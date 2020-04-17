CLOSE

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (78) is shown during their game against the Cleveland Browns Friday, August 12, 2016 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

GREEN BAY - Jason Spriggs, who failed to live up to the expectations of former Green Bay general manager Ted Thompson, reportedly is signing a one-year deal with NFC North rival Chicago.

ESPN reported Friday that Spriggs will follow in the free-agency footsteps of former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and tight end Jimmy Graham in joining the Bears.

Thompson traded up nine spots in the 2016 draft to select Spriggs, a tackle out of Indiana, in the second round with the 48th overall pick. Thompson traded the Packers’ original No. 57 overall pick in the second round, along with a fourth-rounder (No. 125) and seventh-rounder (248), to the Indianapolis Colts.

Spriggs, 25, appeared in 36 games in three years with nine starts for the Packers and did not solidify himself as a potential replacement for Bryan Bulaga, who also departed Green Bay as a free agent this offseason. Spriggs spent the entire 2019 season on the Packers' injured reserve list with back and elbow issues.

With the New York Giants just needing to finalize free-agent deals with linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell, the only two members of Thompson’s seven-man draft class from 2016 left on the team are first-rounder Kenny Clark and fourth-rounder Dean Lowry.