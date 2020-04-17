CLOSE

If he can stay healthy, Christian Kirksey could boost Green Bay's inside linebacker corps. (Photo: Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with NFL.com's Grant Gordon sizing up how the NFC North looks a week ahead of the draft and proclaiming the Packers as solid favorites to repeat as division champs, particularly after some questionable moves by their rivals. One Packers move he particularly likes is the signing of Christian Kirksey to replace Blake Martinez.

Gordon writes:

SLEEPER ADDITION: Christian Kirksey, linebacker

Old Team: Cleveland Browns New Team: Green Bay Packers

Released by Cleveland following back-to-back injury-riddled campaigns, Kirksey will now be tasked with filling the void left by Blake Martinez, who took his three consecutive 140-plus-tackle seasons with him to the New York Giants in free agency. The NFL is a fickle beast whether you're putting up big numbers or injured on the sideline, all the same. The switch from Martinez to Kirksey saved the Packers money (Kirksey signed with Green Bay for two years and $16 million, while Martinez's deal with the Giants was for three years and $30 million) and if -- granted it's a big if -- Kirksey can stay healthy, they now have a talent who had 148- and 138-tackle seasons in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Despite his lofty numbers, Martinez drew just a 58.7 grade from Pro Football Focus last season. A healthy Kirksey might not just fill in for Martinez, but could potentially surpass him in performance, too.

You can read Gordon's entire NFC North analysis here.

Kirksey and Packers receiver Davante Adams are dealing with being new dads and working out under social-distancing guidelines:

Davante Adams and Christian Kirksey are navigating more than just staying at home and staying in shape. #Packershttps://t.co/qp9osEnqn2 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 16, 2020

We're less than a week away from the draft, and USA TODAY Sports' Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz foresees the Packers going the wide receiver route with their No. 30 pick in the first round:

30. Packers — Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State: A field-stretcher extraordinaire, Aiyuk would bring an explosive element to a Green Bay offense that at times has gotten stuck in neutral.

Check out the entire mock draft here:

How many QBs will go in top 10 of #NFLDraft? @MikeMSchwartz has a bold prediction: https://t.co/KpYJcnV02H — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) April 16, 2020

Boise State's Ezra Cleveland has the potential to be a suitable replacement for Bryan Bulaga:

Ezra Cleveland may need some time to develop into an NFL right tackle. https://t.co/9JwxkE3NLy — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 16, 2020

A film breakdown of former LSU receiver and potential Packers draft pick Justin Jefferson:

Justin Jefferson WR @LSUfootball 6-1, 192. Ran 4.43. QK release, good separation on his cuts. Has instant acceleration after he catches the ball. See him as a later 1st rd pick @NFLDraft@nflnetworkpic.twitter.com/W27pcVx4MC — Charley Casserly (@CharleyCasserly) April 16, 2020

For Davante Adams, the best likely is still to come:

The NFL put out its All-Decade team this week. @mikefreemanNFL looked ahead to the next squad 👁 pic.twitter.com/a0D3nddutY — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 10, 2020

Joe Kipp of the Packers Wire looks at whether the Packers might try to trade for Texans receiver Kenny Stills:

Potential Packers trade target: Texans WR Kenny Stills https://t.co/c7UgcsH7t2 — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) April 16, 2020

No mention of Aaron Jones in this story, even though the Packers running back is set to hit free agency after next season:

A look at whether Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, etc. have a shot to match Christian McCaffrey’s new deal. (HINT: Nah.): https://t.co/QPTaJfMlb2 — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) April 16, 2020

And no Packers make former NFL agent Joel Corry's list of young stars who could set new financial benchmarks:

Security experts and hackers agree: An unprecedented draft season has left NFL teams ripe to be hacked.@GGramling_SI explains why, how it might happen, and who might do it https://t.co/KCMr9Glbgdpic.twitter.com/Qg0sOYQqzT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 16, 2020

Sure doesn't sound like Odell Beckham Jr. will be joining the Vikings:

I chased the Odell Beckham Jr. trade talk. I was told unequivocally the #Vikings haven't had any trade discussions with the #Browns about Beckham Jr. No calls about Beckham Jr. and no discussion of trade compensation. As an aside, the #Browns do not have Beckham Jr. on the block. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) April 16, 2020

What are the chances of this year's "virtual draft" going off without a hitch?

Look for a tentative 2020 NFL schedule to still be released May 8 or 9:

Source says it should be fairly obvious when the NFL schedule for the 2020 season is released how it could be shortened if needed. The schedule is expected to be released May 8 or May 9 as a full schedule, but structured in such a way it could be easily shortened if necessary. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) April 16, 2020

And finally: High praise from one great passer about another:

They need to show the coaches film on this throw! Best throw I think I have ever seen! https://t.co/dYkck61Jj7 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 15, 2020

