The Green Bay Packers entered the 2020 NFL draft with 10 picks. Bookmark this page for up-to-the-minute results of each Packers pick, with a link to each player’s individual story containing analysis, stats and reaction from around the league.

Here is a look at the Packers' picks by round:

Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass against the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl at Dreamstyle Stadium. (Photo: Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports)

ROUND 1: No. 26 overall (trade with Miami)

THE PICK: Jordan Love, quarterback, Utah State

QUICK TAKE FROM TOM SILVERSTEIN: The thing I like about this pick is that it provides Rodgers with competition. He's not going to be able to do whatever he wants from this point on.

PACKERSNEWS ANALYSIS: The Packers traded up from No. 30 overall to select Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers' potential successor under center in Green Bay. Fifteen years after taking Rodgers with Brett Favre already cemented as the starter, the Packers do it again in 2020. Love is widely considered one of the more talented throwers in the draft, but struggled with accuracy and needs time to develop. Coming off an NFC championship appearance, the Packers clearly felt adding a franchise quarterback for the future was too important to pass up, and will have to address the 2020 team in later picks.

USA TODAY ANALYSIS: Miami, which imported this choice in the aforementioned 2019 deal for Laremy Tunsil, flips it to the Pack for No. 30 and a fourth-rounder. Interesting to note that Aaron Rodgers, 36, is now older than Brett Favre was when Rodgers was surprisingly drafted as his heir apparent in 2005. Love is likely to sit behind A-Rod for a few years (year even?), developmental time he probably needs given his sometimes suspect decision-making. However considering Love's skill set has been loosely compared to Patrick Mahomes, this is going to create quite a compelling conversation in the land of Cheeseheads.