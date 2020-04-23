CLOSE

The Green Bay Packers picked Jordan Love of Utah State with their first round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. (Photo: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

With their first-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers traded up to No. 26 overall to select Jordan Love, quarterback, Utah State. To do so, the Packers sent Miami their No. 30 pick and their fourth-round selection at No. 136.

PackersNews.com analysis

The Packers traded up from No. 30 overall to select Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers' potential successor under center in Green Bay. Fifteen years after taking Rodgers with Brett Favre already cemented as the starter, the Packers did it again in 2020. Love is widely considered one of the more talented throwers in the draft, but struggled with accuracy and needs time to develop. Coming off an NFC championship appearance, the Packers clearly felt adding a franchise quarterback for the future was too important to pass up, and will have to address the 2020 team in later picks.

Measurables

Height: 6-4

Weight: 224

Hand size: 10½ inches

Key stat

61.9%

2019 completion percentage

Stats/Awards

Honorable Mention All-Mountain West (2019).

Holds three Utah State career records with 9,003 yards of total offense, 12 career 300-yard passing games and four completions of at least 80 yards.

Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist (2018).

Holds eight single-season school records.

Role expectation

Brian Gutekunst kept three quarterbacks on the roster in 2018 and it is possible he does the same with Tim Boyle remaining as the primary backup as Love learns the pro game in a unique season where he will not have the usual on-field practice time to get up to speed.

He said

Jordan Love spoke to ESPN. Here are some highlights:

On being picked by the Packers:

"Oh, I'm just super excited. It's just all excitement right now. Hey, I mean, I didn't know what to expect coming into this. I'm super excited. I had some good talks with the coaching staff here in Green Bay, so I'm excited."

On what he can learn from Aaron Rodgers:

"Oh, I'm already knowing I can learn a lot from Aaron Rodgers. That's one of the GOATs right there in the game, and I'm excited to come back behind him and learn as much as I can."

Nuggets

PFF gave him above-average grades for passing (76.5), intermediate throws (88.4), deep throws (87.1) and when facing no pressure (86.1) while having a below-average pressure grade of 48.4.

Graduated from Utah State in the fall of 2019 with a degree in human movement science.

Draftniks say

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah: “I don't know that he's ready to play right away, but that's a huge upside pick. And you give him a chance to develop that could have a huge payoff.”

Pro Football Focus: "Love’s decision-making was questionable all throughout the year, and he ended up ranking 101st in turnover-worthy play rate. He could hit an open receiver 20-plus yards downfield with ease, and that’s precisely the concerning part of his overall play. Most of Love’s best throws came in favorable situations, but when throwing into tight windows, he led the FBS in interceptions. His pocket presence was great at Utah State, but he failed to show he can truly create something out of nothing with his accuracy."

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein: "Challenging evaluation for quarterback-needy teams balancing traits and potential against disappointing 2019 tape. Staff turnover and new starters across the offense are partly to blame for his regression, but self-made flaws in process were also concerns. Love's accuracy took a step back, and his delayed reaction from "see it" to "throw it" when making reads is troubling. He has the arm to stick throws into tight windows but needs better eye discipline and anticipation to keep windows open. His size, mobility and arm talent combined with his 2018 flashes could be a winning hand that leads a team into the future or a siren's song of erratic play and unfulfilled potential."

Highlight video