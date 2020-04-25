CLOSE

The Packers have had a lot of success historically moving former college tackles to guard, and Jon Runyan figures to be their next project. (Photo: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

With the 192nd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers selected Michigan guard Jon Runyan Jr. It was their second of six picks on Day 3 of the draft, and their first of three sixth-rounders. Runyan, the son of former Pro Bowl right tackle Jon Runyan Sr., was also the fourth offensive player the Packers drafted with their first five picks.

PackersNews.com analysis

If there’s anything in the short term to be taken from what’s becoming the Packers’ 2020 draft class, it’s that general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur want to not only run the ball more — but a lot more. The Packers have drafted four offensive players in what will be their most offensive-heavy draft in more than a decade. Runyan is the first of three straight picks on the offensive line during Day 3 of the draft. A left tackle at Michigan, he told reporters the Packers spoke with him about playing guard or tackle.

Measurables

Height: 6-4

Weight: 306 pounds

Arm length: 33¼ inches

40 time: 5.08 seconds

Stats/recognition

First-team All-Big Ten as a junior and senior.

Started all 13 games at left tackle as a junior and senior.

Role expectation

Although Runyan might be capable of lining up at tackle in spot duty with the Packers, his 33¼-inch arms means interior offensive line is most likely his role. The Packers have had a lot of success historically moving former college tackles to guard, and Runyan figures to be their next project. Runyan, who played left tackle for two years at Michigan, said he’s happy to play wherever the Packers will put him. For now, Runyan figures to give the Packers interior offensive line depth between starting guards Elgton Jenkins and Billy Turner, though perhaps Runyan can get on the field if Turner needs to be moved to right tackle at some point.

Jon Runyan Jr. said

On what position the Packers told him they want him to play

“I talked to them a little bit about playing guard and tackle, but I’m really up for whatever. It doesn’t matter. Like I said, my whole career I’ve just always been about getting on the field and doing what’s best for the team. I’m comfortable at any position they throw me at. I’m going to work as hard as I can to get in the playbook, get on the field and be a good teammate. It doesn’t matter where they put me, I’ll do my best, and they’ll get 100 percent out of me.”

On the mentoring he received from his father, a Pro Bowl tackle

“He’s always been really hands off with everything. He’s always been there as a resource for me, kind of an invaluable resource. Something that not a lot of people get, obviously. Like he just told me a couple minutes ago, ‘The work is just starting.’ Everything I’ve done throughout my career has been reset. Now, fortunately I have this opportunity to go out to Green Bay and prove myself at the next level, and I couldn’t be more excited about that.”