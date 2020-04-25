CLOSE

TCU safety Vernon Scottbreaks up a pass intended for Cal wide receiver Nikko Remigio during the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

With the 236th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers selected TCU safety Vernon Scott. He is a rarity in this Packers draft class, only the second defender the team has chosen this weekend. He also snaps a string of three consecutive picks to select an offensive lineman on the draft’s third day.

PackersNews.com analysis

The Packers have hit special teams hard in this draft, and Scott gives them another viable teamer. That’s sure to be his pathway to a roster spot with the safety position on lockdown by veteran Adrian Amos, 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage Jr., and depth with promising youngsters Raven Green, Will Redmond and Chandon Sullivan.

Measurables

Height: 6-1

Weight: 206 pounds

40 time: 4.56 seconds

Stats/recognition

Started all 10 games he played as a senior, his first year as a full-time starter.

Finished fourth on the team with 44 tackles, adding two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and seven defended passes.

Role expectation

Scott is built like a natural safety, barely over 200 pounds. That means his primary role on defense will likely be in the secondary, rather than the hybrid position coordinator Mike Pettine utilizes.