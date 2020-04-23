CLOSE

GREEN BAY - For months, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he wouldn’t hesitate to draft a quarterback this spring, even with his first pick.

He wasn’t kidding.

The Packers traded up in the first round Thursday, swapping their No. 30 overall pick for the Miami Dolphins’ pick at No. 26 (plus a fourth-round selection), and drafted Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. The selection clearly bolsters a backup position that has been mostly neglected for years, but may also put the Aaron Rodgers era on the clock.

Not since taking Rodgers with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft have the Packers selected a quarterback in the first round. At the time, the Packers had a 35-year-old Brett Favre on their roster. Rodgers will be 36 years old when the 2020 NFL season is scheduled to begin. He turns 37 in December.

Love has the potential to be a rare commodity, a prospect who could develop into a franchise quarterback in time. He wowed at the NFL scouting combine, running a 4.74 40 and flashing an ability to make all the throws, even on the move. He will no doubt get time to develop behind Rodgers, who still has four years remaining on a contract that made him the NFL’s highest-paid player when it was signed before the 2018 season.

Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a long pass during the second half of play against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. (Photo: Brian Losness, USA TODAY Sports)

Gutekunst first lifted eyebrows with the thought of drafting a quarterback in the first round in February, a week before traveling to Indianapolis to watch the show Love put on at the combine.

“Everything I’ve been taught,” Gutekunst said, “that’s where you start. You start with the quarterback. So you evaluate them every year, and I think it’s always on the table.”

Gutekunst’s willingness to draft a quarterback so early didn’t take long to reach his two-time MVP quarterback. During a radio appearance with ESPN Wisconsin in March, Rodgers said: “I’m a realist. I know where we’re at as an organization, and where I’m at in my career. I still feel like I have a ton of years left playing at the highest level. I’m confident enough. I’ve always felt like it doesn’t matter who you bring in, they’re not going to be able to beat me out anytime soon. So I feel really confident about my abilities and my place.”

At first blush, it might be surprising Gutekunst was willing to trade up to draft Love. But the only other pick the Packers surrendered to the Dolphins was No. 136 overall in the fourth round. They are still in position to tap into what’s expected to be a historically deep receiving draft class, as early as their No. 62 overall pick in the second round.

A photo provided by ESPN Images shows the draft board at the start of the NFL draft Thursday in Bristol, Conn (Photo: Allen Kee/AP)

It’s possible a run on receivers in the first round helped settle Gutekunst’s decision. If he’d drafted a wideout Thursday night, it would have been the seventh taken in this year’s draft. But Gutekunst’s willingness to make a bold move for Love — not to mention his prior comments — indicate he might have targeted the quarterback early.

He likely had competition for Love. Although Cincinnati (Joe Burrow), Miami (Tua Tagovailoa) and the Los Angeles Chargers (Justin Herbert) drafted quarterbacks in the first six picks Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders were two teams thought to be in the hunt for a quarterback.

Love isn’t the first quarterback the Packers drafted in a premium round since Rodgers arrived. Before Rodgers’ first year as a starter in 2008, the team selected Louisville quarterback Brian Brohm with the 56th overall pick in the second round. Still, this is different. Though he hasn’t even hinted at retirement, Rodgers has spoken openly in recent seasons about being closer to the end of his career than the beginning. At his age, it’s only a matter of time until the next youngster arrives.

Gutekunst was tasked with finding Rodgers’ successor when he was hired to replace Ted Thompson as general manager after the 2017 season. He’s never shied away from that challenge, no matter how potentially unpopular. A longtime Packers scout before becoming the team’s top football executive, Gutekunst cited the Packers general managers who came before him as inspiration for how to handle the quarterback position.

“Ron (Wolf) traded a first-round pick for a quarterback that nobody wanted,” Gutekunst said, referring to Favre. “Ted (Thompson) drafted a quarterback when he had a hall-of-fame guy sitting there who was going to play at least three more years. That’s kind of how I’ve seen it. My first 10 years in the league, it was Hasselbeck and Brooks and all those guys. Ron was able to turn those guys into picks down the line.

“I just think the quarterback position is so important that you can never not address it if you think you have an opportunity to take a player that can play in the league.”