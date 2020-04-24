CLOSE

Boston College running back AJ Dillon will add depth to a backfield that’s key for Matt LaFleur’s offense.

GREEN BAY - With the 62nd overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers drafted Boston College running back AJ Dillon. He is the second offensive skill player the Packers have drafted in as many picks, joining first-round quarterback Jordan Love.

PackersNews.com analysis

Even if the Packers had yet to address arguably their biggest need, a receiver, it should not be surprising to see general manager Brian Gutekunst take a running back this high. The Packers, who already have Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in their backfield, lost the NFC championship game to a San Francisco 49ers team that rode their three-tailback attack of Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman. Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s system is similar to that of 49ers coach and mentor Kyle Shanahan, and at the NFL scouting combine, LaFleur made clear he wanted to add depth to his backfield. “We’re going to need not only those two guys,” LaFleur said of Jones and Williams, “but I do think we’re going to need a third guy to kind of put into that mix moving forward.” The Packers drafted Notre Dame’s Dexter Williams in the sixth round last year, but he was unable to get consistent playing time as a rookie. Dillon, a huge and explosive runner, comes with a different pedigree.

Measurables

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 224 pounds

40 time: 4.53 seconds

Key stat

4,382

Career rushing yards

Stats/recognition

Rushed for 1,685 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.

Set Boston College’s career rushing record in only three seasons.

Finished 220 yards shy of setting the ACC’s career rushing record.

Third-team All-American as a junior.

First-team All-ACC as a sophomore and junior.

ACC rookie of the year as a freshman.

Role expectation

Dillon has surprising speed and burst for his size, but he will be the thunder to Jones’ lightning in the Packers run game. Quicker than Jamaal Williams, Dillon should get enough carries to take the load off Jones in the 2020 season. In the long term, Dillon could give the Packers an insurance policy if they are unable to re-sign Jones within the next year. Jones will enter the final year of his contract in 2020 coming off a breakout season last fall.

Draftniks say

Louis Riddick: “You have a guy who was absolutely a between-the-tackles hammer. That’s where he lives. This is a guy who was a power, counter, inside-zone type of runner who is going to punish people at the point of attack. You’re going to bounce off of that big, strong, lower body, and he’s going to get tons of yards after initial contact. He’s a guy who runs with tremendous competitiveness, he’s got good speed. He will make it challenging for second-level defenders to run down. He’s a workhorse. He’s the kind of guy who really does fit with what the Packers are looking for as far as a first- and second-down back is concerned, and change of pace.

Mel Kiper Jr.: “You think about a 250 pounder with a 41-inch vertical. He needs a few more reps catching the football, but he had 845 carries during his career at Boston College. That’s second only of the top-rated running backs to Jonathan Taylor. He has a lot of tread on those tires, but he held up pretty well. Decent vision, good burst through that hole. Good body lean. Effective stiff arm. I’ll tell you, AJ Dillon is a complementary big back with a lot of athleticism and a lot of production. AJ Dillon is going to be tough to deal with on that second level.”