As a center at Oregon, Jake Hanson (55) will have a shot at becoming the Packers’ primary backup to starter Corey Linsley.

With the 29th selection in the sixth round, 208th overall, in the 2020 NFL draft the Green Bay Packers chose Oregon center Jake Hanson. It was the second of three offensive linemen the Packers had selected in the sixth round. The pick originally belonged to the Tennessee Titans.

PackersNews.com Analysis

Hanson was a steady presence for Oregon in the middle of the offensive line for four seasons, taking over as staring center as a redshirt freshman and never relinquishing the job. With that experience comes a jack of all trades ability to do everything asked of him even if he doesn't possess one standout trait.

Measurables

Height: 6-4

Weight: 303

Hand size: 9¼ inches

Arm length: 32¾ inches

Key stat

0

Sacks allowed over his first three seasons (2,738 snaps).

Stats/Awards

Second team AP Pac-12 All-Conference

Third team PFF All-Pac-12

Honorable mention coaches Pac-12 All-Conference

PFF National Team of the Week (Week 10)

Three-time PFF Pac-12 Team of the Week (Week 3, 9 & 10)

Earned a 76.7 pass-blocking grade from PFF

Role Expectation

Corey Linsley is entrenched as the Packers' starting center, so it would figure Hanson will have a shot at becoming the primary backup. Linsley himself was drafted in the fifth round in 2014 as a backup to then-starter J.C. Tretter, so Hanson shouldn't be discouraged by being selected on Day 3.

He said

Jake Hanson met the local media via conference call Saturday. Here are some highlights.

On starting as a redshirt freshman

"When I came in at Oregon we had a veteran center, he was a grad transfer from Notre Dame so obviously came in knowing he was going to be the starting guy. I knew that I needed to take advantage of that situation and learn as much as I could from him during that redshirt year. After that season was over the position was kind of up for grabs and I had already been running with the (second string) in practice so it was pretty much my position to lose at that point so I just had to keep showing the progress I had the year before to secure that job."

On his grandfather playing in the NFL out of high school

"My grandpa played for the LA Rams way back in the day. I believe the late 50s back when it was leather helmets, didn't even have face masks. He played right out of high school, he didn't go to college or anything like that. He was just a backup, support player playing on both the (offensive) and (defensive) line for about three seasons but every time I get to talk to him or see him he's always telling me all these cool stories about a legendary Rams player he got to play with and how different the game was back then. It's really cool I'll be able to kind of a share a similar experience with him."

On the Packers selecting three offensive linemen in the sixth round

"They obviously took three offensive linemen in the sixth round, so it's an important area for them to pick guys there, develop some young players there. If I can be part of that vision, that's great. I'm going to continue to work hard, do everything the coach is asking to fill whatever role I can to help the team win."

Nuggets

A human physiology major

Four-year starter at Oregon

Draftniks say

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein: "Four-year starter who has the ability to assimilate into a variety of schemes but is unlikely to stand out in any particular one. His strong, accurate hands and determined effort are his calling cards and he's been able to hang in against a series of big, talented interior linemen over the years. He lacks power and mass, which could hurt his chances with teams who play against odd-front defenses, but he's a steady performer who could offer late-round value as a backup."

TheDraftNetwork.com draft analyst Kyle Crabbs: "Jake Hanson is a potential low-end starter in a zone-heavy scheme at the pro level. Hanson has a troubling lack of functional power to his game and as a result must rely on steering defenders out of gaps and using his mobility as a weapon. Heavy-handed nose tackles will give him some problems anchoring in the middle of the line and Hanson is ideally a player who isn't left on an island routinely in protection — units that prefer slide protections will help aid his ability in pass pro."

Highlight video