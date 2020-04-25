CLOSE

Jonathan Garvin tallied 17.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore at Miami, but that dropped to nine last season. (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

With the 28th pick in the seventh round, 242 overall, the Green Bay Packers concluded their selections in the 2020 NFL draft by choosing Miami (Fla) defensive end Jonathan Garvin.

PackersNews.com Analysis

The Green Bay Packers waited until the draft was nearly over to select a player with the raw talent to get after the quarterback. Garvin demonstrated an ability at Miami to get into the backfield quickly, although consistency has been an issue. He tallied 17.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore, but that dropped to nine last season before he declared for the draft early as a junior.

Measurables

Height: 6-4

Weight: 263

Hand size: 9⅝ inches

Arm length: 34 inches

Key stat

12.5

Career sacks

Stats/Awards

At least 5 sacks last two seasons

29 career tackles for loss

Played in at least 12 games all three seasons

Role expectation

With Z’Darius Smith and Preston Smith entrenched as starters at outside linebacker, Garvin could compete with last year’s first round pick Rashan Gary for snaps as an edge rusher. Kyler Fackrell’s departure this offseason to the New York Giants in free agency should open a spot for Garvin to potentially make an immediate impact.

He said

On leaving school as a junior and his potential

“As far as entering, personal reasons and family so I’ll leave it there but as far as untapped potential yeah there’s a mass of it. I haven’t hit my prime yet, I have years to go to hit my prime so even by the time the (rookie) contract is done I still won’t be in my prime and I’ll still keep on growing and developing.”

On not being drafted as high as expected

“That doesn’t matter, I’m here, I’m a Green Bay Packer now. For me, I was joyful throughout the whole day. You know you’re about to go to the NFL, happy to be where ever you’re going to be and I’m definitely happy to be a Green Bay Packer.”

On the “Spider” nickname

“It came a little bit after my freshman year. Being there for a little bit , watching me and it came from our coaches, they just said I looked like a spider sometimes when I came off the edge. I just have a low center of gravity and even though I was able to fall I’d use my hands to crawl back up kind of like a spider. I embrace the name, it’s nice. I really love it because it does describe me in a sense, but that’s the name that they gave and it’s fine.”

Nuggets

Nicknamed "Spider" for his length and agility

Draftniks say

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein: "Traits-based edge defender capable of playing 4-3 end or 3-4 rush linebacker. Garvin's strong 2018 was followed up with inconsistent effort and an inability to stamp his presence on games with much consistency. He gains depth upfield quickly and is fairly natural at defeating the punch and flipping the corner. Pressures are nice, but sack-makers get paid and that won't happen unless he cranks up the effort and plays to his traits and potential. Garvin has Day 2 talent, but may not go until Day 3. However, there might be gold to mine if a coach can get it out of him."

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper: “He flashes. You see glimpses of Jonathan Garvin maybe becoming a starting defensive end in the NFL. He’s very athletic, only ran a 4.82 but a tremendously gifted athlete. Really saved his best for last this year against Duke, had 10 tackles in that game, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Had he done that all year, you’d have been looking at a much earlier draft pick with Jonathan Garvin. He’s got a rip move, takes good angles getting to the quarterback. Brings inside and outside pressure. Decent against the run, not great but I think you look at the way he chases and lateral pursuit you got to like that. Can hold the point, sheds pretty well. Could wrap up a little better but overall you look at Jonathan Garvin you see in certain games an opportunity for this kid to become a factor, maybe as a situational pass rusher at times with his ability to get after the quarterback.”

Highlight video