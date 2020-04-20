CLOSE

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (Photo: Ben Margot, AP)

We'll start with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers saying he has no plans to do any kind of public service announcement video about dealing with life during the coronavirus pandemic or how people should behave.

"One thing that I haven't done or will not do is (be) one of those celebs who's telling you how difficult it is, or stay-in-your-home stuff from a mansion," Rodgers said on former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk's podcast. "I just think that kind of falls on deaf ears. What I do know is that my friends who are small-business owners are really hurting. ...

"There's real people hurting, so I'm not going sit here in my privilege and tell people from my ivory tower to do this or do that ... I will say, let's all be smart about what we're doing and what we're seeing.

"But man, I know people are hurting and that is way more important to me than some sort of message that I can relate to you. That to me just falls on deaf ears."

Asked if he thought the 2020 NFL season might not start in September as scheduled because of the pandemic, Rodgers said, "We have to go from '10 or less' to 80,000 people. That's a pretty big jump, to start filling the stadiums back up."

You can listen to the entire 1-hour, 35-minute podcast here.

New Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey has plans for when the coronavirus restrictions finally do end:

When the quarantine is over, I’m going to let down all my windows in my car and blast @1future “Mask Off” song and drive all around the city — Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) April 18, 2020

With the NFL draft now just three days away, Pete Dougherty gets the lowdown from scouts on top inside linebacker prospects:

For subscribers: The big question.https://t.co/nXx52bnS4y — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 17, 2020

If the Packers target an offensive lineman Thursday in the first round of the draft, USC's Austin Jackson could be a candidate:

"Jackson has loads of athletic ability and play talent that is waiting to be developed and harvested." - https://t.co/vIQj9qewnk draft analyst Lance Zierlein https://t.co/NmB8i5737w — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 19, 2020

What's your favorite memory of the Jason Spriggs era?

Spriggs follows in the free-agent footsteps of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Jimmy Graham to sign with Chicago. #Packershttps://t.co/IQQbihql22 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 17, 2020

In his pre-draft analysis of the NFC, NFL.com's Marc Sessler ranks the Packers at the bottom of a top tier of "Playoffs or bust" teams that also includes the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Sessler writes:

I place Green Bay at the bottom of the tier as a club destined to regress from its 13-3 mark of a year ago. The Packers can't convince me they're done at receiver after adding Devin Funchess and little else, but the draft should help pad the roster of a win-now franchise still sitting atop the North.

You can read Sessler's enter NFC analysis here:

Are Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers primed for deep playoff runs in 2020? @MarcSessler breaks down the NFC in the aftermath of free agencyhttps://t.co/xCfa82plRZpic.twitter.com/7DbvFaWAQj — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 19, 2020

Here's something you wouldn't expect to see: Brett Favre with orange hair:

What if we told you that this interview involved an orange-haired Brett Favre talking about TikTok? pic.twitter.com/BO008pdFT1 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 17, 2020

More on Favre's motivation for the dye job:

Brett Favre's TikTok dance didn't work out, so he let his daughter dye his hair orange instead. https://t.co/nXu2vxAJvT — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) April 17, 2020

A former Packers linebacker is on the move again:

Interconference games (AFC vs. NFC) would fill the first four weeks of the 2020 NFL schedule, with division games stacked at the end:

The NFL needs to build a 17-week schedule that can be shortened later if needed. So I built one.



Here's how to build a 16-game season that could be chopped at the last minute to 14, 13, 12, 11 or 9 in way that's as fair as possible to every team: https://t.co/iAN173ENLw — Mitch Goldich 🐙 (@mitchgoldich) April 17, 2020

With an over/under of 8.5 wins in Vegas, the 2020 Packers look like a bargain:

Caesars has Packers at an over/under of 8.5 wins for 2020, which makes me wonder what Caesars knows that the rest of us don't and/or what the heck Caesars is thinking https://t.co/Ipg8BIq3ig — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 17, 2020

This should be the last Taysom Hill update for a while:

Taysom Hill remains with Saints after RFA offer deadline passes https://t.co/fmld5p1m6i — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 17, 2020

And finally: Watching this never gets old ...

"HE DID WHAT!?!"



One of the craziest game-winning TDs in NFL history.

via @nflthrowbackpic.twitter.com/a67uDqId2b — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 17, 2020

