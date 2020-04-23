CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein discuss the likelihood of the Packers moving around in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Packers News

We'll start with former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor topping this list from NFL.com's Mike Band of second-day draft "sleepers" (and explaining why Taylor is unlikely to go in the first round):

1. Jonathan Taylor, RB School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior

DJ's Big Board Ranking: No. 35

Production Score: 98

Athleticism Score: 96

OVERALL DRAFT SCORE: 98



When it comes to quantifying athleticism and production, Taylor has a similar profile to recent first-round running backs. Taylor's overall draft score of 98 ranks behind only Saquon Barkley (99) among running backs since 2016. ( Ezekiel Elliott and Christian McCaffrey also boasted a 98.) The back-to-back Doak Walker Award winner (college football's most outstanding running back) produced in all three seasons at Wisconsin (98 production score) and has the size/athleticism profile (226 pounds, 96 athleticism score) scouts look for at the position. Though, as NFL clubs become more averse to using premium capital on running backs, we will continue to see fewer RBs taken in the first round. Ten years ago, Jonathan Taylor likely would've been a top-10 pick. In 2020, he might end up as a second-rounder with a high floor.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor would have been a certain first-round pick before the NFL shifted its emphasis to the passing game. (Photo: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

You can find the rest of the "sleepers" (and the criteria for their inclusion) here:

Using the @NextGenStats NFL Draft Model, @MBandNFL identifies 10 sleeper prospects who'll be available on Days 2 and 3https://t.co/8UsjmHXPjFpic.twitter.com/97BQ1R8gQa — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 22, 2020

Former NFL executive Gil Brandt likens Taylor to another former Badgers star:

.@Gil_Brandt finds pro comparisons for his top six running back prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft -- including the Melvin Gordon-esque Jonathan Taylorhttps://t.co/gCzAQRLPhApic.twitter.com/ARdGSxqk6H — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 22, 2020

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is confident he and his staff are set for an unprecedented draft:

While #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst will be sitting alone at his home conducting an NFL draft unlike any other, at its core, nothing has really changed. https://t.co/UESsYdjRNo — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 22, 2020

Pete Dougherty predicts the Packers will address their inside linebacker issues:

The Packers could go for a linebacker tonight. https://t.co/tf9Qo2Jma5 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 23, 2020

And here are the draft predictions from all our Packers reporters:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: NFL draft: Our predictions for the Packers' first pick https://t.co/Z6cjeZWWx7#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) April 23, 2020

Tom Silverstein looks at some later-round prospects who could help the Packers' offense:

For subscribers only: Draft's later rounds could provide promising prospects for Packers' offense. https://t.co/Z3NN0UxUi0 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 23, 2020

In their Green 19 podcast, Silverstein and Jim Owczarski preview the Packers' draft outlook:

🎧: Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst's options in the first round and lay out the scenarios for a possible trade. https://t.co/27AOdIXWho — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 22, 2020

Ryan Wood does a deep dive into 20 years of numbers to determine whether first-round receivers are a safer bet than those taken in the second round or later:

More evidence that investing a high draft pick in a wide receiver can be risky business:

Thinking about drafting a WR tonight? It’s buyer beware in the first round: https://t.co/JqhdFBPl2Y — Rick Gosselin (@RickGosselin9) April 23, 2020

A look back at Aaron Rodgers during his agonizing green-room wait during the 2005 draft:

Aaron Rodgers was worth the wait for Green Bay... but Rodgers' wait on Draft Day was excruciating.

via @NFLFilmspic.twitter.com/vqMMQwUyDT — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 22, 2020

In his final mock draft, Nate Davis of USA TODAY Sports goes along with the consensus in sending a receiver to Green Bay:

30. Green Bay Packers – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State: Excellent with the ball in his hands (18.3 yards per catch last year for the Sun Devils), he might be the optimal player to supplement QB Aaron Rodgers' top target, Davante Adams, particularly when the three-time Pro Bowler is doubled.

You can find his entire mock draft here:

.@ByNateDavis releases his final mock draft, and it features a few surprises.https://t.co/8kK469EDfD — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) April 22, 2020

In their three-round mock draft, Pro Football Focus has the Packers going wide receiver, linebacker and cornerback:

30. GREEN BAY PACKERS — WR TEE HIGGINS, CLEMSON Mike Renner: Higgins was the back-shoulder king at Clemson, and he and Trevor Lawrence were one of the top duos in all of College Football on those throws the past two seasons. Rodgers hasn't had a receiver with that kind of connection since Jordy Nelson — Higgins could be the guy they've been missing. 62. GREEN BAY PACKERS — LB JORDYN BROOKS, TEXAS TECH 94. GREEN BAY PACKERS — CB JOSIAH SCOTT, MICHIGAN STATE You can check out the entire mock draft here:

The Jets land CeeDee Lamb in our latest 3-round mock drafthttps://t.co/lV8yxavEmr — PFF (@PFF) April 22, 2020

Jordyn Brooks is a name to watch at linebacker:

More from @TonyPauline on Jordyn Brooks. Make sure to check out all his work on @PFN365! pic.twitter.com/kHqLFs9Jh3 — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) April 22, 2020

Rob Reischel of ForbesSports is on board with a first-round receiver:

There figures to be an early run on wide receivers when the @NFLDraft starts Thursday. At @ForbesSports, I explain why the #Packers figure to be part of the fun.https://t.co/CgAwIkFTRz — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) April 22, 2020

ESPN's Rob Demovsky says don't be surprised if Gutekunst moves up or down aga

Packers' trade-master could be up for more moves in 2020 NFL draft https://t.co/FqIK5krKEp — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 22, 2020

Which direction do you think Gutekunst might go?

Which teams could move up or down in the first round via trades?https://t.co/HrcYjcS6wf — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) April 22, 2020

Zack Baun gets a first-round grade on this top-50 prospects list:

There's more to this draft than Joe Burrow and Chase Young.



Get to know the top 50 draft prospects.https://t.co/1fzNygoGVK — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) April 22, 2020

The former Wisconsin linebacker could be on the Packers' draft radar:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Zack Baun is a prized NFL draft prospect, but he almost stopped playing football at Brown Deer High School https://t.co/z9w1WWGze3#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) April 22, 2020

A fun read about the first televised NFL drafts:

“It’s just a bunch of people on the phone. They’re nobody. It’s just a room with some people on the phone.”



A look back at 1980, and the preposterous idea of televising the NFL draft. (by @ellenport)https://t.co/zgrrXtkWJy — The MMQB (@theMMQB) April 22, 2020

And finally .... Rodgers stepping up for a great cause:

Aaron Rodgers auctioning Lambeau tour, game tickets, jersey and more. https://t.co/aEq98klLJU — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) April 23, 2020

