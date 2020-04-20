Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers saying he has no plans to do any kind of public service announcement video about dealing with life during the coronavirus pandemic or how people should behave.
"One thing that I haven't done or will not do is (be) one of those celebs who's telling you how difficult it is, or stay-in-your-home stuff from a mansion," Rodgers said on former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk's podcast. "I just think that kind of falls on deaf ears. What I do know is that my friends who are small-business owners are really hurting. ...
"There's real people hurting, so I'm not going sit here in my privilege and tell people from my ivory tower to do this or do that ... I will say, let's all be smart about what we're doing and what we're seeing.
"But man, I know people are hurting and that is way more important to me than some sort of message that I can relate to you. That to me just falls on deaf ears."
Asked if he thought the 2020 NFL season might not start in September as scheduled because of the pandemic, Rodgers said, "We have to go from '10 or less' to 80,000 people. That's a pretty big jump, to start filling the stadiums back up."
You can listen to the entire 1-hour, 35-minute podcast here.
New Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey has plans for when the coronavirus restrictions finally do end:
With the NFL draft now just three days away, Pete Dougherty gets the lowdown from scouts on top inside linebacker prospects:
If the Packers target an offensive lineman Thursday in the first round of the draft, USC's Austin Jackson could be a candidate:
What's your favorite memory of the Jason Spriggs era?
In his pre-draft analysis of the NFC, NFL.com's Marc Sessler ranks the Packers at the bottom of a top tier of "Playoffs or bust" teams that also includes the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.
Sessler writes:
I place Green Bay at the bottom of the tier as a club destined to regress from its 13-3 mark of a year ago. The Packers can't convince me they're done at receiver after adding Devin Funchess and little else, but the draft should help pad the roster of a win-now franchise still sitting atop the North.
You can read Sessler's enter NFC analysis here:
Here's something you wouldn't expect to see: Brett Favre with orange hair:
More on Favre's motivation for the dye job:
A former Packers linebacker is on the move again:
Interconference games (AFC vs. NFC) would fill the first four weeks of the 2020 NFL schedule, with division games stacked at the end:
With an over/under of 8.5 wins in Vegas, the 2020 Packers look like a bargain:
This should be the last Taysom Hill update for a while:
And finally: Watching this never gets old ...
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments