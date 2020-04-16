CLOSE

Former Georgia running back D'Andre Swift shapes up as a good fit for the Packers' outside-zone running scheme. (Photo: Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports)

We'll start with Pete Dougherty fielding another question Wednesday in his weekly live chat about whether the Packers should select Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor in the April 23-25 draft if he's still on the board at No. 30.

Dougherty's response:

The more I've thought about them possibly picking an RB at 30, the more plausible the idea has become in my mind. You stated two good reasons (Aaron Jones' injury history and short shelf life of RBs), and another is the importance of the run game in this offense. And having two high-quality backs would juice up the offense, that's for sure, because the Packers were noticeably better when Jones was on the field last year. One of the questions, though, is whether Taylor is the best one for their offense. Assuming all the RBs are on the board there's a good argument Georgia's D'Andre Swift would be a better pick -- two scouts I talked to about this said he's a better zone runner than Taylor (Taylor is better in a gap scheme) and better in the passing game. Now, when you come down to it, I still think taking an RB at 30 still leans toward the luxury side of things considering their many other needs, and considering that you can find pretty good RBs later in drafts. If they took one at 30 I'd understand it, and if they thought one of those guys was special and everybody passing on him was making a big mistake, then by all means take him. But push to shove I still have to guess at this point they won't take an RB at 30.

You can read the rest of Pete's chat (which lasted more than 2 hours and covered a multitude of Packers topics) here:

In case you missed Pete's #Packers chat from earlier today, you can check out the replay here: https://t.co/uxnFsKMKGJ — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 15, 2020

The Packers figure to stock up on potential successors to right tackle Bryan Bulaga:

At 6-7 and 303 pounds, he can move smoothly and has positional versatility having played guard in the past. https://t.co/FriomQ24Wt — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 15, 2020

Green Bay goes offensive line with its pick in the latest mock draft from NFL.com's Bucky Brooks:

Joshua Jones - OT School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)



The Packers could add an athletic blocker to the mix to better protect Aaron Rodgers while also enabling Matt LaFleur to fully implement a zone-based running game.

Check out Brooks' entire first-round mock draft here:

2020 NFL mock draft 4.0: Tua Tagovailoa falls to No. 9 (via @BuckyBrooks)https://t.co/whlFsuVzLCpic.twitter.com/WoeEiaxsxc — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 15, 2020

The Packers' family lost an all-time great with the passing of Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis:

Willie Davis, whose NFL career was surpassed only by his post-playing career, died Wednesday at age 85. #Packershttps://t.co/ApPO5u2nN8 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 15, 2020

Sorry to hear about the passing of Packer legend Willie Davis. I never had the opportunity to meet Willie, but he was a legend both on & off the field. The stories of him as a leader & teammate should serve as an example to everyone. Condolences to his family & friends.#GoPackGo — Matt LaFleur (@CoachMLaFleur) April 16, 2020

Tight end Jace Sternberger is determined to make an impact in his second season:

#Packers TE Jace Sternberger is hoping his strong finsh in 2019 leads to even bigger and better things in 2020. My story at @ForbesSports.

https://t.co/yF5vt6sur7 — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) April 15, 2020

ESPN's Rob Demovsky looks at what the future could have in store for running back Aaron Jones and other Packers questions:

What's next for Packers: Aaron Jones' future and the WR draft debate (plus answers to other key questions).



Story here: https://t.co/KKijTfaDML — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 15, 2020

The Packers have been holding steady at most of the "too early" 2020 power rankings, including this one from Pro Football Focus:

The Packers, despite having a point differential of a 9- or 10-win team, return a great deal of starters from their 2-seed, 13-win team from 2019. Aaron Rodgers will have to generate positively graded dropbacks at a higher rate than he did last year (23 percent) for them to improve enough to even come close to reaching 13 wins again in 2020, though.

You can see the entire PFF rankings here:

Kirk Cousins actually likes what the Vikings have done with their offseason (even with Packers nemesis Stefon Diggs departing):

Kirk Cousins sees his extension, the way the Vikings handled the Stefon Diggs trade as ‘win-win' situations. https://t.co/RDrQb7QWjD — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 15, 2020

More evidence that the NFL is making drastic contingency plans:

Interesting stuff here on what the NFL is thinking schedule wise, including noting that the schedule is likely to be released May 8 or May 9. https://t.co/mnhvvWAF18 — bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 15, 2020

This NFL draft will present unique challenges:

NEW: The buildup to this #NFLDraft has seen TV folks asking NFL GMs and coaches to reach out to internet service providers to help increase bandwidth. Yes, said one executive, "This is the most complicated event that I personally have been involved in.” https://t.co/nIzREojO4B — Gentry Estes (@Gentry_Estes) April 15, 2020

Be sure to follow along to find out which player Pete picked for the Packers:

On Friday @LATimesfarmer will unveil his Zoom mock draft. I had the honor of making the Packers’ pick. Here r details for watching it: https://t.co/KpHJVh1Gcm — Pete Dougherty (@PeteDougherty) April 15, 2020

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt examines the unknowns of the offseason:

NFL has the fortune of the luxury of time, watching what happens with other leagues/testing/treatment. New column @SInow:https://t.co/qyCQPhiBkn — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) April 15, 2020

And finally: What better way to spend 8:26 of your quarantine time?

What's your favorite @AaronRodgers12 moment?



Here are 🔟 of the best from his career so far! #GoPackGopic.twitter.com/oRSL3MWhyL — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 15, 2020

