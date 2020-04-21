CLOSE

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Nate Davis of USA TODAY Sports, in the wake of several NFL teams unveiling new looks, ranking the league's best and worst uniforms. In ranking the Packers' iconic uniforms at a middling No. 14 (just behind the 49ers), Davis writes:

14. Green Bay Packers: You lose the NFC championship to the 49ers, your uniforms can't rank ahead of theirs, right? Aside from the colors, the teams sport a virtually identical look anyway. Would help the Pack to ditch the ugly throwbacks and try a dark green Color Rush.

And while the Packers' uniforms are at least ranked higher than the Bears', Green Bay fans could rightfully be incensed that the Vikings' uniforms are slotted five spots higher:

9. Minnesota Vikings: Underrated. The purple matte helmets are quite viking, still featuring the gold vestige of Norse headgear. The current shoulder silhouettes resembling a Nordic longboat are another deft touch.

You can find out which team's uniforms are considered the best and see the full rankings here:

With so many new NFL uniforms being unveiled, which teams have the best (and worst) looks in the league? @ByNateDavis breaks them down: https://t.co/gvFydXNKhT — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) April 17, 2020

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst talked about the possibility of moving up or down in the first round of the draft:

Gutekunst's conference call Monday afternoon was the first time he has spoken publicly about football matters since February. #Packershttps://t.co/zvW4P0DqKm — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 20, 2020

The Packers need to start grooming a successor to departed right tackle Bryan Bulaga:

For subscribers: With tackle being a premium position in the NFL, it figures to be in the thick of the mix when the Packers’ first pick comes up. #Packershttps://t.co/bqH1XPJrQE — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 20, 2020

In his one and only 2020 mock draft, the esteemed Peter King of NBC Sports predicts the Packers will go the wide receiver route with their first pick:

30. Green Bay—Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver, USC Professional receiver. Most have him in the second round. But the Packers don’t pick again till 62, and they see a solid but unspectacular disciplined route-runner and competitive 50-50-ball player. “He’s so reliable,” one coach told me Saturday. “He might get lost in a crop of receivers this good, but he shouldn’t. He’ll be a good receiver in the league for a long time.” Speaking of competitive receivers who were a quarterback’s best friend: Jordy Nelson, 6-3, 220 — Michael Pittman, 6-4, 222.

You can read King's entire column here:

In today’s FMIA column at @NBCSports, you’ll find:



• My mock draft. The first. The only. The total guess.

• Team trades up for Herbert. Team trades up for Tua.

• A GM's biggest draft-day challenge: "Dog-barking."

• Undrafted free agent chaoshttps://t.co/Z9nAg5DfzKpic.twitter.com/d8PzCrZzRr — Peter King (@peter_king) April 20, 2020

Pro Football Focus analyst Anthony Treash poses a question that is uppermost in the minds of forward-thinking Packers fans:

Do teams with “older” QBs — like the Steelers, Packers, Colts and Saints — consider the future and take a QB? The Steelers, Packers, Colts and Saints all have two things in common: their starting signal-caller is on the final stretch of their top-tier playing years, and they have all been rumored to be interested in one of the second-tier quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts or Jordan Love. It’s more likely the Colts, who signed 38-year-old Philip Rivers to a one-year deal, will take one of the second-tier quarterbacks, but teams like the Steelers, Packers and Saints could all possibly take a guy like Hurts, Love, Jake Fromm or Jacob Eason in this draft.

You can read the entire PFF draft-questions story here:

🏈 Is the 5th-year option still worth trading for?

🏈 Will anyone trade up for a QB?

🏈 When will the run on second-tier WRs begin?https://t.co/tNF8Ni6SpF — PFF (@PFF) April 20, 2020

And finally .... some good news:

NFL, @playercoalition commit more than $3 million to communities of color in support of COVID-19 relief efforts: https://t.co/uK2Bjv2TmW



Recipients of the funds include health systems, individual hospitals and non-profit organizations. #InspireChangepic.twitter.com/npl5RfOwgg — NFL (@NFL) April 20, 2020

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt