968. Press-Gazette Media archives
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers halfback Tom Moore (25) heads upfield behind guard Fuzzy Thurston (63) during a training camp scrimmage on the team's practice field across from new City Stadium on July 26, 1962. Defensive end Willie Davis (87), quarterback Bart Starr (15) and defensive end Bill Quinlan (83) are at left. Coach Vince Lombardi is at right.
Green Bay Packers halfback Tom Moore (25) heads upfield behind guard Fuzzy Thurston (63) during a training camp scrimmage on the team's practice field across from new City Stadium on July 26, 1962. Defensive end Willie Davis (87), quarterback Bart Starr (15) and defensive end Bill Quinlan (83) are at left. Coach Vince Lombardi is at right. Press-Gazette archives
Fullscreen
Packers defensive tackle Henry Jordan (74) was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995.
Packers defensive tackle Henry Jordan (74) was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995. Press-Gazette archives
Fullscreen
Willie Davis looks to the crowd as he and his peers take the field at halftime. The Green Bay Packers welcomed their alumni back for their game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014.
Willie Davis looks to the crowd as he and his peers take the field at halftime. The Green Bay Packers welcomed their alumni back for their game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014. Kyle Bursaw / Press-Gazette Media
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Born the son of sharecroppers, Willie Davis never took success for granted.

    He attended a historically black college in the 1950s, far off the NFL’s radar. He was drafted in the 15th round by the Cleveland Browns. Then drafted into the U.S. Army at the onset of the Vietnam War. Then traded two seasons into his career.

    “The road to success,” Davis once famously said, “runs uphill.”

    No, Davis wasn’t a likely candidate to become the Hall of Fame anchor for Vince Lombardi’s defensive line. Here he was, given a fresh start at age 26, an outcast joining the Green Bay Packers in 1960.

    Finally, that road reached its peak. Finally, Davis’ path started to trail downhill.

    Davis, whose NFL career was surpassed only by his post-playing career, died Wednesday at age 85. He left behind a legacy of unquestioned success, a Packers legend who retired to become a millionaire business owner.

    Davis died in Playa del Rey, California, after battling kidney failure, the Packers said. 

    "One of the great defensive players of his era, Willie was a significant contributor to the Packers' five NFL championship teams during the 1960s," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said.

    "I enjoyed getting to know Willie and his wife, Carol, especially when he served as our honorary captain for the 2010 NFC championship game and Super Bowl XLV, and again for the 2014 NFC championship game. He also was a great role model for our players, having gone on to a very successful career after football and serving on the Packers Board of Directors."

    Davis’ parents escaped that sharecropper’s farm in Lisbon, Louisiana, to make a new life for their son. His father left the family when Davis was 8, but the family forged on. Blessed with size (6-foot-3, 243 pounds) and athleticism, the defensive end teammate and roommate Jerry Kramer nicknamed “Dr. Feelgood” became a stalwart for all five Packers world championships in the Glory Years of the 1960s.

    Lombardi never had a doubt.

    “I consider speed, agility and size to be the three most important attributes in a successful lineman,” Lombardi told Davis when he arrived in Green Bay, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Give me a man who has any two of those dimensions, and he’ll do OK. But give him all three, and he’ll be great. We think you have all three.”

    Davis, playing at a time before sacks became an official stat, likely is the most accomplished pass rusher in Packers history.

    Clay Matthews is the Packers’ official all-time sacks leader with 83.5 in 10 seasons. Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila is second with 74.5 in nine seasons, Reggie White third with 68.5 in six seasons.

    Davis would have lapped the field if pass-rush production was documented during his career. John Turney, a statistician for the Professional Football Researchers Association, projected Davis had more than 100 sacks in his 10 seasons with the Packers — and perhaps as many as 120.

    Davis, whose 21 recovered fumbles remain the Packers’ career record, certainly thought of himself as the franchise’s ultimate sacks artist.

    "I would think I would have to be the team's all-time leader in sacks,” Davis told Packers.com in 2004. “I played 10 years and I averaged in the 'teens' in sacks for those 10 years. I had 25 one season. (Paul) Hornung just reminded me of that the other day."

    RELATED: Willie Davis stood up for Muhammad Ali

    Even without his numbers recorded in history, Davis had Hall of Fame accomplishments. He was enshrined in Canton in 1981 after being selected to five all-NFL teams in his 10 seasons with the Packers. Davis was part of five straight Pro Bowl teams from 1963-67.

    "Willie’s extraordinary athleticism was an undeniable factor in Green Bay’s winning tradition of the 1960s under Coach Lombardi," Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker said in a statement. "He helped the Packers through an unprecedented championship run and to two Super Bowl victories. Willie was a man of true character on and off the field. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”

    Davis received his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1968. After retiring following the 1969 season, Davis worked as a color commentator for NBC’s telecast of NFL games in the early 1970s.

    The experience sparked an interest inside Davis. In 1976, Davis became owner of All-Pro Broadcasting Inc., which operated five radio stations in the Midwest and Southern California.

    A combination of talent, intelligence and perseverance made Davis one of the most respected players inside the Packers’ locker room. In the middle of the civil-rights movements, Lombardi named Davis his team’s defensive captain.

    RELATED: Packers legendary quarterback Bart Starr dies at 85

    RELATED: Hall of Fame Packers tackle, former coach Forrerst Gregg dies

    RELATED: Packers Hall of Fame fullback Jim Taylor dies at 83

    RELATED: Hall of Fame Packers safety Willie Wood dies at 83

    It was a fitting conclusion to an unlikely path that led Davis to Green Bay. None of it would have been possible without that Browns trade.

    “When I was at Cleveland,” Davis told The Big Lead in a 2013 interview, “pretty much everything you heard about Green Bay was a negative. Paul Brown even said, ‘If you don’t like it here, we can send you to the Siberia of football, Green Bay.’ That had been probably said, and in many ways adhered to, and players just didn’t want to go to Green Bay.

    “Lo and behold, I go there, in 1960, and the next 10 years had been the greatest 10 years in my life. It’s just amazing. Green Bay, if it was Siberia, it went to whatever the top of that heap would be at the end. I say that, my experience at Green Bay, the fans there are the greatest football fans in this country.”

    Funeral services for Davis will be private, but his family said a "future, public celebration of his incredible life is planned."

    The Willie Davis file: Facts and figures

    Born:  July 24, 1934; Lisbon, La.

    School: Grambling State.

    Hall of Fame: Packers Hall of Fame, Class of 1975; Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 1981.

    Packers playing career: Played 162 career games, including 138 consecutive; five Pro Bowls and five all-NFL teams; member of five Glory Years world championships; unofficially the Packers’ all-time sacks leader; team-record 21 fumbles recovered still stands; scored one touchdown in 1962; spent first two seasons with Cleveland Browns.

    Post playing career: Business owner. Worked as NFL color commentator for NBC; All-Pro Broadcasting Inc. president and CEO; member or former member of the boards of Alliance Bank, Dow Chemical (1988-2006), Johnson Controls (1991-2006), K-Mart, L.A. Gear, Manpower, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, MGM Mirage, Rally’s Inc., Sara Lee, Schlitz Brewing and WICOR Inc.

    Quote: “The road to success runs uphill.” — Willie Davis

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE