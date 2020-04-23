CLOSE
NFL Draft 2020: First-round picks
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks from his home in Bronxville, N.Y., during the 2020 NFL draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks from his home in Bronxville, N.Y., during the 2020 NFL draft.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow reacts after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow reacts after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow speaks after being selected first overall on Thursday.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow speaks after being selected first overall on Thursday.
Justin Herbert holds his phone as he is selected number six overall to the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2020 Draft.
Justin Herbert holds his phone as he is selected number six overall to the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2020 Draft.
Tua Tagovailoa shows off the lining of his jacket during the NFL Draft after being selected number five overall to the Miami Dolphins.
Tua Tagovailoa shows off the lining of his jacket during the NFL Draft after being selected number five overall to the Miami Dolphins.
Isaiah Simmons places an Arizona Cardinals cap on his head after being selected as the number eight overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Isaiah Simmons places an Arizona Cardinals cap on his head after being selected as the number eight overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Mekhi Becton, third from right, is hugged after being selected as the number eleven overall pick by the New York Jets.
Mekhi Becton, third from right, is hugged after being selected as the number eleven overall pick by the New York Jets.
Henry Ruggs III gets ready to put on a Las Vegas Raiders cap after being selected by the team as the 12th overall pick.
Henry Ruggs III gets ready to put on a Las Vegas Raiders cap after being selected by the team as the 12th overall pick.
Javon Kinlaw, right, celebrates after being selected as the number fourteen overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers.
Javon Kinlaw, right, celebrates after being selected as the number fourteen overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers.
Austin Jackson, second from right, reacts as he is selected as the 18th overall pick by the Miami Dolphins.
Austin Jackson, second from right, reacts as he is selected as the 18th overall pick by the Miami Dolphins.
Cesar Ruiz, center, reacts after being drafted 24th overall by the New Orleans Saints.
Cesar Ruiz, center, reacts after being drafted 24th overall by the New Orleans Saints.
Jordan Love listens on his headphones as he is drafted by the Green Bay Packers.
Jordan Love listens on his headphones as he is drafted by the Green Bay Packers.
    GREEN BAY - For months, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he wouldn’t hesitate to draft a quarterback this spring, even with his first pick.

    He wasn’t kidding.

    The Packers traded up in the first round Thursday, swapping their No. 30 overall pick for the Miami Dolphins’ pick at No. 26 (plus a fourth-round selection), and drafted Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. The selection clearly bolsters a backup position that has been mostly neglected for years, but may also put the Aaron Rodgers era on the clock.

    Not since taking Rodgers with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft have the Packers selected a quarterback in the first round. At the time, the Packers had a 35-year-old Brett Favre on their roster. Rodgers will be 36 years old when the 2020 NFL season is scheduled to begin. He turns 37 in December.

    BIO: More about quarterback Jordan Love

    DRAFT TRACKER: A look at Green Bay's 2020 picks

    Love has the potential to be a rare commodity, a prospect who could develop into a franchise quarterback in time. He wowed at the NFL scouting combine, running a 4.74 40 and flashing an ability to make all the throws, even on the move. He will no doubt get time to develop behind Rodgers, who still has four years remaining on a contract that made him the NFL’s highest-paid player when it was signed before the 2018 season.

    Gutekunst first lifted eyebrows with the thought of drafting a quarterback in the first round in February, a week before traveling to Indianapolis to watch the show Love put on at the combine.

    “Everything I’ve been taught,” Gutekunst said, “that’s where you start. You start with the quarterback. So you evaluate them every year, and I think it’s always on the table.”

    Gutekunst’s willingness to draft a quarterback so early didn’t take long to reach his two-time MVP quarterback. During a radio appearance with ESPN Wisconsin in March, Rodgers said: “I’m a realist. I know where we’re at as an organization, and where I’m at in my career. I still feel like I have a ton of years left playing at the highest level. I’m confident enough. I’ve always felt like it doesn’t matter who you bring in, they’re not going to be able to beat me out anytime soon. So I feel really confident about my abilities and my place.”

    At first blush, it might be surprising Gutekunst was willing to trade up to draft Love. But the only other pick the Packers surrendered to the Dolphins was No. 136 overall in the fourth round. They are still in position to tap into what’s expected to be a historically deep receiving draft class, as early as their No. 62 overall pick in the second round.

    It’s possible a run on receivers in the first round helped settle Gutekunst’s decision. If he’d drafted a wideout Thursday night, it would have been the seventh taken in this year’s draft. But Gutekunst’s willingness to make a bold move for Love — not to mention his prior comments — indicate he might have targeted the quarterback early.

    He likely had competition for Love. Although Cincinnati (Joe Burrow), Miami (Tua Tagovailoa) and the Los Angeles Chargers (Justin Herbert) drafted quarterbacks in the first six picks Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders were two teams thought to be in the hunt for a quarterback.

    Love isn’t the first quarterback the Packers drafted in a premium round since Rodgers arrived. Before Rodgers’ first year as a starter in 2008, the team selected Louisville quarterback Brian Brohm with the 56th overall pick in the second round. Still, this is different. Though he hasn’t even hinted at retirement, Rodgers has spoken openly in recent seasons about being closer to the end of his career than the beginning. At his age, it’s only a matter of time until the next youngster arrives.

    RELATED: Draft's later rounds could provide prospects to boost Packers' offense

    SILVERSTEIN: Draft class will need to overcome offseason disruptions

    Gutekunst was tasked with finding Rodgers’ successor when he was hired to replace Ted Thompson as general manager after the 2017 season. He’s never shied away from that challenge, no matter how potentially unpopular. A longtime Packers scout before becoming the team’s top football executive, Gutekunst cited the Packers general managers who came before him as inspiration for how to handle the quarterback position.

    “Ron (Wolf) traded a first-round pick for a quarterback that nobody wanted,” Gutekunst said, referring to Favre. “Ted (Thompson) drafted a quarterback when he had a hall-of-fame guy sitting there who was going to play at least three more years. That’s kind of how I’ve seen it. My first 10 years in the league, it was Hasselbeck and Brooks and all those guys. Ron was able to turn those guys into picks down the line.

    “I just think the quarterback position is so important that you can never not address it if you think you have an opportunity to take a player that can play in the league.”

