CLOSE

Former TCU receiver Jalen Reagor offers speed and a strong build. (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports)

Latest in a Packers Prospects series looking at players Green Bay could select in the April 23-25 NFL draft.

GREEN BAY - Javon Walker remains the answer to a trivia question as the last wide receiver the Green Bay Packers selected in the first round of the NFL draft — way back in 2002 out of Florida State.

The Packers have found luck in expending draft capital at the position after the first round, notably with second-round picks Greg Jennings (2006), Jordy Nelson (2008), Randall Cobb (2011) and Davante Adams (2014).

But Jalen Reagor, who said at the scouting combine in February that he felt the Packers had shown a lot of interest in him, could join Walker as a first-round receiver for Green Bay. Reagor is said to have a chip on his shoulder and has an excellent strength-and-speed combination. He could provide coach Matt LaFleur the type of explosive pass catcher and deep threat the offense lacked in 2019 to complement Adams.

Reagor’s physical profile compares with Cobb’s (5-10, 192) but there is a thought among analysts that he got too big for the combine, which perhaps led to a disappointing three-cone drill at 7.31 seconds — but that doesn’t match up with his burst on tape. With pro days and top-30 visits curtailed, the Packers may have to determine what to put more stock into and trust that Reagor will be able to perhaps lean out without club oversight.

Age next season: 21.

Combine vitals: 4.47-second 40-yard dash, 42-inch vertical jump, 138-inch broad jump.

Stats: 147 career catches, 22 career touchdowns, 1.49 yards per route run.

Pro Football Focus analysis: Reagor’s production took a bit of a step back going from 2018 to 2019 due in large part to poor quarterback play at TCU. According to PFF’s advanced ball location charting, only 30.7% of Reagor’s targets in 2019 were charted as accurate. Only three other FBS receivers had it worse this past season. Still, Reagor caught 43 of 88 targets for 611 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. In the year prior, he caught 71 of 131 targets for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns, and he logged just four total drops and 11 forced missed tackles.

Draftniks say: “He's somebody, I think one of the things people are trying to find in this draft is your version of Tyreek Hill. He's not as fast as Tyreek Hill, but he's going to run in the 4.3s, and he can take the top off coverage. You can use him on the jet sweeps, get the ball to him in the flat and just let him go. He can play over the top. The knock on him, he's got a good number of drops. So he's got to clean that up.” — NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah

Quotable: "Most fast guys are thin. They have a lot of injuries, hamstring injuries. And that's not me. Pretty healthy guy, pretty reliable and I have a good frame. So, I can take a lot of what's coming through the game." — Reagor on his combination of size and speed.