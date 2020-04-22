CLOSE Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner discuss the challenges the Packers and other NFL teams may face in the league's first virtual draft this week. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst being non-committal on the status of Packers free-agent cornerback Tramon Williams. Asked during a conference call with reporters Monday if Williams would be re-signed, Gutekunst said:

"We're going to kind of wait till after the draft to kind of see where we're at, at that point. ... obviously, what Tramon has meant to not only our current team but several teams of the past – he's an all-time Packer – if that fits once we get out of the draft then we'll certainly make it happen if we can."

Williams, 37, already has plenty of competition at cornerback, where the Packers have solid starters in Jaire Alexander and Kevin King and reserves Chandon Sullivan, Ka'dar Hollman and Josh Jackson. Whether the Packers add to their depth at the position in the draft could be the deciding factor in Williams' future with the team.

Packers veteran cornerback Tramon Williams remains a free agent. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79)

You can read more on what Gutekunst had to say during his 36-minute session with reporters here:

Gutekunst's conference call Monday afternoon was the first time he has spoken publicly about football matters since February. #Packershttps://t.co/zvW4P0DqKm — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 20, 2020

Tom Silverstein writes about the challenge of getting rookies ready to play without a true offseason training program:

For subscribers: #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst made the point he is confident coach Matt LaFleur would find a way to prep his rookies for the regular season in half the time he usually would. https://t.co/POuEFfFpq5 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 21, 2020

The Packers increased their roster to 66 players by signing a couple of former Dolphins:

Packers boost depth on defense by signing two former Dolphins. https://t.co/zDpJJVg9qP — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 21, 2020

Count Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal among the chorus claiming the Packers can't afford to invest their top draft pick in a potential Aaron Rodgers successor:

Column: #Packers will need a replacement for QB Aaron Rodgers at some point, but team has better uses for its first-round draft pick this year than finding a QB of the future. https://t.co/O4dE6Da8JX — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) April 21, 2020

Check out who our Pete Dougherty has going to the Packers at No. 30:

We gathered 16 of our NFL reporters from around the USA TODAY Network for a first-round mock draft. Some of the picks were downright shocking. https://t.co/w5aqctCEgs — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 21, 2020

Fund-raising will be a big part of this week's draft:

NFL draft will raise money for COVID-19 relief and engage fans. https://t.co/FCZ90qB3wG — Press-Gazette Sports (@GreenBaySports) April 21, 2020

If Gutekunst wants to move up in the draft, here are three ways he might do it:

Trading up is a big ask, but Brian Gutekunst has done it before. Here are three scenarios in which he could do it again. https://t.co/edEd7P5o8d — Jon Meerdink (@JonMeerdink) April 21, 2020

The Packers' 2020 schedule (which includes a trip to Tampa Bay) just got tougher:

Um, Bucs are gonna be goooood https://t.co/RLnPlosO8t — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) April 21, 2020

Green Bay favorite son James Morgan getting some "late love" from teams looking to draft a quarterback:

James Morgan, the QB out of Florida International, has been getting some late love from teams, according to sources. Those that are intrigued love his release and "the ball is like a rocket out of his hand" said one scout but another told me his decision-making is "suspect." — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 20, 2020

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari says there are benefits in spending more offseason time focused on the mental aspects of the game:

Packers LT David Bakhtiari sees advantages to all virtual offseason https://t.co/SsJ14MWfI8 — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) April 21, 2020

For Packers fans, this shapes up as taking "The Bears still suck" to a whole new level:

Breaking: A strict “NO VACUUMING” policy is now firmly in place at the Pace residence for Thurs.-Sat. https://t.co/XLN4Acb2wO — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) April 21, 2020

Could the NFL's virtual draft get hacked?

There's plenty of paranoia to go around. https://t.co/6AWGmNgthL — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 21, 2020

Should the NFL even be conducting a draft at this point?

Why is one sport plugging its ears, closing its eyes and tiptoeing around a minefield while the rest of the country is forcing itself to accept the reality that the world as we know it will not be the same for quite some time?@ConorOrr on the NFL draft: https://t.co/rJlRUkDaYx — The MMQB (@theMMQB) April 21, 2020

Hard to picture Bryan Bulaga in these gaudy duds:

Lambeau Field and Titletown won't be reopening any time soon:

#Packers officially extend closure of Lambeau Field and their operations in Titletown District to May 26, in sync with governor's Safer at Home order. They could re-open before that if state begins to relax rules. Lambeau has been closed since mid-March. Stay tuned. — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) April 21, 2020

And finally .... for your next Zoom meeting:

Who's going to Lambeau leap in the Zoom meeting? https://t.co/xFPEORipLn — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 20, 2020

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt