CLOSE

Here's the schedule for this week's 2020 NFL draft and how you can follow along.

Basics

Round 1: 7 p.m. Thursday

Rounds 2-3: 6 p.m. Friday

Rounds 4-7: 11 a.m. Saturday

TV/radio: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Live coverage

Tom Silverstein will answer questions and provide updates and analysis in his live blog from Green Bay. Check in at packersnews.com and jsonline.com/packers for the blog, chats, features and analysis, videos, photos and more.

Packers’ picks

1. First round, 30th overall

2. Second round, 62nd overall

3. Third round, 94th overall

4. Fourth round, 136th overall

5. Fifth round, 175th overall

6. Sixth round, 192nd overall (from Raiders)

7. Sixth round, 208th overall (from Titans)

8. Sixth round, 209th overall

9. Seventh round, 236th overall (from Browns)

10. Seventh round, 242nd overall (from Ravens)

Time limit for each pick: 10 minutes in first round, 7 minutes in second round, 5 minutes in third through sixth rounds and 4 minutes in seventh round.