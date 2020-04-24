CLOSE

The Green Bay Packers traded up to take Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Fifteen years after taking Aaron Rodgers in the first round while Brett Favre was under center, the Green Bay Packers traded up to take Jordan Love out of Utah State in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down in the latest Green 19 Podcast, from why the Packers made the move, how Rodgers may react and how head coach Matt LaFleur will handle it all. They also address how GM Brian Gutekunst will approach the rest of the draft.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

