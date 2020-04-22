Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner discuss the challenges the Packers and other NFL teams may face in the league's first virtual draft this week. Packers News
We'll start with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst being non-committal on the status of Packers free-agent cornerback Tramon Williams. Asked during a conference call with reporters Monday if Williams would be re-signed, Gutekunst said:
"We're going to kind of wait till after the draft to kind of see where we're at, at that point. ... obviously, what Tramon has meant to not only our current team but several teams of the past – he's an all-time Packer – if that fits once we get out of the draft then we'll certainly make it happen if we can."
Williams, 37, already has plenty of competition at cornerback, where the Packers have solid starters in Jaire Alexander and Kevin King and reserves Chandon Sullivan, Ka'dar Hollman and Josh Jackson. Whether the Packers add to their depth at the position in the draft could be the deciding factor in Williams' future with the team.
