Jonathan Taylor finished with 6,174 yards and 50 rushing touchdowns in three seasons at Wisconsin. (Photo: RIck Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

MADISON – Will Jonathan Taylor prove to be the best rookie running back in the National Football League?

The answer to that question won’t be known for some time, particularly if the 2020 NFL season is delayed because of the spread coronavirus.

Yet we do know that Wisconsin’s two-time Doak Walker award winner was not the first tailback selected in the 2020 NFL draft.

Taylor, the first FBS player to rush for at least 6,000 yards in just three seasons, was the third tailback taken in the draft. Taylor was selected by Indianapolis on Friday with the ninth pick of the second round, the 41st pick overall.

"It’s nothing you can prepare for,” Taylor said during ABC’s coverage. “You try and think about how it’s going to feel but until it happens you don’t really know."

Clyde Edwards-Helaire of LSU was the first tailback selected, taken with the final pick of the first round by the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Edwards-Helaire averaged 6.6 yards per carry and finished with 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first season as a starter. He added 55 receptions for 453 yards, an average of 8.2 yards per reception, and one touchdown.

Kansas City general manager Brett Veach explained why the team took Edwards-Helaire.

"Edwards-Helaire is just a unique talent,” he told reporters. “He's explosive. He has the ability to make something out of nothing and that's what you look at with these running backs. This guy can consistently make plays when there is really nothing to be made..

“His interior running ability, the vision and the instincts are rare and unique. The guy has the ability to kind of play the game in slow motion. His lateral agility, his vision, his ability to start and stop and his hands out of the backfield…some guys have one trait or the other. But we felt like he had all those traits.”

De’Andre Swift of Georgia was the second tailback taken. He went with the third pick in the second round, 35th overall, to the Detroit Lions.

Swift averaged 6.2 yards per carry last season and finished with 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 24 catches for 216 yards, an average of 9.0 yards per catch, and one touchdown.

“He can do it all,” analyst David Pollock, who was an All-American defensive end at Georgia, said during ABC’s coverage. “Super, super fast. He can get the tough yards. He can make people miss. And he can catch it out of the backfield.

“This guy is a top-15 player in the NFL draft but the value of running backs pushed (him) down the list. So now you see him fall into the second round.

“But make no mistake, he is a starter. He is a superstar in the NFL.”

Taylor averaged 6.3 yards per carry last season and accumulated 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. He added 26 catches for 252 yards, an average of 9.7 yards per catch, and five touchdowns.

Taylor left UW with 6,174 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns.

Analyst Kirk Herbstreit praised Taylor's ability and attitude during ABC's coverage.

"We can talk all you want about how he went over 2,000 yards (twice),” Herbstreit said. “I like to talk about him and his character, his humility. He wants to deflect everything.

"Talk about his linemen. Talk about the play-calling of is coaches. Talk about the fans. He doesn’t want to take any of the credit.

"(Indianapolis) got a great-three down back in Taylor. He can play first down, second down.

"And I really think he improved as a receiver this year to be able to be guy to beat those linebackers and get open and provide the quarterback a chance to make plays in the passing game as well."