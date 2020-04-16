Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Pete Dougherty fielding another question Wednesday in his weekly live chat about whether the Packers should select Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor in the April 23-25 draft if he's still on the board at No. 30.
Dougherty's response:
The more I've thought about them possibly picking an RB at 30, the more plausible the idea has become in my mind. You stated two good reasons (Aaron Jones' injury history and short shelf life of RBs), and another is the importance of the run game in this offense. And having two high-quality backs would juice up the offense, that's for sure, because the Packers were noticeably better when Jones was on the field last year. One of the questions, though, is whether Taylor is the best one for their offense. Assuming all the RBs are on the board there's a good argument Georgia's D'Andre Swift would be a better pick -- two scouts I talked to about this said he's a better zone runner than Taylor (Taylor is better in a gap scheme) and better in the passing game. Now, when you come down to it, I still think taking an RB at 30 still leans toward the luxury side of things considering their many other needs, and considering that you can find pretty good RBs later in drafts. If they took one at 30 I'd understand it, and if they thought one of those guys was special and everybody passing on him was making a big mistake, then by all means take him. But push to shove I still have to guess at this point they won't take an RB at 30.
Joshua Jones - OT
School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)
The Packers could add an athletic blocker to the mix to better protect Aaron Rodgers while also enabling Matt LaFleur to fully implement a zone-based running game.
The Packers, despite having a point differential of a 9- or 10-win team, return a great deal of starters from their 2-seed, 13-win team from 2019. Aaron Rodgers will have to generate positively graded dropbacks at a higher rate than he did last year (23 percent) for them to improve enough to even come close to reaching 13 wins again in 2020, though.
