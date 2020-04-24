CLOSE

GREEN BAY - A night after using his lone-fourth round selection to move up four spots in the first round to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had to sit tight at No. 62 overall in the second round Friday before once again adding to his 2020 roster.

With that selection, Gutekunst turned in his card for Boston College running back AJ Dillon. Dillon measured in at the NFL scouting combine at 6-feet and 247 pounds and clocked an unofficial 4.53-second 40-yard dash. Obviously a big back, but NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein said he’ll be a fit in Matt LaFleur’s wide zone offense because “he's a good one-cut runner with below-average wiggle but natural power to create yards after contact.”

Among the other skill players to come off the board early in the second round was Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, whom the Indianapolis Colts selected at No. 41 overall after a trade with Cleveland.

Six wide receivers were taken in the first round Thursday night and five more were taken in the first 15 picks of the second round.

Before the draft, Gutekunst hinted that he may not wait long to pick a receiver, but at press time he still was.

“It’s a deep class this year, I think that’s been talked about at length, but at the same time you don’t really know when the runs are going to happen,” he said earlier in the week. “It’s going to go one of two ways: either it’s going to go fast or everyone is going to think they can get guys later and it’s going to go slow, but we’ll see how it goes. It is a deep class, but I don’t think you can just count on things and wait and expect to get a really good player. So if there’s guy we think can play and can help us, I don’t think we’ll wait too long.”

Not waiting for offensive skill players were two divisional rivals, as Detroit nabbed a running back in Auburn’s DeAndre Swift at No. 35 and Chicago added Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet (No. 43).

The Bears also selected Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson at No. 50 overall.

Among the skill players whom the Packers drafted now on the roster, the highest pick remains wide receiver Davante Adams, who was taken No. 53 overall in the second round in 2014.

If the first round proved anything, it was that Gutekunst would stick to his board regardless of who was atop it. It meant that as the Packers’ next pick approached, all positions would be on the table.

“I’m not a big believer that you’re ever one player away. I don’t believe in that,” Gutekunst said on a conference call with local media very late Thursday night.

“I think you can make mistakes thinking you’re one player away from anything”

Gutekunst gave himself wiggle room with the draft with a targeted free-agent approach, signing Christian Kirksey to play middle linebacker, Devin Funchess to line up opposite Davante Adams at wide receiver and Rick Wagner to man right tackle.

“They've been in the fire and that makes you feel pretty good,” Gutekunst said of that trio of veterans earlier in the week. “I think we'll be pretty aggressive in trying to improve our football team throughout, but I know those guys have been there and done that. That makes me feel pretty good, especially when you lose some of the really talented players that we lost over the course of this offseason. To bring guys in that have played at a high level in big-time games makes a difference."

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun remained on the board as the Packers waited to pick. He had to inform teams he tested positive for a diluted urine sample at the scouting combine, per NFL media due to drinking too much water before his weigh-in.

The Packers also were set to pick at No. 94 overall in third round later Friday night.