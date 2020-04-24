CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss the timing of selecting the Packers' future quarterback in Jordan Love. Packers News

We'll start with the Packers' decision to trade up in the NFL draft and select quarterback Jordan Love being called "the biggest surprise of the first round" by SI.com's Jenny Vrentas, given that Aaron Rodgers is entrenched as Green Bay's starter.

Vrentas writes:

The remote draft broadcast had cameras trained on both head coach Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst as LaFleur began to dial the number of his future QB, looking like a big grin was ready to peek through. The reaction most of us were wondering about, though, was that of LaFleur’s current QB, who had pointed out in an interview on the web show of former Colts punter Pat McAfee that his team hadn’t picked a skill player in the first round in a decade-and-a-half. This wasn’t even a subliminal message to his team’s decision-makers; it was a direct one. ... Love is viewed as a raw prospect with incredible arm talent—former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah described him as the QB who would win a game of “H-O-R-S-E” among this year’s draft class—but in need of development, particularly with his decision-making. He’ll have time to do that in Green Bay, just like Rodgers, who sat for three seasons until the Brett Favre retirement (then unretirement and trade to the Jets) opened the door for him to become the starter. A first-round QB sitting for that long, though, is the exception—especially one the team has traded up for. When the Packers went on the clock just before 11:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night and selected Love, they were putting Rodgers on the clock, too.

You can read the entire story here:

Aaron Rodgers said after last season that the Packers' window is still open.



But trading up for Jordan Love is about the next window.@JennyVrentas on the surprise of the night: https://t.co/dE4nAlNgSn — The MMQB (@theMMQB) April 24, 2020

Kudos to Rob Demovsky for coming up with the best line of the night in a two-word start to a tweet about his ESPN story:

Heir Jordan? Packers trade up to select @jordan3love.



No, GM Brian Gutekunst didn't tell Rodgers he was going to do it.



And no, Love doesn't know how Rodgers will react.



But it's sure to be fascinating theater.



Story here on @ESPNNFL: https://t.co/IySLNBsaL4 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 24, 2020

The national reaction to the Packers' selection of Love was one of dismay ... and humor:

I’m not saying Aaron Rodgers is perfect or without flaws. But I have never seen such an historic talent so dramatically underserved by his organization. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) April 24, 2020

2005:

- Brett Favre 35 years old

- Packers select Aaron Rodgers 24th overall



2020:

- Aaron Rodgers 36 years old

- Packers select Jordan Love 26th overall pic.twitter.com/CvkGdIxGfU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 24, 2020

Aaron, are you willing to help develop a young QB the same way Brett Favre never did for you? pic.twitter.com/9DhWmmtaEp — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 24, 2020

In his story about first-round winners and losers, The MMQB's Conor Orr includes among the losers: "Lovers of peace in Green Bay."

Orr writes:

Jordan Love is the first offensive skill position player the Packers have taken in round one since … Aaron Rodgers. While this was perfectly in line with the organization’s philosophy, one cannot imagine this went over well with Rodgers, who is 36 and has some good football ahead of him. The shift to general manager Brian Gutekunst was supposed to signify a pivot toward maximizing Rodgers’s remaining years via free agency and the draft. Instead, they selected his replacement just a few months after the Packers were exposed in a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. This was a team that went 13-3 a year ago and was potentially one or two players away from returning to that spot in 2020. Unless they know something about Rodgers’s near future plans that we don’t, this will be a decision both Gutekunst and LaFleur will have to tamp down with regularity all season.

You can read the full story here:

From the players who found new football homes to the executives who showed us their actual homes, @ConorOrr presents the winners and losers from Day 1 of the draft https://t.co/qdpHFj9GPw — The MMQB (@theMMQB) April 24, 2020

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal lists, among his first-round losers, "Aaron Rodgers' training camp mood":

Perhaps Rodgers will learn from his awkward early seasons with Brett Favre and truly embrace being a mentor for quarterback Jordan Love, the Utah State product who was taken No. 26 overall on Thursday night. But the Packers' decision to move up four spots to secure their QB of the future will inevitably lead to a lot of annoying questions for Rodgers over the next few years. Because of the guaranteed money in Rodgers' contract, it's hard to imagine the Packers moving on from him before 2022, when Rodgers will turn 39. That's a fair guess for when Love could take over, if he develops under Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

The full story is here:

.@greggrosenthal eyes winners and losers from Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft. Did the Dolphins play it perfectly in landing Tua Tagovailoa? How will Aaron Rodgers respond to the Packers' selection of Jordan Love?https://t.co/g4NkSNlzujpic.twitter.com/46NlVAA4Ja — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 24, 2020

The Packers' move is a puzzler to USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones, given their other needs:

The Packers obviously won’t find out just how smart of a move this Love selection was until several years from now. But this move does put more pressure on team brass for the remainder of this draft. It’s of utmost importance that Green Bay finds good value at the wide receiver and tight end positions in the remaining rounds to help compensate for passing on a Day 1 starter in the first round.

The entire story can be found here:

NFL draft's most intriguing first-round picks: Packers' selection of QB Jordan Love raises eyebrows https://t.co/GBEN9hNdJD via @usatoday — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) April 24, 2020

And finally: The wiseguys are out in force:

ESPN just announced that Parts 11 and 12 of “Last Dance” will chronicle the 2020 Packers season with Aaron Rodgers. — Justin Gaard (@jgkfan) April 24, 2020

